Opportunities to get involved in rebuilding South Kitsap schools

The South Kitsap School District will host a series of events to gather input about the initial plan to rebuild South Kitsap schools. There are 3 days of events scheduled at 3 different sites. A team from the Bond Steering Committee will be at each event and will present the same information at each. There will also be time for questions and answers and sharing feedback.

We are looking at the district as a whole and the sites with the most pressing needs. We are looking for involvement, feedback, and input. We invite our entire community to attend the event that is most convenient and get involved in the early development of a bond.

Pick the event that is most convenient:

November 1, 6 p.m. at South Colby Elementary, Cedar Heights Middle School, or South Kitsap High School

November 3, 6 p.m. at Olalla Elementary, John Sedgwick Middle School, or South Kitsap High School

November 10, 6 p.m. at Sidney Glen Elementary, Marcus Whitman Middle School, or South Kitsap High School

The Bond Steering Committee's work is the next step following the Long Range Facility Planning Committee's development of the Facility Rebuilding Plan. The Steering Committee is the engine behind the development of a comprehensive bond to take to the community. These events are the early stages of community engagement.

Amy Miller, South Kitsap School District