Samsung has huge sales on Galaxy phones right now. Here are the deals
Samsung’s weeklong electronics sale is in full swing with time still left to cash in on its phone deals. The “Samsung Week 2022″ sale features many price drops on tech products, but most notable is the savings available on smartphones. Several Samsung Galaxy phone models have their...
Deals: Apple Watch Series 8 now $100 off, official MagSafe Battery Pack $74, AirPods 3, more
All of today’s best deals are now live for Thursday, and we’re tracking three notable discounts on Apple gear. Leading the way, you can save $100 on Apple Watch Series 8 with one of the first price cut; then go check out one of the best prices ever on Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack at $74 as well as a rare chance to save on Apple’s latest AirPods 3 at $150. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
The best early Black Friday deals on Samsung Galaxy phones: Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Black Friday is just over a month away, but the deals have already started. Right now you can save on...
Apple's Latest iPad Air 5 Hits Lowest Price Ever During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
Apple's newest fifth-gen iPad Air hit shelves in April and is now marked down to its lowest price ever thanks to Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. The sleek, powerful tablet comes supercharged with Apple's M1 processor, which is the same series found in MacBooks — equipping it with all-day battery life and a massive leap in iPad performance. Right now, you can save $80 on the 256GB Wi-Fi model of Apple's iPad Air 5 during the October Prime Day sale event.
OLED TVs are in trouble – but that could be good news for cheaper prices
A slump in TV sales has seen LG Display post record losses after the company struggled to offset the effects of slowing consumer demand. LG Display is the part of LG that makes screen panels, and it's the sole supplier of standard OLED panels to other TV manufacturers – nearly all of the best OLED TVs use its displays, except those that use QD-OLED (made by Samsung Electronics).
Best Buy's Early Black Friday sale continues, Here's the best deals
The calendar is about to turn to November, which means that Black Friday is not to far away. Black Friday is taking place on November 25 this year. But that’s not stopping retailers like Best Buy from offering Black Friday deals early. They have a number of deals that are at their “Black Friday price” now, and since the return window is now available until January 14, 2023, you can buy now and return it if it does drop lower on Black Friday.
Don’t Pay $700, Get an Unlocked 256GB Motorola Edge Smartphone with 108MP Camera for $249.99 Shipped – Today Only
The Motorola Edge Smartphone comes globally unlocked, making it perfect for travel, and you can get one for $249.99 shipped, today only, originally $699.99. Featuring a 6.8-inch HDR10 display running at 144Hz, Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage, a triple rear camera (108MP Wide + 8MP Ultra-Wide + 2MP Depth), a 32MP selfie camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. Product page.
Apple launched 3 new Apple iPads today, and one is already on sale
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Apple just released the latest lineup of iPad tablets, and they offer some major updates. From a new chip to...
The best wireless keyboard deals in October 2022
This might be just your type of roundup if you're looking for a new wireless keyboard and want to save some money in the process.
Get A Refurbished MacBook Air Bundle For $290
If you’re in the market for a cheap MacBook Air, there really aren’t many options. A new MacBook Air will set you back around $1,000, and even when they go on sale they are still fairly pricey. For casual use and schoolwork, you may not need the latest and most powerful MacBook. In that case, you could pick up an older, refurbished model, such as this MacBook Air for just $290.
Best Bands for Apple Watch SE 2
The Apple Watch SE 2 is one of the best smartwatches for iPhone users. It offers advanced features, a great battery life, and all the tracking features and capabilities most users need to stay healthy and fit. The new watch is powered by the Apple S8 chip, and the 40mm watch has a large 1.57-inch display, while the larger, 44mm device packs a 1.78-inch OLED panel.
Early Black Friday deal drops this Samsung 75-inch 4K smart TV to $579.99
Black Friday TV deals have arrived thanks to Best Buy's early sale that just launched this week. The retailer is offering record-low prices that you can grab right now, like this massive Samsung 75-inch 4K TV on sale for a stunningly low price of $579.99 (was $849.99) (opens in new tab). That's an incredible price for a big-screen 4K TV and the best deal we've ever seen for the 2022 display.
Don’t miss out on the best deals of the week on a new Red Friday
We go shopping like every Friday to take advantage of the best deals Red Friday, a varied selection of technology and electronics with the best discounts available this week. ASUS F515JA-BQ3700W – 15.6″ Full HD Laptop (Intel Core i5-1035G1, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) reduced to only 599 euros.
The best gaming chairs you can buy
I’m in the belief that gaming chairs are the most important part of one’s gaming setup, and that you don’t want to settle for anything less than the best options. Why? Because you’re going to be sitting in it for hours on end. Two, maybe three at the least. More if you tend to play for longer sessions, and more than half your day if you also work from home even only partially.
Twitter Ditches Paid Live Audio Feature Ticketed Spaces
Twitter has officially announced the discontinuation of its Ticketed Spaces. The feature allowed Spaces hosts to charge users a fee for listening to the live audio conversation. The Ticketed Spaces feature was launched in August of last year and was intended to serve as a monetization feature for public figures...
Leaked Poster May Confirm Galaxy S23 Design Changes
We’re getting close to the end of the year, and that means that leaks and rumors for the Galaxy S23 devices are starting to ramp up. Thanks to SamMobile, we have a leaked poster that may show how the Galaxy S23 and S23+ will look, and when they will be announced.
How to turn on Crash Detection on the Google Pixel 7
Google added Crash Detection on the Pixel 3 many years ago, and it’s still here on the Pixel 7. But what is puzzling to me is that, it’s not turned on by default. That seems like a big oversight by Google. But it is pretty easy to turn on, and definitely something you should turn on.
Netflix Hub Package Is Coming To Over 2,400 Walmart Stores
Netflix and Walmart have announced a new partnership to launch the “Netflix Hub” concept in over 2,400 Walmart stores around the country. The box includes some Netflix-related products for the fans. According to The Streamable, the “Netflix Hub” buyers from Walmart stores will receive a Walmart-exclusive Netflix Streaming...
HP Envy x360 13 vs. Apple MacBook Air M1
It’s not often that laptop technology and marketing converge to produce so many excellent value options for laptop buyers, but now is one of those times. The Apple MacBook Air M1 has been superseded by the M2 version, and yet it remains an excellent laptop with outstanding performance, a solid build quality, and excellent battery life at a relatively affordable $1,000 price. The HP Envy x360 13 is also well-built and offers solid performance with great battery life (for a Windows laptop), and it can be purchased for as little as $700.
