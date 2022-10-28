Read full article on original website
decoholic.org
Clean Bathroom Hacks: How to Clean Your Bathroom In 5 Minutes
Of all the simple pleasures of life, a clean bathroom is up there with anything you can think of really. The problem is, the bathroom is arguably everyone’s least favorite room to clean. That’s especially the case if you are strapped for time. So, how can you keep things...
8 best carpet cleaners to keep your floors pristine
While you won’t use a carpet cleaner as regularly as a vacuum cleaner, it can be a worthwhile investment for a carpeted home to keep things looking clean, fresh and bright. There are some marks and stains that a vacuum cleaner or even a cleaning liquid, sponge and a lot of elbow grease just can’t get out. This is where the dedicated carpet cleaner saves the day, drawing out the dirt with powerful suction, a rotating brush, warm water and cleaning fluid.Most domestic carpet cleaners operate using two water tanks – one for clean water and detergent, another for holding...
myzeo.com
How To Clean a Bathroom Professionally
It might not feel revolutionary, but cleaning a bathroom isn’t a job for the average person. That’s because it’s a reasonably complicated task requiring specific cleaning products and trained professionals for complete sanitization. However, you don’t have to tackle the whole thing yourself. Keeping your bathroom clean...
Clorox recalls cleaning products that may contain bacteria
MIAMI - If you're thinking of wiping down your kitchen with that bottle of Pine-Sol all-purpose cleaner under your sink - stop. It may contain bacteria that could cause serious illness in people with compromised immune systems. The Clorox Company said Tuesday it has recalled its scented multi-surface cleaners and...
Fox17
6 clever ways to use paper towels at home
Messes are easier to clean when you have the right tool. In the home, this can be a dish towel, rag or paper towel. Keep your best paper towels stored in the kitchen, so you can wipe up spills or messy microwaves or stovetops quickly and efficiently. They’re also great to stash in bathrooms to wipe down counters and sinks when sprayed with your favorite multi-use cleaning product.
CNET
Clorox Recalls 37 Million Bottles of Pine-Sol Over Possible Bacteria Contamination
Cleaning products giant Clorox is recalling approximately 37 million bottles of various Pine-Sol products due to concerns they could be contaminated with a potentially harmful bacteria. The bacteria, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, can cause infections in the blood, lungs or other parts of the body, especially in post-surgical patients, according to the...
Sleep inside a volcano at this future Airbnb home in Hawaii
It should be ready for guests in summer 2023.
This surprisingly luxurious inflatable spa is 64% off on Amazon
Relax in your own jetted Bestway SaluSpa this fall for $360.
Eufy's popular robotic vacuum cleaner is now 60% off on Amazon
Save $180 on the RoboVac G10 Hybrid while the sale is live.
homedit.com
How to Clean a Sponge in the Microwave
If you’re wondering how to clean a sponge, a minute in the microwave is all you need. While sponges are essential cleaning tools, they harbor bacteria. And when you wash a dish with a bacteria-filled sponge, you spread germs rather than eliminate them – defeating the purpose of cleaning.
Moosejaw is cutting an extra 30% off 30 of its outdoor gear favorites
To celebrate the brand's 30th anniversary, Moosejaw is offering discounts on a number of bestsellers - but for one day only.
How to actually clean enameled cookware, according to experts
Enameled cast-iron cookware is equal parts functional and beautiful, holding a special place in the hearts of many home chefs. But enameled cast-iron pieces like those from Le Creuset and Staub can be expensive, and you’ll want to care for them properly so that they last many, many years.
How To Disinfect Wooden Kitchen Utensils Properly
Wood can absorb germs and food much easier than other materials, causing bacteria to infect it. Here's how to disinfect your wooden utensils.
Transform your living space into a smart home with this half-off Echo Show 8
Get Amazon's versatile Alexa device for $55 while the sale is live.
osoblanco.org
Water Storage Tanks Near Me: How to Disinfect a Water Storage Tank
Stored water is important in many communities and industries, and water storage tank uses include agricultural, residential, and commercial applications. Most of us never think about what goes on inside these vessels, yet studies show that dirty cold water tanks can harbor bacteria responsible for serious illnesses like Legionnaires’ disease.
Get a fancy Wi-Fi enabled drip coffee maker for 40% off on Amazon
Create barista-quality brew at home with a discounted Café Specialty coffee maker.
The first A-frame Wally Reemelin ever built is for sale in the Berkeley Hills
Own this piece of history for $1.28 million.
