Illinois High School Football Top 10 Poll
Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
Class 8A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lincoln-Way East (6) (9-0) 87 2
2. Loyola (3) (8-1) 82 1
3. York (9-0) 74 3
4. Glenbard West (8-1) 59 4
5. Gurnee Warren (8-1) 42 5
6. O'Fallon (8-1) 37 7
7. Maine South (7-2) 35 6
8. Chicago (Marist) (6-3) 22 9
9. Plainfield North (9-0) 20 8
10. South Elgin (9-0) 11 10
Others receiving votes: Palatine 9, Glenbrook South 7, Naperville North 6, Naperville Neuqua Valley 3, Edwardsville 1.
Class 7A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (9) (9-0) 90 1
2. Hersey (9-0) 77 2
3. Prospect (8-1) 68 3
4. Chicago (St. Rita) (7-2) 57 4
5. St. Charles North (8-1) 52 5
6. Wheaton North (8-1) 41 7
7. Pekin (9-0) 38 6
8. Jacobs (8-1) 27 8
9. Lake Zurich (8-1) 20 T9
10. Batavia (6-3) 10 T9
Others receiving votes: Yorkville 6, Moline 6, Brother Rice 3.
Class 6A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. East St. Louis (8) (7-2) 83 1
2. Chicago (Simeon) (1) (9-0) 80 2
3. Lemont (9-0) 73 3
4. Crete-Monee (7-2) 59 5
(tie) Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (8-1) 59 4
6. Normal West (8-1) 41 7
7. Grayslake North (8-1) 27 NR
8. Chatham Glenwood (7-2) 20 NR
9. Chicago (St. Ignatius) (7-2) 15 9
10. Wauconda (7-1) 14 6
Others receiving votes: Kaneland 12, Niles Notre Dame 5, Kenwood 3, Bremen 2, Champaign Centennial 1, Belvidere North 1.
Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Sycamore (6) (9-0) 87 2
2. Mahomet-Seymour (1) (9-0) 76 3
3. Kankakee (2) (7-2) 74 1
4. Highland (8-1) 59 5
5. Chicago (Morgan Park) (8-1) 55 6
6. Rockford Boylan (8-1) 40 8
7. Peoria (8-1) 39 7
8. Morris (7-2) 25 4
9. Sterling (7-2) 19 9
(tie) LaGrange Park (Nazareth) (5-4) 19 10
Others receiving votes: Glenbard South 2.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (8) (9-0) 89 1
2. Richmond-Burton (1) (9-0) 82 2
3. Rochester (8-1) 64 4
3. Joliet Catholic (7-2) 64 5
5. St. Francis (8-1) 59 3
6. Carterville (9-0) 43 7
7. Wheaton Academy (8-1) 34 8
8. Macomb (9-0) 21 9
9. Providence (5-4) 18 NR
10. Rochelle (7-2) 12 NR
Others receiving votes: Hyde Park 3, Breese Central 3, Coal City 1, Columbia 1, Chicago (Phillips) 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. IC Catholic (9) (8-1) 99 1
2. Reed-Custer (1) (9-0) 90 2
3. Princeton (9-0) 78 3
4. Byron (8-1) 63 4
5. Fairbury Prairie Central (9-0) 57 5
6. Williamsville (8-1) 46 7
7. Genoa-Kingston (7-2) 31 10
8. Stillman Valley (8-1) 26 6
9. Seneca (9-0) 24 8
10. Mt. Carmel (8-1) 21 6
Others receiving votes: Tolono Unity 10, Benton 4, Durand-Pecatonica 1.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Decatur St. Teresa (9) (9-0) 99 1
2. Maroa-Forsyth (1) (9-0) 91 2
3. Wilmington (8-1) 78 3
4. Bismarck-Henning (9-0) 69 4
5. Rockridge (8-1) 55 5
6. Pana (8-1) 36 8
7. Shelbyville (8-1) 24 7
8. Downs Tri-Valley (7-2) 23 6
9. Johnston City (9-0) 21 7
(tie) Athens (7-2) 21 5
(tie) North-Mac (8-1) 21 9
Others receiving votes: Nashville 5, Carmi White County 2, Knoxville 2, El Paso-Gridley 2, Mercer County 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lena-Winslow (11) (9-0) 110 1
2. Colfax Ridgeview (9-0) 95 2
3. Hope Academy (9-0) 87 3
4. Camp Point Central (9-0) 79 4
5. Fulton (7-2) 57 6
6. Ottawa Marquette (8-1) 54 8
7. St. Bede (7-2) 32 NR
8. Gilman Iroquois West (7-2) 23 NR
9. Greenfield-Northwestern (8-1) 21 9
10. Kewanee -Annawan-Wethersfield (7-2) 15 10
Others receiving votes: Tuscola 14, Jacksonville Routt 13, Moweaqua Central A&M 2, Abingdon 2, Cumberland 1.
———
Comments / 0