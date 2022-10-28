ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

kinyradio.com

Palmer man arrested in Willow for weapon discharges

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - State troopers arrested a man Friday on a slew of weapons misconduct charges following reports of gun shots near a property. On Friday at approximately 3:13 in the afternoon, Troopers received a report of a male shooting towards a property on Lynx Lake Rd. A homeowner reported one of his sheep was killed.
PALMER, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Man charged after Northeast Anchorage apartment complex fire

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage man has been charged with two felony counts and a misdemeanor offense in connection with the apartment complex fire in Northeast Anchorage on Sunday, according to charging documents from the Alaska Department of Law. A neighbor stated that 23-year-old Paul Bates, a resident of...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Eagle River woman convicted on federal offenses for illegal opioid distribution

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Eagle River nurse practitioner has been convicted on 10 felony counts after prescribing approximately 4.5 million opioids without adequate medical justification, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Alaska. In a press release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office detailed the conviction of...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Blustery winds for Halloween 2022

The decision on whether to approve a review of Alaska’s constitution is the only ballot measure before Alaska voters this year. The constitutional convention issue comes around every 10 years and has never been approved by Alaskans, but this year both sides feel the issue could go either way.
ALASKA STATE
kdll.org

Cooper Landing crash lands six in hospital

Amid the first major snowfall of the season, a three-car accident in Cooper Landing Wednesday near Gwin’s Lodge sent six people to the hospital and temporarily closed the Sterling Highway in both directions. Cooper Landing Emergency Services, the local volunteer-based response organization, was on the scene, with help from Central Emergency Services out of Sterling, as well as Alaska State Troopers.
COOPER LANDING, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Section of apartment complex in Northeast Anchorage goes up in flames

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Fire Department says it responded to a fire on the northeast side of the city shortly after 12 p.m. Sunday. Assistant Fire Chief Alex Boyd said via phone Sunday afternoon that 22 fire units responded to the fire in an apartment complex on East 12th Avenue, between Norman Street and Edward Street, just off Debarr Road.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Car drives onto front yards, taking out campaign signs

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Jack Clair would describe his neighborhood on Arlene Street as a generally quiet neighborhood. However, within the past month, a variety of houses in the neighborhood have started to report acts of vandalism towards political signs on their yards. On Oct. 6th, Jack Clair captured surveillance...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election is underway

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Early in-person voting is underway for the Nov. 8 general election in Alaska, including in Anchorage, Eagle River, Fairbanks, Homer, Juneau, Nome, Palmer, Soldotna, and Wasilla. “Absentee in person voting requires voters to complete an absentee in person oath and affidavit envelope which will be reviewed...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Police investigate multiple vehicle fires in Jewel Lake area

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are investigating a series of vehicle fires near Jewel Lake and South Anchorage that have happened within the last week. Police have confirmed at least four fires, but Anchorage Fire Investigator Jen Tulare said there are likely more. Greg and Kat Stuckey, who live...
ANCHORAGE, AK
kinyradio.com

JPD participates in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Prescription Drug Take Back Day, which happens twice a year in the fall and spring, encourages households to safely dispose of unneeded medications from their homes to prevent potential medication misuse and addiction. Lieutenant Krag Campbell accepted the prescription drug drop-offs at the JPD lobby, Saturday...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

1 dead, another seriously injured in Kenai Peninsula collision

STERLING, Alaska (KTUU) - One driver is dead and another suffered serious injuries Monday after a head-on crash on the Sterling Highway. Alaska State Troopers say officers responded to the scene at mile 72.5 around 1:40 p.m. Monday on a report of a collision involving two vehicles. Troopers say a...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Dowling Road to reopen this weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After more than five months of detours, the Alaska Department of Transportation says Dowling Road is getting set to reopen — possibly as early as Saturday evening. Project Engineer with the department Chong Kim said the federally-funded project, which includes a new bridge on the...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Dowling Road roundabouts reopen after summer work

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A vital transportation artery that has rerouted traffic all summer due to road construction has finally reopened after more than five months. The Dowling Road roundabouts, located at the exit and entrance ramps of the Seward Highway, reopened Sunday, according to a Department of Transportation and Public Facilities Facebook post.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskalandmine.com

Kelly Tshibaka lightsabers still being held by U.S. Customs

Patriot Freedom PAC, a group supporting Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka, were supposed to hand out 20,000 “Vote for Kelly Tshibaka” lightsabers today at a park in Anchorage. But a spokesperson for the group, Michael Alfaro, informed people that the lightsabers are still being held by U.S. Customs. It’s not clear what country the lightsabers were produced in.
ANCHORAGE, AK

