Illinois State

Illinois High School Football Top 10 Poll

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lincoln-Way East (6) (9-0) 87 2

2. Loyola (3) (8-1) 82 1

3. York (9-0) 74 3

4. Glenbard West (8-1) 59 4

5. Gurnee Warren (8-1) 42 5

6. O'Fallon (8-1) 37 7

7. Maine South (7-2) 35 6

8. Chicago (Marist) (6-3) 22 9

9. Plainfield North (9-0) 20 8

10. South Elgin (9-0) 11 10

Others receiving votes: Palatine 9, Glenbrook South 7, Naperville North 6, Naperville Neuqua Valley 3, Edwardsville 1.

Class 7A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (9) (9-0) 90 1

2. Hersey (9-0) 77 2

3. Prospect (8-1) 68 3

4. Chicago (St. Rita) (7-2) 57 4

5. St. Charles North (8-1) 52 5

6. Wheaton North (8-1) 41 7

7. Pekin (9-0) 38 6

8. Jacobs (8-1) 27 8

9. Lake Zurich (8-1) 20 T9

10. Batavia (6-3) 10 T9

Others receiving votes: Yorkville 6, Moline 6, Brother Rice 3.

Class 6A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. East St. Louis (8) (7-2) 83 1

2. Chicago (Simeon) (1) (9-0) 80 2

3. Lemont (9-0) 73 3

4. Crete-Monee (7-2) 59 5

(tie) Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (8-1) 59 4

6. Normal West (8-1) 41 7

7. Grayslake North (8-1) 27 NR

8. Chatham Glenwood (7-2) 20 NR

9. Chicago (St. Ignatius) (7-2) 15 9

10. Wauconda (7-1) 14 6

Others receiving votes: Kaneland 12, Niles Notre Dame 5, Kenwood 3, Bremen 2, Champaign Centennial 1, Belvidere North 1.

Class 5A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Sycamore (6) (9-0) 87 2

2. Mahomet-Seymour (1) (9-0) 76 3

3. Kankakee (2) (7-2) 74 1

4. Highland (8-1) 59 5

5. Chicago (Morgan Park) (8-1) 55 6

6. Rockford Boylan (8-1) 40 8

7. Peoria (8-1) 39 7

8. Morris (7-2) 25 4

9. Sterling (7-2) 19 9

(tie) LaGrange Park (Nazareth) (5-4) 19 10

Others receiving votes: Glenbard South 2.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (8) (9-0) 89 1

2. Richmond-Burton (1) (9-0) 82 2

3. Rochester (8-1) 64 4

3. Joliet Catholic (7-2) 64 5

5. St. Francis (8-1) 59 3

6. Carterville (9-0) 43 7

7. Wheaton Academy (8-1) 34 8

8. Macomb (9-0) 21 9

9. Providence (5-4) 18 NR

10. Rochelle (7-2) 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Hyde Park 3, Breese Central 3, Coal City 1, Columbia 1, Chicago (Phillips) 1.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. IC Catholic (9) (8-1) 99 1

2. Reed-Custer (1) (9-0) 90 2

3. Princeton (9-0) 78 3

4. Byron (8-1) 63 4

5. Fairbury Prairie Central (9-0) 57 5

6. Williamsville (8-1) 46 7

7. Genoa-Kingston (7-2) 31 10

8. Stillman Valley (8-1) 26 6

9. Seneca (9-0) 24 8

10. Mt. Carmel (8-1) 21 6

Others receiving votes: Tolono Unity 10, Benton 4, Durand-Pecatonica 1.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Decatur St. Teresa (9) (9-0) 99 1

2. Maroa-Forsyth (1) (9-0) 91 2

3. Wilmington (8-1) 78 3

4. Bismarck-Henning (9-0) 69 4

5. Rockridge (8-1) 55 5

6. Pana (8-1) 36 8

7. Shelbyville (8-1) 24 7

8. Downs Tri-Valley (7-2) 23 6

9. Johnston City (9-0) 21 7

(tie) Athens (7-2) 21 5

(tie) North-Mac (8-1) 21 9

Others receiving votes: Nashville 5, Carmi White County 2, Knoxville 2, El Paso-Gridley 2, Mercer County 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lena-Winslow (11) (9-0) 110 1

2. Colfax Ridgeview (9-0) 95 2

3. Hope Academy (9-0) 87 3

4. Camp Point Central (9-0) 79 4

5. Fulton (7-2) 57 6

6. Ottawa Marquette (8-1) 54 8

7. St. Bede (7-2) 32 NR

8. Gilman Iroquois West (7-2) 23 NR

9. Greenfield-Northwestern (8-1) 21 9

10. Kewanee -Annawan-Wethersfield (7-2) 15 10

Others receiving votes: Tuscola 14, Jacksonville Routt 13, Moweaqua Central A&M 2, Abingdon 2, Cumberland 1.

The Associated Press

