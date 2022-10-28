Three men were shot at Desert Hot Springs' Tedesco Park early Thursday, but were expected to survive, city police said.

Officers were just a block away at the time and heard the gunshots. But by the time they arrived and found the victims in a parking lot, the shooter had fled, Deputy Chief Steven Shaw said.

The men, who are all 20 to 22 years old, were shot in the park on Arroyo Drive southwest of downtown at about 12:45 a.m. Shaw said two victims were shot in the leg and one in the buttock.

All three injuries were considered non-life-threatening, although one of the three victims was in serious condition Thursday afternoon.

On Friday, Shaw said the shooting appeared to be random and investigators had so far not identified any suspects. He said police would not release the victims' names because of the active investigation.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers breaking news and the City of Palm Springs. Follow him on Twitter @albaniburgiop and via email at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: 3 men shot in Desert Hot Springs park, but expected to survive