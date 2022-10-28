Work on Highway 3 Chico Creek bridge project moves to next phase

After a year of construction, vehicles could be driving on the new bridge carrying Highway 3 traffic over Chico Creek as early as Sunday.

The Washington State Department of Transportation on Thursday announced that construction crews working on the Chico Creek project are preparing to move travel lanes to the newly built bridge as they move to other aspects of the project.

Work on the $58 million project began a year ago, and from lots of rebar, a bridge emerged, followed by asphalt.

Overnight lane closures are coming on Friday and Saturday as crews move the travel lanes and create a new work zone, according to a press release from WSDOT.

From 7 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. on Saturday, the northbound Highway 3 exit to Chico Way Northwest will close.

From 8 p.m. on Saturday to 9 a.m. on Sunday, travelers on southbound Highway 3 will see single-lane closures and rolling slowdowns, according to WSDOT.

"During the morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 30, travelers may notice the southbound SR (State Route) 3 travel lanes were shifted onto a new bridge," WSDOT said in the press release.

Night lane closures are also planned the following weekend as crews prepare to move northbound traffic onto the new bridge.

All work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled, WSDOT noted. Speed limits through the area will remain 45 mph.

The work that has been completed is the center of the new bridge. Once traffic is diverted onto that, work will begin on constructing the "outer bridge."

As part of the project, crews are also constructing a new southbound Highway 3 onramp. The goal is to accommodate the new stream alignment of an unnamed tributary flowing from Chico Creek.

The bridge has replaced culverts that for decades made salmon's passage through the creek more arduous. When the project is complete, the bridge will carry the highway over a relocated section of Chico Creek.

Work also continues on Chico Way

In a blog post updating the progress of the project, WSDOT noted that in addition to the work on Highway 3, crews have been working to remove a barrier to fish on Chico Way at the highway's interchange. This includes building a new bridge that carries Chico Way over the unnamed tributary.

A new path has been constructed for the tributary, which will feed into Chico Creek.

"Logs and root wads were added along the water. The wood provides a dual purpose. It helps stabilize the hillside while providing habitat for fish. The design is intended to benefit fish at every lifecycle," WSDOT explains on the blog.

Construction of the project is expected to continue through the winter of 2023.

