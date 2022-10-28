Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Man accused of strangling a Ludlow infant to death found not guilty
HARTFORD, Vt. — Tyler Pollender-Savery, the man accused of strangling a Ludlow infant to death in 2018, was found not guilty of murder in the second degree by a jury on Friday. Pollender-Savery was back in court on Monday as several people testified in the now four-year-old case regarding...
Jury returns not guilty verdict in trial of Ludlow man charged with murder in infant’s death
Tyler Pollender-Savery was charged in December 2018 with second-degree murder in the death of 11-month-old Karsen Rickert, his then-girlfriend’s son. A medical examiner ruled Karsen’s death a homicide by asphyxiation from strangulation or smothering. Read the story on VTDigger here: Jury returns not guilty verdict in trial of Ludlow man charged with murder in infant’s death.
WMUR.com
Man charged with negligent homicide for crash that killed two girls in Littleton
A driver involved in a crash that killed two children is now facing charges for their deaths. A grand jury in Grafton County indicted Jordan Couture, of Vermont, on two counts of negligent homicide. The truck he was driving went off the road and rolled over in Littleton in December....
WCAX
Car crash in Hartland, Vt. leaves man dead
Put ballots in the postbox today to make sure they arrive on time. Vermont’s Secretary of State says today is the deadline to mail in your ballot. Winooski superintendent says racist, homophobic language used at soccer game. Updated: 4 hours ago. Winooski’s superintendent says racist and homophobic language was...
NECN
Springfield man dies in single-vehicle crash in Hartland
Scott Sargent, 55, died in a crash on Quechee-Hartland Road Sunday evening.
WMUR.com
1 charged, more arrests expected in connection with tires piled on Rindge road
RINDGE, N.H. — A teenager from Jaffrey is facing several felonies for his alleged role in a tire pile that caused an accident on a road in Rindge. Earlier in October, police said the suspects stacked the tires to light them on fire but a vehicle drove into it.
newportdispatch.com
Man with 34 open court cases charged with stealing firearm in Rutland
RUTLAND — Police have arrested a homeless man after police say he broke into a vehicle in Rutland yesterday. Nicholas Karov, 38, is reported to have stolen a firearm from the vehicle. The owner of the vehicle noticed the theft and detained Karov until the police arrived. Karov was...
Two arrests in connection with deadly Bennington shooting
Ulysses Ivey, 39, of Bennington was shot and killed Wednesday night.
WMUR.com
Man arrested after pepper-spraying parents in Canaan, police say
CANAAN, N.H. — A man was arrested after police said he pepper-sprayed his parents at a home in Canaan, police said. Canaan police said Michael Lyon, 31, was arrested Wednesday evening at a home on Route 4 in Canaan. Officers said Lyon assaulted his parents with pepper spray. They...
newportdispatch.com
DUI #2 charges following crash in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 31-year-old woman from Clarendon was arrested following a crash in West Rutland on Thursday. Authorities say they were notified of a vehicle crash in a yard at around 6:45 p.m. While speaking with the driver, identified as Isabel Furneaux, of Clarendon, multiple signs of impairment were...
NECN
whdh.com
WATCH: Bodycam footage shows Logan Clegg’s arrest in Vermont library
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WHDH)– Newly released bodycam footage from a Vermont officer on Oct. 12 shows the arrest of Logan Clegg, the 26-year-old who stands accused of murdering Concord, New Hampshire couple Steve and Wendy Reid. Clegg was arrested at a library in South Burlington, Vermont for an unrelated...
Police investigate fatal crash in South Glens Falls
The New York State Police are investigating a fatal car accident with the New York State Attorney General's office that occurred in Glens Falls on Saturday night.
Shooting suspect charged for previous incident
On Thursday, October 27, Bennington Police Department took Bennington shooting suspect, Elliot Russell into custody in Hoosick Falls. According to the Hoosick Falls Police Department, Russell was allegedly involved in a separate incident on October 22.
franklincountynow.com
Vermont Man Arrested On I-91 In Greenfield On Drug Charges
(Greenfield, MA) Around 8:30 a.m. Thursday Massachusetts State Police pulled over a Vermont driver for speeding on I-91 northbound in Greenfield. Troopers found the driver, Brendon Lee 39 years-old from Milton, Vermont, had an active warrant from 2011 in the Hampshire District Court. Troopers conducted a search of the vehicle...
WCVB
VIDEO: Witches float on foggy New Hampshire Lake
GRAFTON COUNTY, N.H. — Two people dressed as witches were spotted floating across a foggy New Hampshire lake over the weekend. The witches were paddleboarding on Newfound Lake in Grafton County. Watch video of the witches in the video player above. You can hear the two people laughing in...
mynbc5.com
Cyclist seriously injured in Brattleboro crash
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — A cyclist is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Brattleboro. The Brattleboro Police department said the incident happened on Thursday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. on Canal Street near John Seitz Drive. The cyclist was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.
Alleged mastermind of kidnap-for-drug-debt case arrested, charged
Jason Simpson, 26, of Massachusetts, is accused of planning the kidnapping of a Bennington woman in September to ensure her boyfriend paid $1,500 in drug money that Simpson was trying to collect. Read the story on VTDigger here: Alleged mastermind of kidnap-for-drug-debt case arrested, charged.
