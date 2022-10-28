ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Thursday HS football roundup: Highland back in Open picture, ALA Queen Creek, Arcadia, Cactus win

By Richard Obert, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TxuBG_0iqLWnCD00

There were some key Thursday night matchups with big statements made across Arizona high school football. Let's take a look at them:

Back in the Open

Gilbert Highland is back in the Open Division playoff picture after dominating Phoenix Pinnacle in a 25-0 road win with a defense showing why it still is regarded among the best in the state.

Highland (5-3), coming off a 27-10 loss to Scottsdale Saguaro, forced four turnovers in the first half and another in the second half, derailing a Pinnacle offense that was fattening up on weaker foes since the Week 2 49-7 loss to No. 2 Peoria Liberty.

Pinnacle (6-2) came into the game as the No. 4-ranked team in the Open by the Arizona Interscholastic Association. After losing to Highland and games still to play against much improved Peoria Centennial and Saguaro, it's going to be a tough task for Pinnace to finish among the final eight Open teams in the playoffs.

The Pioneers could wind up a tough out in the 6A playoffs, however.

Highland went from being among the top 8 in the Open to 12th in 6A by the AIA this week.

Free safety Cole Crandall had two interceptions and a fumble recovery for Highland.

Linebacker Kash Cullimore recovered a fumble and returned it to the 2-yard line, setting up a touchdown that gave the Hawks a 13-0 lead in the first half.

Highland relied on the ground game, compiling 295 yards

Pinnacle used two quarterbacks and managed 171 yards.

ALA Queen Creek tops Higley in 5A clash

With sophomore quarterback Jamar Malone doing pretty much anything he wanted in the first half, staking host Gilbert Higley to a 28-27 lead, the Knights scored just seven points in the second half, as American Leadership Queen Creek pulled out a 42-35 5A victory.

That stifled any Open talk for Higley and may have opened the door if just slightly for ALA Queen Creek to get into the Open for a second year in a row and in its first season in 5A, after getting as a 4A team last year.

ALA QC improved to 7-1 with its only loss to 6A Queen Creek. Higley fell to 6-2.

"It was a good win for region standings for our program with it being our first year in 5A," coach Ty Detmer said in a text message Friday morning. "Higley is an explosive team, so it was great to play a game like that and be battle-tested with playoffs coming up in a few weeks."

Malone, the top sophomore QB in Arizona, passed for 261 yards and two TDs and ran for 125 yards on 12 carries for the Knights.

Mitch Jensen helped power the Patriots' offense with 142 yards and two TDs on 21 carries. Senior quarterback Drew Cowart passed for 256 yards and three TDs with one interception, completing 19 of 23 passes.

Ryan Meza caught seven passes for 119 yards and two scores for ALA Queen Creek. It was his second straight game in which he had more than 100 receiving yards.

Jayden Williams and Bubba Agne also caught TD passes for the Patriots, who finish against defending 4A champion Casa Grande and defending 5A champion Phoenix Horizon.

Arcadia keeps 4A playoff hopes alive

Phoenix Arcadia's 20-7 win over Chandler Arizona College Prep was the biggest of the season for the Titans.

They came into the game ranked No. 19 in 4A by the AIA, three spots outside the playoffs. This puts the Titans (5-3) back in the picture with games left against No. 6 Apache Junction and No. 17 San Tan Valley Combs. ACP (5-3) was ranked No. 4. ACP was coming off a 47-7 loss to American Leadership Gilbert North after being the top-ranked team last week.

Running back Quintyn Isabell had two touchdowns, receiver Brady Forst caught a TD pass and Carter Pruitt led an inspired defensive effort with two interceptions for Arcadia.

Cactus pulls out win with late TD

Glendale Cactus stunned Goodyear Millennium with a Rudy Gonzales 28-yard touchdown pass to Nikko Boncore with less than a minute to play for a 27-20 5A victory.

Cactus, which was ranked No. 9, has won three in a row to get to 5-3, while Millennium, ranked No. 11, fell to 4-4 after winning its first three games to start the season.

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him on Twitter @azc_obert.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boxing Scene

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva - LIVE Results From Glendale, Arizona

GLENDALE, Arizona – It took him four-plus rounds, but Jeremiah Milton finally caught Quintin Sumpter with the type of punches that ended their heavyweight fight Saturday night on the Jake Paul-Anderson Silva undercard at Desert Diamond Arena. Las Vegas’ Milton (7-0, 6 KOs) staggered the previously unbeaten Sumpter with...
GLENDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Police: Threat cancels homecoming football game at Buckeye charter school

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Officials with the Buckeye Police Department say they are investigating a threat that was reportedly made against a charter school in the West Valley city. According to a statement by Buckeye Police Sergeant Zachary Astrup, they are aware that a threat has been made against the homecoming football game at the Odyssey Institute for Advanced and International Studies. That game was supposed to take place on Oct. 28.
BUCKEYE, AZ
Arizona Sports

ASU hosts UCLA in late window this coming Saturday

The Pac-12 on Sunday released several kickoff times for Saturday that remained to be decided a week prior to their scheduling. The Arizona State Sun Devils (3-5, 2-3 Pac-12) host the UCLA Bruins (7-1, 4-1 Pac-12) at 7:30 p.m. MST on Saturday. The game will air on FS1. UCLA was...
TEMPE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

100,000-home Teravalis breaks ground in Northwest Buckeye

The Howard Hughes Corporation — in partnership with JDM Partners and El Dorado Holdings — broke ground Friday, Oct. 28, on Teravalis, formerly known as Douglas Ranch. The community is located in northwest Buckeye. The groundbreaking took place at 16912 Sun Valley Pkwy., Buckeye. Teravalis will become Arizona’s...
BUCKEYE, AZ
FanSided

Arizona Basketball: 2022-23 season preview and outlook for Wildcats

There were many surprises last year for Arizona Basketball. There were many changes as well. Sean Miller was fired after thirteen seasons as head coach, failing to win the biggest games with the Wildcats, even after leading them to three Elite Eights over the years. Longtime Gonzaga coach Tommy Lloyd was brought in to take over the Wildcats program, departing from the Bulldogs after two decades of service. The fact that Lloyd took this job was the first surprise, but the second was the Wildcats’ performance last season.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

3 lucky lottery players win over $50K each for Arizona Lottery games

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There were three lucky lottery winners Wednesday — two bought the Powerball and one bought a Fast Play. All three bought tickets in Arizona. The two Powerball winners won $50,000 each for the Oct. 26 drawing. One ticket was sold at Depot 89 in Paulden, and the other ticket was sold at Cross Eyed Cricket in Peoria. The tickets matched four out of the five white numbers plus the red Powerball.
ARIZONA STATE
birchrestaurant.com

16 Best Restaurants in Mesa, AZ

Mesa, Arizona is a gorgeous East Valley city in the Phoenix Metroplex that is known for its massive, signature mountains that resemble tabletops. Considered one of the best cities in the state in which to take up residency, Mesa has also amassed popularity as an outdoor tourist destination, with a steady flow of tourists every year for various cultural attractions.
MESA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

3 best Metro Phoenix neighborhoods to own a condo

Phoenix continues to be one of the most popular destinations in America to move to and more people migrating to the Valley means more people looking to buy a new home. The discussion of the Phoenix real estate market has mostly been focused on single-family homes, but as Phoenix joins the ranks of other major metropolitan areas condominiums are becoming a more prevalent option for home buyers, many of whom already live the Condo lifestyle in their present City. The best Condominiums are highly convenient places to live. Typically having secure parking, very well-equipped private gyms, pools, and even full sports courts. They are located in exciting neighborhoods where people are a short walk, from fine dining, shopping, entertainment, and the best public amenities. While single-family homes remain the most popular form of real estate in the Valley some residents have also embraced high-end condos as a compelling option to downsize and embrace an often energetic, fun, and highly convenient lock-and-leave lifestyle. Here are the best Metro Phoenix neighborhoods for prospective condo owners.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Strong winter storm heading to metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Halloweekend! What an ideal forecast for folks who are celebrating Halloween today. It was dry and sunny with warm temps in the 80s. If you are headed out tonight, you’ll need a sweater because temperatures will be falling quickly into the 60s and 50s here in the Valley. Across Arizona, we’re seeing some high clouds up north. Otherwise, dry conditions and temps are already in the 50s.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Wreck closes southbound State Route 347 south of Chandler

PHOENIX – Southbound State Route 347 south of Chandler was closed for two hours because of a wreck Friday afternoon, authorities said. The highway was closed because of a crash at Riggs Road, west of Sun Lakes, at about 1 p.m. the Arizona Department of Transportation said. SR 347...
CHANDLER, AZ
Outsider.com

Arizona Teen Takes Down Monster 428-Inch Bull Elk

At just 16 years old, Arizona native Cody Vine has accomplished something bow hunters spend their whole lives trying to do: taking down trophy-caliber bull elk. Before, Vine drew a coveted Unit 9 archery elk tag in just his 5th year of applying. “That particular archery tag takes residents usually 16 to 20 years to draw,” the teen said. “I just got lucky.”
ARIZONA STATE
azbex.com

New Mixed-use Master Plan Proposed in Pinal

A new mixed-residential and commercial master plan could soon come to Pinal County if a proposal by El Dorado Holdings is allowed to proceed. El Dorado Holdings is the company behind several major planned and in-process developments around the state. Their projects include the REV-branded Build-to-Rent communities in San Tan Valley, Queen Creek and Maricopa, and they are co-developers of the Douglas Ranch and Trillium Village master plans in Buckeye.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
peoriatimes.com

British Wheels on the Green rolls back into Peoria

From classic MGs to Rolls Royce’s and Jaguars, the Arizona MG Club will be returning to Peoria to host its fifth anniversary of the “British Wheels on the Green” event. The event got its start in 2016, and it gives an opportunity for vintage car owners to take their historic vehicles out of the garage and on display for the world to see.
PEORIA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

2 Metro Phoenix cities among Top 20 best cities for families

Not much has changed when it comes to what families see as essential to raising children: safe communities, good education, affordable housing and a thriving community. What has changed is the relationship between families and places. Freed from the tight-knit relationship between jobs and the location, many families have found that working from home has allowed them to view the two separately, widening the pool of choices in terms of places to live. Heading into 2023, what are the best cities for families?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Metro Phoenix's Nine Best Things to Do This Weekend

It won’t be hard to scare up something to do this weekend in metro Phoenix. There are an abundance of Halloween and Day of the Dead events happening, as well as a new anime convention and the chance to watch YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul get punched in the face. Our...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Video shows shootout outside of Halloween party at Tempe Airbnb

The Maricopa County Animal Care & Control announced the temporary closure of its east Valley shelter due to a potential disease outbreak among its dogs. Goblin Valley might have the spookiest name for a state park, but don’t let it scare you away!. Teacher encouraging kids through the Cardinals.
TEMPE, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy