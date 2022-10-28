MIAA releases latest tournament power ratings for high school football (Oct. 28)

The MIAA released its latest tournament power rankings of the 2022-23 school year on Friday.

The rankings only include results entered before Friday, Oct. 28 at 4 a.m. For the football state tournament, the top 16 teams qualify and there's a three-win minimum to get into the field.

As of Friday morning, five SouthCoast teams are on pace to qualify for the playoffs.

Division 1

The field

1. Franklin

2. Springfield Central

3. Central Catholic

4. Andover

5. Xaverian Brothers

6. St. John's Prep

7. Taunton

8. Methuen

9. Attleboro

10. Brockton

11. Wachusett Regional

12. Everett

13. Shrewsbury

14. Braintree

15. Lynn Classical

16. Boston College High

What locals are outside the Top 16?

New Bedford (26)

TRAINING: Inside the Park batting cages becoming a hotspot for SouthCoast baseball and softball

Divison 2

The field

1. Milford

2. King Philip Regional

3. Peabody Veterans

4. Chelmsford

5. Reading Memorial

6. Catholic Memorial

7. Marshfield

8. Mansfield

9. Wellesley

10. Woburn Memorial

11. Leominster

12. Hingham

13. Westford Academy

14. North Andover

15. Bishop Feehan

16. Concord-Carlisle

What locals are outside the Top 16?

None

HOCKEY: In retirement, Mike Cappello's work carries on at Dartmouth High and beyond

Division 3

The field

1. Milton

2. North Attleborough

3. Hanover

4. Wakefield Memorial

5. Plymouth South

6. Walpole

7. Billerica Memorial

8. Marblehead

9. Whitman-Hanson Reg.

10. Westfield

11. Masconomet Regional

12. Westwood

13. Silver Lake Regional

14. Oliver Ames

15. Revere

16. Somerset Berkley Reg.

What locals are outside the Top 16?

Dartmouth (20)

Division 4

The field 1. Duxbury

2. Grafton

3. Holliston

4. Tewksbury Memorial

5. Bedford

6. Middleborough

7. Scituate

8. Foxborough

9. Marlborough

10. Pembroke

11. East Longmeadow

12. Northampton

13. Melrose

14. Nashoba Regional

15. Longmeadow

16. Danvers

What locals are outside the Top 16?

GNB Voc-Tech (31)

Division 5

The field

1. Hudson

2. North Reading

3. Maynard

4. Shawsheen Valley Tech

5. Dover-Sherborn

6. Old Rochester Regional

7. Apponequet Regional

8. Bishop Fenwick

9. Watertown

10. Auburn

11. Triton Regional

12. Fairhaven

13. Worcester Tech

14. Bishop Stang

15. Swampscott

16. Greater Lawrence Tech

What locals are outside the Top 16?

None

Division 6

The field

1. Stoneham

2. Rockland

3. St. Mary's

4. Lynnfield

5. Winthrop

6. Blackstone Valley RVT

7. Abington

8. Sandwich

9. Oakmont Regional

10. Arlington Catholic

11. East Bridgewater

12. Bellingham

13. Norwell

14. Assabet Valley RVT

15. Seekonk

16. Archbishop Williams

What locals are outside the Top 16?

None

Division 7

The field

1. West Boylston

2. Millbury

3. Amesbury

4. Cohasset

5. Saint Bernard's

6. Uxbridge

7. Clinton

8. Wahconah Regional

9. Ayer Shirley

10. Boston Latin Academy

11. West Bridgewater

12. Northbridge

13. Tyngsborough

14. Lunenburg

15. Hamilton-Wenham

16. Mashpee

What locals are outside the Top 16?

None

Division 8

The field

Lowell Catholic Hull Old Colony Manchester Essex Oxford KIPP Academy Lynn Coll. Cathedral Nashoba Valley Tech Lee Brighton Murdock Carver Randolph Quaboag Regional Millis Ware

What locals are outside the Top 16?

Wareham (26)

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: MIAA releases latest tournament power ratings for high school football (Oct. 28)