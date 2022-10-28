ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ludlow, VT

mynbc5.com

Man accused of strangling a Ludlow infant to death found not guilty

HARTFORD, Vt. — Tyler Pollender-Savery, the man accused of strangling a Ludlow infant to death in 2018, was found not guilty of murder in the second degree by a jury on Friday. Pollender-Savery was back in court on Monday as several people testified in the now four-year-old case regarding...
LUDLOW, VT
VTDigger

Jury returns not guilty verdict in trial of Ludlow man charged with murder in infant’s death

Tyler Pollender-Savery was charged in December 2018 with second-degree murder in the death of 11-month-old Karsen Rickert, his then-girlfriend’s son. A medical examiner ruled Karsen’s death a homicide by asphyxiation from strangulation or smothering. Read the story on VTDigger here: Jury returns not guilty verdict in trial of Ludlow man charged with murder in infant’s death.
LUDLOW, VT
WCAX

Car crash in Hartland, Vt. leaves man dead

Put ballots in the postbox today to make sure they arrive on time. Vermont’s Secretary of State says today is the deadline to mail in your ballot. Winooski superintendent says racist, homophobic language used at soccer game. Updated: 4 hours ago. Winooski’s superintendent says racist and homophobic language was...
HARTLAND, VT
NECN

Vermont Man Killed After Truck Slams Into Tree

A 55-year-old man died Sunday evening when his truck crashed into a tree in Hartland, Vermont, state police said. Vermont State Police responded to Quechee Hartland Road, near the intersection of Briar Patch Road, around 5:31 p.m. for a single vehicle crash with entrapment. The Hartland Fire Department and Windsor...
HARTLAND, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man with 34 open court cases charged with stealing firearm in Rutland

RUTLAND — Police have arrested a homeless man after police say he broke into a vehicle in Rutland yesterday. Nicholas Karov, 38, is reported to have stolen a firearm from the vehicle. The owner of the vehicle noticed the theft and detained Karov until the police arrived. Karov was...
RUTLAND, VT
WMUR.com

Man arrested after pepper-spraying parents in Canaan, police say

CANAAN, N.H. — A man was arrested after police said he pepper-sprayed his parents at a home in Canaan, police said. Canaan police said Michael Lyon, 31, was arrested Wednesday evening at a home on Route 4 in Canaan. Officers said Lyon assaulted his parents with pepper spray. They...
CANAAN, NH
newportdispatch.com

DUI #2 charges following crash in Rutland

RUTLAND — A 31-year-old woman from Clarendon was arrested following a crash in West Rutland on Thursday. Authorities say they were notified of a vehicle crash in a yard at around 6:45 p.m. While speaking with the driver, identified as Isabel Furneaux, of Clarendon, multiple signs of impairment were...
RUTLAND, VT
NECN

Driver Killed After Vehicle Drifts Off Road, Hits Tree in Vermont

A driver died Sunday after his car drifted off the road and hit a tree in Hartland, Vermont, according to state police. Vermont State Police, the Hartland Fire Department and Windsor Rescue responded to the crash on Quechee Hartland Road near the intersection with Briar Patch Road around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, according to troopers.
HARTLAND, VT
franklincountynow.com

Vermont Man Arrested On I-91 In Greenfield On Drug Charges

(Greenfield, MA) Around 8:30 a.m. Thursday Massachusetts State Police pulled over a Vermont driver for speeding on I-91 northbound in Greenfield. Troopers found the driver, Brendon Lee 39 years-old from Milton, Vermont, had an active warrant from 2011 in the Hampshire District Court. Troopers conducted a search of the vehicle...
GREENFIELD, MA
WCVB

VIDEO: Witches float on foggy New Hampshire Lake

GRAFTON COUNTY, N.H. — Two people dressed as witches were spotted floating across a foggy New Hampshire lake over the weekend. The witches were paddleboarding on Newfound Lake in Grafton County. Watch video of the witches in the video player above. You can hear the two people laughing in...
GRAFTON COUNTY, NH
mynbc5.com

Cyclist seriously injured in Brattleboro crash

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — A cyclist is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Brattleboro. The Brattleboro Police department said the incident happened on Thursday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. on Canal Street near John Seitz Drive. The cyclist was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.
BRATTLEBORO, VT

