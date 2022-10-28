ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Waxing poetic? Savannah Council members trade insults, Shakespeare references in heated meeting

By Will Peebles, Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cqcrp_0iqLWpiR00

Savannah Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter and Alderman Kurtis Purtee brought their feud into the City Hall council chambers Thursday.

The two traded verbal insults and literally pointed fingers at each other during the council meeting, continuing a long-simmering conflict that exploded following a Sept. 8 council meeting, when Purtee called Gibson-Carter, a Black woman, a "ghetto b****" in response to her accusing him of being a "child predator and a pedophile" in the hallway outside of council chambers.

Purtee is a white, openly gay man

Thursday's outbursts led Mayor Van Johnson to use his gavel to return the meeting to order — all that on top of Thursday's agenda, which was already set to be a high-tension affair.

On the agenda was a public hearing on the removal of John Calhoun's from his namesake downtown square. Interest in the matter packed the council chambers with those looking to voice their support or opposition for the measure — a topic charged by similar conversations around the country about reckoning with the nation's past with slavery.

Once the public had a chance to voice their opinion on the proposed removal of Calhoun's name, council members took turns sharing their own thoughts on the matter. All supported moving forward with a vote on the Calhoun Square issue in November.

However, Gibson-Carter also took the opportunity to address the Sept. 8 confrontation with Purtee.

Support local journalism

Keep up with the latest from Savannah City Council and other local government entities at SavannahNow.com. Support our watchdog coverage by becoming a digital subscriber at SavannahNow.com/subscribenow.

'Ghetto b*****'? 'Pedophile'? Heated exchange between Savannah alderpersons caught on video

Calhoun Square renaming:Savannah council takes public comments on Calhoun Square name removal, vote coming in November

Gibson-Carter: 'It went unchecked'

When it was Gibson-Carter's turn to speak, she too indicated her support for a council vote on Calhoun. And she also quoted Shakespeare.

"What's in a name? A rose by any other name smells just as sweet," Gibson-Carter said. "This is a line offered by William Shakespeare in 'Romeo and Juliet.' He offered that line to denote that the naming of things is irrelevant. I, on this day, as a professional, educated, talented, smart, loving, caring, beautiful Black woman, who was called a Black ghetto b expletive by a sitting member of this council, a white man, and it went unchecked.

"Mr. William Shakespeare, the naming of things and the naming of people and labels mean a lot, and on this day, I am privileged to say that I am so proud of you, my dear queen mother, Patt Gunn, and all of the other advocates who have been serving alongside you. Thank you."

During her statement, Gibson-Carter paused as members of the audience applauded for about 30 seconds. She went on to mention advocates of the Weeping Time coalition and said "this is the same council who voted to desecrate what we know to be the Weeping Time land. I don't want you to give up either.

"I want to say to this council, that this woman who sits here at this post will never shut up, will never give up and never let up until we take a unified stand and represent, as the people of Savannah have sent us to do so," Gibson-Carter said. "And for those of you who are in opposition to this effort, God bless you, God keep you and change your heart and your minds as we go forth."

More on Calhoun Square:Savannah Council takes up Calhoun Square renaming. For activists, the fight dates back years

Purtee: 'I know what it's like to feel oppressed'

When it was Purtee's turn to speak, he paused for a few seconds before firing back at Carter. Purtee accused Gibson-Carter of calling him a "pedophile" in the past, and invoked that, and a few other accusations in his statement.

"One, I am glad that we are having this conversation today. I think there's a lot to be learned from history, and I think the conversation needs to continue. But I will also say I know what it's like to feel oppressed. I even had a sitting member of city council call me a child pedophile, a f*****."

Purtee was interrupted by Gibson-Carter.

"You are a liar," Gibson-Carter said as Mayor Johnson tried to intervene.

Speaking over them both, Purtee continued.

"A child pedophile, a predator and a f*****. I, even though I may have said ghetto b, which I did apologize for, I do not like to be called a child predator, a f***** or a child pedophile."

Throughout Purtee's time, Gibson-Carter denied allegations, standing up at her podium and pointing at Purtee. Johnson tried to keep the order, banging his gavel. Calls to adjourn the meeting came over the microphone feed, but the meeting did not end. People began walking out as the three argued.

Eventually, Gibson-Carter sat down, and Johnson urged Purtee to continue.

"Again, thank you for everybody and your comments, this is a decision that shouldn't be taken lightly. Doing what is right is not always about doing what is easy. Anybody that knows me knows where I stand on this issue. I will stand with my constituents always, as they have asked me to," Purtee concluded.

Council fighting aside, the meeting was marked by consideration of the Calhoun Square name removal. Previously, an activist group calling itself the Center for Jubilee, Reconciliation and Healing and its founders, Patt Gunn and Rosalyn Rouse, have been the primary flagbearers for the issue.

Johnson said he expects to get a council vote on stripping the name off the square "hopefully in the first meeting in November," which will be Nov. 10.

Will Peebles is the City Council and County Commission reporter for Savannah Morning News, covering local Savannah and Chatham County decisions. He can be reached at wpeebles@savannahnow.com or on Twitter @willpeeblesSMN

Comments / 3

My Opinion
2d ago

"Wow ", I can't believe as adults representing our city this feud continues . Just as you would or should teach your children to apologize to one another and move past an argument I don't see this. being resolved . Obviously thier is no longer respect for each other in this world we now live in . What a shame . Sad !

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJCL

Savannah Civic Center sees large turnout of Sunday early voters

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Georgia continues to see a record breaking turnout of early voters. The Savannah Civic Center was one of two Chatham County sites to offer Sunday early voting. People did not hesitate to take advantage. Residents who submitted their ballot Sunday told WJCL 22 the process took...
SAVANNAH, GA
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Council Considers Renaming City Square Over Concerns That It Glorifies Pro-Slavery Vice President John Calhoun

The city council of Savannah, Georgia met on October 27 to consider whether Calhoun Square should be renamed, over concerns that it's named to commemorate John Calhoun, the 7th United States vice president. Calhoun was renowned for supporting slavery and as such, various residents and local politicians feel it's inappropriate to keep a public space named after him.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Pride organizers focus on security

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Pride Festival is back in-person for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Organizers expect more than 30,000 people to celebrate throughout the weekend, but with anti-LGBTQ sentiments on the rise, across the country, they say security will be tight. “Whether it’s anti-Semitism, racism, anti-immigrant bigotry or […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Port Wentworth farmers ready to sell due to industrial development

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - Industrial development in Port Wentworth has put a stain on the city for decades...so much so that there is an active moratorium for any industrial rezoning. Generational farmers in Monteith and Meinhard communities say the damage has already been done. “What they do is tax...
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
wtoc.com

Chatham Co. holds ceremony to lay unclaimed remains to rest

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Remembering loved ones in Chatham County who have passed away, but their cremated remains are unclaimed. A special ceremony was held today to rest the remains that account for as many as 500 people and date back to the 1940′s. The ceremony took place...
Grice Connect

Chatham County interstate closure advisory for 16@95 projects

Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) construction partners will close interstate lanes at the locations below for the 16@95 Improvement Projects, which will widen I-16 and reconstruct the I-16/I-95 Interchange. The lane closures are necessary for widening activities for I-16 and bridge work at the I-16/I-516 Interchange. Daytime...
travelawaits.com

7 Amazing Experiences In Savannah Related To ‘Midnight In The Garden Of Good And Evil’

Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, a 1994 bestseller book by John Berendt and a big-screen movie directed by Clint Eastwood in 1997, has made Savannah a number-one travel destination. Whether you believe Jim Williams’ killing of his young lover, Danny Hansford, was murder or self-defense, the case made the book a best-seller and is still bringing visitors to Savannah. Strangely enough, Williams was a big force in the restoration of a decaying historic Savannah during his lifetime. Here are some places you can visit or tour related to Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah teacher administratively reassigned following student altercation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A teacher at Sol C. Johnson High School has been administratively reassigned following his involvement in an altercation between students on Wednesday. According to a statement released by the Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS), a male teacher became involved in a student altercation while attempting to diffuse a fight […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Tensions run high outside Quinton Simon’s home

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Tensions ran high outside Quinton Simon’s home on Friday afternoon as protesters clashed with the family. Meanwhile, investigators searched for little Quinton’s body at a nearby landfill. Video shows Quinton’s grandmother and his mom sitting outside of the home in lawn chairs as protestors shouted from across the street. The […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WBTW News13

South Carolina high school band captain dies unexpectedly

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Colleton County High School community is remembering a student who passed away over the weekend. According to the Colleton County High School Band of Blues, band captain Delaine Ford passed away “unexpectedly” but they did not share any details. Ford was a senior at Colleton County High School. “We […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Savannah, GA from Savannah Morning News.

 http://savannahnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy