Potential Auburn coaching candidate just raised his price tag for the Tigers
Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze could be a possible target to replace Bryan Harsin at Auburn. While Hugh Freeze is having great success now at Liberty, he could be making his triumphant return to the SEC West as a serious candidate to replace Bryan Harsin at Auburn. Harsin still has...
What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana Basketball's Exhibition Win Over Marian
Watch Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson's press conference following Indiana's exhibition game win over the Marian Knights. The full transcript is inside.
What Jordan Geronimo, Logan Duncomb Said Following Indiana Basketball's Exhibition Win
Indiana basketball showed off its new players and various rotations in its first exhibition game of the season resulting in a 78-42 win over Marian. Read Logan Duncomb and Jordan Geronimo's full transcript, or just watch their attached post game press conference.
How to Watch Indiana's Exhibition Game Against Marian on Saturday
Indiana basketball hosts Marian in an exhibition game at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, the coaching matchup and three things to see from Indiana.
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Tamar Bates Out For Indiana's Exhibition Game Against Marian
Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and guard Tamar Bates won't play in Saturday's exhibition game against Marian University.
Bryan Harsin’s comments after Auburn loss will have fans red in the face
Auburn fans won’t be pleased with head coach Bryan Harsin’s answers after the team’s loss to Arkansas. Besides Scott Frost, no one’s seat was hotter entering the 2022 college football season than Bryan Harsin. His first season with Auburn did not go well, as they finished 6-7 on the year, and saw turnover on both the roster and coaching staff. The 2022 season has not gone much better, as they were 3-4 entering Week 9.
Indiana high school football sectionals roundup: Scores, stats, highlights and more
The IHSAA football state tournament got underway with a bang last week, and we've got even more action this week — Class 5A and Class 6A join in on the fun. Refresh for updates. Indiana high school football scores: Statewide IHSAA sectional semifinals results IHSAA football sectionals:Next week's updated finals matchups ...
Colts Receive Significant Boost Before Game vs. Commanders
It's been an up-and-down season for the Indianapolis Colts, who sit at 3-3-1 with a chance of going over .500 against the Washington Commanders this weekend. Those odds are likely to improve after the boost they just got. Speaking to the media on Friday, Colts head coach Frank Reich announced...
Georgia football: Kirby Smart sends blunt message to the fans
Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart wasted no time sending a message to the fanbase ahead of the Tennessee game. The coach took to Twitter to let the entire Dawg nation know what he needs from them, and it’s a request we all know must happen. Tennessee is coming...
WATCH: Malik Reneau's Slam Dunk Against Marian
Indiana freshman Malik Renau has 12 points and seven rebounds at halftime against Marian.
Ohio State football: No more trap games for the Buckeyes
The Ohio State football team was supposed to have three marquee games this year; Notre Dame, Penn State, and Michigan. It ended up only being two because Notre Dame ended up sucking. Well, the Buckeyes have played two of those games already. After beating Penn State 44-31 thanks to a...
Hood-Schifino, Reneau Shine in First Game Together at Indiana
Former high school teammates Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau had dazzling debuts in their first game at Indiana, leading the Hoosiers to a 78-42 exhibition game victory over Marian on Saturday at Assembly Hall.
Report: Colts ‘reached out’ to Andrew Luck amid early struggles
The Colts reportedly reached out to Andrew Luck amid their early struggles this year, though the former Pro Bowler says he’s “moved on” from football.
PHOTO GALLERY: Indiana Basketball Vs. Marian Exhibition Game
Take a look at 20 photos from Indiana basketball's exhibition game win over Marian inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Ohio State football vs. Penn State: Official Prediction
The Ohio State football team has two big tests before they can make the Big Ten Championship. They are 7-0 right now and face the first of those two big tests. They head to Happy Valley to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions, who are the 13th-ranked team in the country.
Indiana high school volleyball: NorthWood falls to nemesis Bellmont
The NorthWood volleyball team believed it was good enough to make program history Saturday night by winning its first semistate championship. The Red Slam, unfortunately, had to face postseason nemesis Bellmont once again. The No. 4 Braves sidelined the No. 8 Panthers 3-0 in the Class 3A North Semistate matchup...
Photos: Noblesville captures Indiana Class 3A boys soccer championship over Columbus North
The Noblesville Millers boys soccer team are champions once again. Jake Johns scored his second goal of the season in the 17th minute and the Millers' defense and goalkeeping withstood a late push by Columbus North to claim a 1-0 victory in the Class 3A championship game on Saturday at Carroll ...
How local high schools have adjusted to new age of ticketing for sports
Paper tickets might soon become a thing of the past. Since 2020, local high school athletic departments have adapted to digital ticketing for their sporting events. Following the 2019-20 school year, several schools have opted to keep the platform and expand its use. How has the use of digital ticketing grown since 2020? OHSAA, coronavirus pandemic impact on the use of digital tickets
8 spirited high schools named finalists for 2022 WISH-TV Zone Banner
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – During the football season, high schools in central Indiana have battled for the 2022 WISH-TV Zone Banner presented by Crew Carwash. The schools competed for the best student section. After weeks of watching school spirit on display in high school football, the eight finalists were announced...
IHSAA girls basketball poll: Check out latest rankings of Indiana's best girls teams
Here are the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association weekly polls. The IBCA poll is a non-class poll, where teams are voted to a top 20 regardless of school classification. There are 20 panelists who vote for the poll: one voter from each of the 16 regionals, three at-large and the committee chairman (Northridge's Doug Springer). Preseason Super...
