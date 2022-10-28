ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

Comments / 0

Related
decoholic.org

Clean Bathroom Hacks: How to Clean Your Bathroom In 5 Minutes

Of all the simple pleasures of life, a clean bathroom is up there with anything you can think of really. The problem is, the bathroom is arguably everyone’s least favorite room to clean. That’s especially the case if you are strapped for time. So, how can you keep things...
The Independent

8 best carpet cleaners to keep your floors pristine

While you won’t use a carpet cleaner as regularly as a vacuum cleaner, it can be a worthwhile investment for a carpeted home to keep things looking clean, fresh and bright. There are some marks and stains that a vacuum cleaner or even a cleaning liquid, sponge and a lot of elbow grease just can’t get out. This is where the dedicated carpet cleaner saves the day, drawing out the dirt with powerful suction, a rotating brush, warm water and cleaning fluid.Most domestic carpet cleaners operate using two water tanks – one for clean water and detergent, another for holding...
myzeo.com

How To Clean a Bathroom Professionally

It might not feel revolutionary, but cleaning a bathroom isn’t a job for the average person. That’s because it’s a reasonably complicated task requiring specific cleaning products and trained professionals for complete sanitization. However, you don’t have to tackle the whole thing yourself. Keeping your bathroom clean...
CBS Miami

Clorox recalls cleaning products that may contain bacteria

MIAMI - If you're thinking of wiping down your kitchen with that bottle of Pine-Sol all-purpose cleaner under your sink - stop. It may contain bacteria that could cause serious illness in people with compromised immune systems. The Clorox Company said Tuesday it has recalled its scented multi-surface cleaners and...
Fox17

6 clever ways to use paper towels at home

Messes are easier to clean when you have the right tool. In the home, this can be a dish towel, rag or paper towel. Keep your best paper towels stored in the kitchen, so you can wipe up spills or messy microwaves or stovetops quickly and efficiently. They’re also great to stash in bathrooms to wipe down counters and sinks when sprayed with your favorite multi-use cleaning product.
CNET

Clorox Recalls 37 Million Bottles of Pine-Sol Over Possible Bacteria Contamination

Cleaning products giant Clorox is recalling approximately 37 million bottles of various Pine-Sol products due to concerns they could be contaminated with a potentially harmful bacteria. The bacteria, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, can cause infections in the blood, lungs or other parts of the body, especially in post-surgical patients, according to the...
GEORGIA STATE
homedit.com

How to Clean a Sponge in the Microwave

If you’re wondering how to clean a sponge, a minute in the microwave is all you need. While sponges are essential cleaning tools, they harbor bacteria. And when you wash a dish with a bacteria-filled sponge, you spread germs rather than eliminate them – defeating the purpose of cleaning.
CNN

How to actually clean enameled cookware, according to experts

Enameled cast-iron cookware is equal parts functional and beautiful, holding a special place in the hearts of many home chefs. But enameled cast-iron pieces like those from Le Creuset and Staub can be expensive, and you’ll want to care for them properly so that they last many, many years.
osoblanco.org

Water Storage Tanks Near Me: How to Disinfect a Water Storage Tank

Stored water is important in many communities and industries, and water storage tank uses include agricultural, residential, and commercial applications. Most of us never think about what goes on inside these vessels, yet studies show that dirty cold water tanks can harbor bacteria responsible for serious illnesses like Legionnaires’ disease.
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
28K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy