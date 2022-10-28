ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookhaven proposes $33 million 2023 budget

By Sammie Purcell
 3 days ago
The proposed 2023 general fund budget for the city of Brookhaven is roughly $33.1 million, down 25.8% from the revised 2022 general fund budget, according to city documents.

Brookhaven City Manager Christian Sigman submitted the proposed budget to the Brookhaven City Council for consideration at an Oct. 25 meeting.

According to a press release, the city will hold one public hearing on Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. and a second on Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. Both will take place before a council meeting at Brookhaven City Hall at 4362 Peachtree Road.

The budget will be voted on at the council’s Nov. 29 meeting.

According to city documents, the proposed 2023 budget is focused on “technical budgeting to account for rising costs due to the economy and preparing for new facilities and programs coming online in 2023.” The budget also takes into account the city’s investment in capital projects supported by the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST), the city’s 2018 park bond, and the new Special Service District.

The proposed budget also aims to continue the city’s “Sustainable Brookhaven” initiative, and includes $1.2 million to replace 19 police and other department vehicles with electronic or hybrid vehicles. According to the budget introduction, 2023 commitments for Sustainable Brookhaven include water quality projects, tree canopy assessments in each of the city’s parks, and recycling events.

The budget also includes funding for merit-based compensation changes for the city’s workforce, a year of funding for a mental health co-responder program at the city’s police department, funding for operating costs at new facilities like the Public Safety Building , and $200,000 of funding to establish an International Festival on Buford Highway.

According to a press release, the roughly  $33.1 million budget is balanced with a one-time $1.1 million appropriation from fund balance.

The entire proposed budget can be viewed on the city’s website.

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

