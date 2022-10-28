MIAA releases latest tournament power ratings for high school football (Oct. 28)
The MIAA released its latest tournament power rankings of the 2022-23 school year on Friday.
The rankings only include results entered before Friday, Oct. 28 at 4 a.m. For the football state tournament, the top 16 teams qualify and there's a three-win minimum to get into the field.
As of Friday morning, five SouthCoast teams are on pace to qualify for the playoffs.
Division 1
The field
1. Franklin
2. Springfield Central
3. Central Catholic
4. Andover
5. Xaverian Brothers
6. St. John's Prep
7. Taunton
8. Methuen
9. Attleboro
10. Brockton
11. Wachusett Regional
12. Everett
13. Shrewsbury
14. Braintree
15. Lynn Classical
16. Boston College High
What locals are outside the Top 16?
New Bedford (26)
Divison 2
The field
1. Milford
2. King Philip Regional
3. Peabody Veterans
4. Chelmsford
5. Reading Memorial
6. Catholic Memorial
7. Marshfield
8. Mansfield
9. Wellesley
10. Woburn Memorial
11. Leominster
12. Hingham
13. Westford Academy
14. North Andover
15. Bishop Feehan
16. Concord-Carlisle
What locals are outside the Top 16?
None
Division 3
The field
1. Milton
2. North Attleborough
3. Hanover
4. Wakefield Memorial
5. Plymouth South
6. Walpole
7. Billerica Memorial
8. Marblehead
9. Whitman-Hanson Reg.
10. Westfield
11. Masconomet Regional
12. Westwood
13. Silver Lake Regional
14. Oliver Ames
15. Revere
16. Somerset Berkley Reg.
What locals are outside the Top 16?
Dartmouth (20)
Division 4
The field 1. Duxbury
2. Grafton
3. Holliston
4. Tewksbury Memorial
5. Bedford
6. Middleborough
7. Scituate
8. Foxborough
9. Marlborough
10. Pembroke
11. East Longmeadow
12. Northampton
13. Melrose
14. Nashoba Regional
15. Longmeadow
16. Danvers
What locals are outside the Top 16?
GNB Voc-Tech (31)
Division 5
The field
1. Hudson
2. North Reading
3. Maynard
4. Shawsheen Valley Tech
5. Dover-Sherborn
6. Old Rochester Regional
7. Apponequet Regional
8. Bishop Fenwick
9. Watertown
10. Auburn
11. Triton Regional
12. Fairhaven
13. Worcester Tech
14. Bishop Stang
15. Swampscott
16. Greater Lawrence Tech
What locals are outside the Top 16?
None
Division 6
The field
1. Stoneham
2. Rockland
3. St. Mary's
4. Lynnfield
5. Winthrop
6. Blackstone Valley RVT
7. Abington
8. Sandwich
9. Oakmont Regional
10. Arlington Catholic
11. East Bridgewater
12. Bellingham
13. Norwell
14. Assabet Valley RVT
15. Seekonk
16. Archbishop Williams
What locals are outside the Top 16?
None
Division 7
The field
1. West Boylston
2. Millbury
3. Amesbury
4. Cohasset
5. Saint Bernard's
6. Uxbridge
7. Clinton
8. Wahconah Regional
9. Ayer Shirley
10. Boston Latin Academy
11. West Bridgewater
12. Northbridge
13. Tyngsborough
14. Lunenburg
15. Hamilton-Wenham
16. Mashpee
What locals are outside the Top 16?
None
Division 8
The field
- Lowell Catholic
- Hull
- Old Colony
- Manchester Essex
- Oxford
- KIPP Academy Lynn Coll.
- Cathedral
- Nashoba Valley Tech
- Lee
- Brighton
- Murdock
- Carver
- Randolph
- Quaboag Regional
- Millis
- Ware
What locals are outside the Top 16?
Wareham (26)
