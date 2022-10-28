ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Bryan Harsin’s comments after Auburn loss will have fans red in the face

Auburn fans won’t be pleased with head coach Bryan Harsin’s answers after the team’s loss to Arkansas. Besides Scott Frost, no one’s seat was hotter entering the 2022 college football season than Bryan Harsin. His first season with Auburn did not go well, as they finished 6-7 on the year, and saw turnover on both the roster and coaching staff. The 2022 season has not gone much better, as they were 3-4 entering Week 9.
FanSided

Ohio State football: No more trap games for the Buckeyes

The Ohio State football team was supposed to have three marquee games this year; Notre Dame, Penn State, and Michigan. It ended up only being two because Notre Dame ended up sucking. Well, the Buckeyes have played two of those games already. After beating Penn State 44-31 thanks to a...
The Blade

How local high schools have adjusted to new age of ticketing for sports

Paper tickets might soon become a thing of the past. Since 2020, local high school athletic departments have adapted to digital ticketing for their sporting events. Following the 2019-20 school year, several schools have opted to keep the platform and expand its use. How has the use of digital ticketing grown since 2020? OHSAA, coronavirus pandemic impact on the use of digital tickets
WISH-TV

8 spirited high schools named finalists for 2022 WISH-TV Zone Banner

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – During the football season, high schools in central Indiana have battled for the 2022 WISH-TV Zone Banner presented by Crew Carwash. The schools competed for the best student section. After weeks of watching school spirit on display in high school football, the eight finalists were announced...
FanSided

FanSided

