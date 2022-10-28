Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Israel Keyes, a Cunningly Serial KillerSam H ArnoldAnchorage, AK
New Show, ‘Alaska Daily’, Shines Spotlight on Missing Native Alaskans. Is it Enough?Alaska Media News NetworkAlaska State
Maintaining Calm Amid Chaos: Families Pack ‘Go Bags’ to be Ready for Natural DisastersGrant PerryAnchorage, AK
Best Steakhouses in Anchorage: A Deliciously Informative GuideThe Daily ScoopAnchorage, AK
Related
kinyradio.com
Palmer man arrested in Willow for weapon discharges
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - State troopers arrested a man Friday on a slew of weapons misconduct charges following reports of gun shots near a property. On Friday at approximately 3:13 in the afternoon, Troopers received a report of a male shooting towards a property on Lynx Lake Rd. A homeowner reported one of his sheep was killed.
alaskasnewssource.com
Man charged after Northeast Anchorage apartment complex fire
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage man has been charged with two felony counts and a misdemeanor offense in connection with the apartment complex fire in Northeast Anchorage on Sunday, according to charging documents from the Alaska Department of Law. A neighbor stated that 23-year-old Paul Bates, a resident of...
alaskasnewssource.com
Eagle River woman convicted on federal offenses for illegal opioid distribution
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Eagle River nurse practitioner has been convicted on 10 felony counts after prescribing approximately 4.5 million opioids without adequate medical justification, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Alaska. In a press release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office detailed the conviction of...
alaskasnewssource.com
Blustery winds for Halloween 2022
The decision on whether to approve a review of Alaska’s constitution is the only ballot measure before Alaska voters this year. The constitutional convention issue comes around every 10 years and has never been approved by Alaskans, but this year both sides feel the issue could go either way.
kdll.org
Cooper Landing crash lands six in hospital
Amid the first major snowfall of the season, a three-car accident in Cooper Landing Wednesday near Gwin’s Lodge sent six people to the hospital and temporarily closed the Sterling Highway in both directions. Cooper Landing Emergency Services, the local volunteer-based response organization, was on the scene, with help from Central Emergency Services out of Sterling, as well as Alaska State Troopers.
alaskasnewssource.com
Section of apartment complex in Northeast Anchorage goes up in flames
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Fire Department says it responded to a fire on the northeast side of the city shortly after 12 p.m. Sunday. Assistant Fire Chief Alex Boyd said via phone Sunday afternoon that 22 fire units responded to the fire in an apartment complex on East 12th Avenue, between Norman Street and Edward Street, just off Debarr Road.
alaskasnewssource.com
The Anchorage Fire Department responded to a fire at an apartment complex on the northeast side of Anchorage Sunday
The decision on whether to approve a review of Alaska’s constitution is the only ballot measure before Alaska voters this year. The constitutional convention issue comes around every 10 years and has never been approved by Alaskans, but this year both sides feel the issue could go either way.
Anchorage to Rep. Josephson: Stop saying police department endorses you
An attorney for the Municipality of Anchorage has sent a “cease and desist” letter to Rep. Andy Josephson, telling the legislator to stop saying in his political ads that the Anchorage Police Department endorses him. “It has come to our attention that you have represented in your campaign...
alaskasnewssource.com
Car drives onto front yards, taking out campaign signs
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Jack Clair would describe his neighborhood on Arlene Street as a generally quiet neighborhood. However, within the past month, a variety of houses in the neighborhood have started to report acts of vandalism towards political signs on their yards. On Oct. 6th, Jack Clair captured surveillance...
alaskasnewssource.com
Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election is underway
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Early in-person voting is underway for the Nov. 8 general election in Alaska, including in Anchorage, Eagle River, Fairbanks, Homer, Juneau, Nome, Palmer, Soldotna, and Wasilla. “Absentee in person voting requires voters to complete an absentee in person oath and affidavit envelope which will be reviewed...
alaskasnewssource.com
Police investigate multiple vehicle fires in Jewel Lake area
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are investigating a series of vehicle fires near Jewel Lake and South Anchorage that have happened within the last week. Police have confirmed at least four fires, but Anchorage Fire Investigator Jen Tulare said there are likely more. Greg and Kat Stuckey, who live...
kinyradio.com
JPD participates in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Prescription Drug Take Back Day, which happens twice a year in the fall and spring, encourages households to safely dispose of unneeded medications from their homes to prevent potential medication misuse and addiction. Lieutenant Krag Campbell accepted the prescription drug drop-offs at the JPD lobby, Saturday...
alaskapublic.org
Subsistence users say feds aren’t investing enough in marine mammal research in Alaska
The Indigenous People’s Council for Marine Mammals met in Anchorage this month for a two-day meeting that included federal scientists from agencies like the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Marine Fisheries Service. IPCoMM members said that the federal agencies aren’t doing enough to manage marine mammal...
alaskasnewssource.com
1 dead, another seriously injured in Kenai Peninsula collision
STERLING, Alaska (KTUU) - One driver is dead and another suffered serious injuries Monday after a head-on crash on the Sterling Highway. Alaska State Troopers say officers responded to the scene at mile 72.5 around 1:40 p.m. Monday on a report of a collision involving two vehicles. Troopers say a...
Daniel Smith: There is an old-fashioned carpetbagger running for office in District 16 — Jennie Armstrong
In West Anchorage House District 16, voters have filed a lawsuit against the State of Alaska Division of Elections and Gail Fenumiai for allowing an unqualified candidate to run for State office. The claim is that Jennifer (Jennie) Armstrong does not possess the constitutionally required residency time and therefore, is not qualified.
alaskapublic.org
In this Alaska House race in East Anchorage, education funding issues hit close to home
The House race between Democrat Donna Mears and Republican Forrest Wolfe in East Anchorage is one of several close races that could impact the future of education funding in the state. But here, it’s also personal: a nearby elementary school is one of six that could close as the Anchorage School District faces drastic budget cuts.
alaskasnewssource.com
Dowling Road to reopen this weekend
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After more than five months of detours, the Alaska Department of Transportation says Dowling Road is getting set to reopen — possibly as early as Saturday evening. Project Engineer with the department Chong Kim said the federally-funded project, which includes a new bridge on the...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska health officials say they’re tracking a modest rise in RSV, but it’s nothing like the Lower 48
Alaska health officials say they’re tracking a modest increase in cases of some respiratory viruses — but, so far, it’s nothing like what other states are experiencing. Dr. Joe McLaughlin, Alaska’s state epidemiologist, said among the viruses on the rise is respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.
alaskasnewssource.com
Dowling Road roundabouts reopen after summer work
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A vital transportation artery that has rerouted traffic all summer due to road construction has finally reopened after more than five months. The Dowling Road roundabouts, located at the exit and entrance ramps of the Seward Highway, reopened Sunday, according to a Department of Transportation and Public Facilities Facebook post.
alaskalandmine.com
Kelly Tshibaka lightsabers still being held by U.S. Customs
Patriot Freedom PAC, a group supporting Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka, were supposed to hand out 20,000 “Vote for Kelly Tshibaka” lightsabers today at a park in Anchorage. But a spokesperson for the group, Michael Alfaro, informed people that the lightsabers are still being held by U.S. Customs. It’s not clear what country the lightsabers were produced in.
Comments / 1