ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Ahlers named to Manning Award Midseason Watch List

By Malcolm W. Gray, ECU Sports Information
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UlkR4_0iqLUJq700

NEW ORLEANS – One day after being named the Manning Award Star of the Week, East Carolina senior quarterback Holton Ahlers was officially named to the Manning Award Watch List, according to an announcement by the Allstate Sugar Bowl Friday.

A two-time watch list candidate, Ahlers is the third Pirate since the award’s inception in 2004 to earn inclusion on the list following Dominique Davis (2011) and Shane Carden (2014).

Ahlers, who has led ECU to a 5-3 overall record heading into Friday night’s national broadcast game at BYU, has completed 208-of-297 passes on the year for an American Athletic Conference-best 2,435 yards. He has completed 70 percent of his passes (12th nationally) and has thrown 18 touchdowns while only suffering five interceptions.

This season, the lefthander from Greenville, N.C. has passed for over 300 yards in a game three times with a season-high 465 against South Florida where he threw for six touchdowns in a 48-28 victory in Boca Raton, Fla. Ahlers owns five ECU single game or career records (passing TDs a game/six; passing yards in a game/535; career passing yards/12,654; total yards/14,032 and TD passes/87), while also owning five AAC career records including most completions, passing attempts, passing yards, total plays and total yards.

On the national (FBS) level, Ahlers stans fifth in passing yards, seventh in completions per game (26.0), ninth in passing yards per game (304.4), 10th in points responsible for (136), 12th in passing TDs and 22nd in points responsible for per game (17.0).

Finalists for the honor will be determined by a select panel of national media covering college football, as well as each of the Manning. That list will be released on Thursday, December 1 and the winner is scheduled to be announced following the College Football Playoff National Championship.

The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates’ bowl performances in its balloting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Conrad named AAC Special Teams Player of the Week

GREENVILLE, N.C. – True freshman placekicker Andrew Conrad has been selected the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week according to an announcement by the league Monday morning. Conrad drilled a career long 33-yard field goal as time expired to lift East Carolina to a 27-24 non-conference victory at BYU Friday night as the Pirates clinched bowl eligibility […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

ECU falls in three at No. 23 Houston

HOUSTON, T.X. – The nationally-ranked Houston volleyball team extended its winning streak to 13 and remained undefeated in the American Athletic Conference with a 3-0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-12) victory over East Carolina Sunday afternoon at the Fertitta Center. Angeles Alderete led ECU (8-16, 3-9 AAC) with eight kills and picked up three digs while Kenzie Beckham paced the defensive […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

ECU notebook: Pirates become bowl eligible with BYU win

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A last-second win at BYU late Friday night made the overnight flight back from Provo, Utah, that much sweeter for East Carolina’s football team. The Pirates beat BYU, 27-24, on Andrew Conrad’s 33-yard field goal as time expired. East Carolina’s win made the Pirates bowl eligible for the second year in […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

ECU finishes fifth at Grandover Collegiate

GREENSBORO, N.C. – East Carolina posted a final round score of 208 (2-under) and closed out the fall portion of its schedule with a fifth-place finish (868/4-over) at the Grandover Collegiate. The two-day, 54-hole event was being held at the par-72, 6,800-yard Grandover Resort & Conference Center. “We feel like we have the pieces to […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Pirates close fall slate with 15 victories

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The East Carolina women’s tennis team officially wrapped up its fall competition schedule this weekend at the College of Charleston Halloween Invite. The Pirates collected eight singles wins and seven doubles triumphs against a field that included Samford, Charleston Southern and the host Cougars. Kim Auerswald and Anne Lou Champion went 3-0 […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Conrad’s line-drive FG as time expires gives ECU win over BYU

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Andrew Conrad kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired, Keaton Mitchell ran for 176 yards and East Carolina beat BYU 27-24 on Friday night. CLICK HERE for more from ECUPirates.com “I knew this was going to be a tough environment, and we were going to have to show a lot […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

ECU falls at JMU swimming meet

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Despite a pair of wins by Caitlin Reynera and Polina Rukosuev, East Carolina fell in a single meet match-up to James Madison, 180-120, Saturday in the poll and diving well. The Pirates drop to 4-2 on the year, while JMU improves to 2-1. “This trip was a mixed bag of results,” ECU […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Tulane trips up ECU volleyball in five sets

NEW ORLEANS – A career night out of Angeles Alderete was not enough to push East Carolina to a victory Friday night as Tulane held off the Pirates’ comeback attempt for a 3-2 (25-17, 25-22, 26-28, 22-25, 20-18) American Athletic Conference victory at Devlin Fieldhouse. ECU drops to 8-15 overall and 3-8 in league play […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Pirates come up short in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The East Carolina women’s soccer team saw their season end with a 1-0 overtime loss to the Memphis Tigers in the first round of the AAC Tournament on Sunday. Mya Jones scored the winner for the Tigers on a spectacular left-footed shot in the 99th minute. The shot, taken from inside the 18-yard box […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Episode 50: ‘9 On The Positive Side’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Welcome to the latest episode of “9 On The Positive Side.” This weekly 30-minute show puts the positive news front and center. You can find the show each Saturday at 7:30 a.m. on WNCT and Sunday at noon on CW. Click the above video to see the episode. You can read […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

WITN End Zone Week 11, Part Two

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL - WITN END ZONE - WEEK 11. James Kenan 31, Wallace-Rose Hill 28 (Stopped late 4th quarter) Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
GREENVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina resident MrBeast seeking record milestone with YouTube

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville resident MrBeast, the most wealthy YouTube creator, is looking to dramatically grow his portfolio. He is bringing in a 10-figure valuation for his many money-making journeys, according to a story by Forbes magazine. MrBeast has more than 107 million followers, making him the fifth most subscribed YouTube content creator. He […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

‘I’m so happy to be home’: Carnie Hedgepeth has ‘quiet, special homecoming’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Carnie Hedgepeth is home. Hedgepeth, Beaufort County’s emergency services director, has been undergoing months of intensive treatment after sustaining serious injuries in a June motorcycle accident. He most recently was receiving treatment at a rehab facility in Atlanta. On Monday morning, Hedgepeth’s wife announced that Carnie was back home. “We are […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Coastal photo club major competition

NEW BERN, N.C. — This year’s Coastal Photo Club’s Fall Major Competition is scheduled to happen Saturday, November 12th. The event will be held at our regular meeting place, at Centenary United Methodist Church, 309 New Street, New Bern, NC 28560. Doors will open at 9:00 am for entries submission and guest viewing. Judging will start […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Spooky Special: Onslow County USO

Each Friday in October during our “9 On Your Side News at 5:30,” WNCT will air a “Spooky Special.” It’s our monthlong series about places in Eastern North Carolina that people may consider to be haunted or just plain spooky. ===== JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As Halloween is approaching, we’re highlighting haunted sites across the […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

The Silk Press 101

In this series, “C” chat with a Greenville NC hair stylist who educates us on a hairstyle women wear during the Fall and the importance of using the right products to achieve the style known as the “silk press.” Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @HeyitsC_TV.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Swim Guide goes year-round

NEW BERN, N.C. — Sound Rivers is taking water-quality testing year-round. For five years, the conservation organization has provided the public service that lets people know where it’s safe to swim in local waterways, from the Raleigh-Durham area to the Pamlico Sound — but only from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Now, a scaled-down version […]
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

WNCT

36K+
Followers
24K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy