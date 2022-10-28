Thursday HS football roundup: Highland back in Open picture, ALA Queen Creek, Arcadia, Cactus win

There were some key Thursday night matchups with big statements made across Arizona high school football. Let's take a look at them:

Back in the Open

Gilbert Highland is back in the Open Division playoff picture after dominating Phoenix Pinnacle in a 25-0 road win with a defense showing why it still is regarded among the best in the state.

Highland (5-3), coming off a 27-10 loss to Scottsdale Saguaro, forced four turnovers in the first half and another in the second half, derailing a Pinnacle offense that was fattening up on weaker foes since the Week 2 49-7 loss to No. 2 Peoria Liberty.

Pinnacle (6-2) came into the game as the No. 4-ranked team in the Open by the Arizona Interscholastic Association. After losing to Highland and games still to play against much improved Peoria Centennial and Saguaro, it's going to be a tough task for Pinnace to finish among the final eight Open teams in the playoffs.

The Pioneers could wind up a tough out in the 6A playoffs, however.

Highland went from being among the top 8 in the Open to 12th in 6A by the AIA this week.

Free safety Cole Crandall had two interceptions and a fumble recovery for Highland.

Linebacker Kash Cullimore recovered a fumble and returned it to the 2-yard line, setting up a touchdown that gave the Hawks a 13-0 lead in the first half.

Highland relied on the ground game, compiling 295 yards

Pinnacle used two quarterbacks and managed 171 yards.

ALA Queen Creek tops Higley in 5A clash

With sophomore quarterback Jamar Malone doing pretty much anything he wanted in the first half, staking host Gilbert Higley to a 28-27 lead, the Knights scored just seven points in the second half, as American Leadership Queen Creek pulled out a 42-35 5A victory.

That stifled any Open talk for Higley and may have opened the door if just slightly for ALA Queen Creek to get into the Open for a second year in a row and in its first season in 5A, after getting as a 4A team last year.

ALA QC improved to 7-1 with its only loss to 6A Queen Creek. Higley fell to 6-2.

"It was a good win for region standings for our program with it being our first year in 5A," coach Ty Detmer said in a text message Friday morning. "Higley is an explosive team, so it was great to play a game like that and be battle-tested with playoffs coming up in a few weeks."

Malone, the top sophomore QB in Arizona, passed for 261 yards and two TDs and ran for 125 yards on 12 carries for the Knights.

Mitch Jensen helped power the Patriots' offense with 142 yards and two TDs on 21 carries. Senior quarterback Drew Cowart passed for 256 yards and three TDs with one interception, completing 19 of 23 passes.

Ryan Meza caught seven passes for 119 yards and two scores for ALA Queen Creek. It was his second straight game in which he had more than 100 receiving yards.

Jayden Williams and Bubba Agne also caught TD passes for the Patriots, who finish against defending 4A champion Casa Grande and defending 5A champion Phoenix Horizon.

Arcadia keeps 4A playoff hopes alive

Phoenix Arcadia's 20-7 win over Chandler Arizona College Prep was the biggest of the season for the Titans.

They came into the game ranked No. 19 in 4A by the AIA, three spots outside the playoffs. This puts the Titans (5-3) back in the picture with games left against No. 6 Apache Junction and No. 17 San Tan Valley Combs. ACP (5-3) was ranked No. 4. ACP was coming off a 47-7 loss to American Leadership Gilbert North after being the top-ranked team last week.

Running back Quintyn Isabell had two touchdowns, receiver Brady Forst caught a TD pass and Carter Pruitt led an inspired defensive effort with two interceptions for Arcadia.

Cactus pulls out win with late TD

Glendale Cactus stunned Goodyear Millennium with a Rudy Gonzales 28-yard touchdown pass to Nikko Boncore with less than a minute to play for a 27-20 5A victory.

Cactus, which was ranked No. 9, has won three in a row to get to 5-3, while Millennium, ranked No. 11, fell to 4-4 after winning its first three games to start the season.

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him on Twitter @azc_obert.

