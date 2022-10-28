ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Goes Full Soviet Before Election Day

Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney wants you to rat out your neighbors. You could call the man a Republican in name only or RINO, but what he proposes smacks of the old Soviet Union. He wants you to report election disinformation, which in turn he’ll turn over to the Department of Homeland Security. In other words, you snitch on the fellow next door, and then Denney will snitch all the way to Alejandro Mayorkas. You know, the DHS guy that threw border patrol agents under the bus for “whipping” illegal immigrants crossing into the United States.
Idaho Secretary of State encourages voters to be vigilant of election misinformation

BOISE — Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney launched a new web portal Friday, providing Idahoans with a means to report election-based misinformation. The site encourages Idaho voters to be aware of election misinformation, and to report anything on social media that appears inaccurate or misleading. Examples would include...
Idaho’s abortion act affects UI’s Women’s Center

Lysa Salsbury was working remotely from her daughter’s home in Texas when the University of Idaho’s abortion memo came out. It was at the end of the day Friday, and she was afraid. The Women’s Center acts as a confidential reporting location for sexual assault on campus. However,...
Manweiler and Bedke Spar Over Abortion Rights in Idaho Lieutenant Governor Debate

Abortion rights were among the dominant issues during a lively Idaho lieutenant governor’s debate Friday between Republican Scott Bedke and Democrat Terri Pickens Manweiler. The debate between Bedke — speaker of the Idaho House of Representatives from Oakley — and Pickens Manweiler — a trial attorney, certified mediator and Democrat from Boise — was part of the Idaho Debates series. It took place in a Boise television studio and was broadcast live statewide and streamed online.
Gov. Little faces four challengers on Nov. 8 ballot

BOISE — Republican Gov. Brad Little is promising more of the same as he seeks reelection – tax cuts, education funding boosts, cutting regulations, and plenty of bashing of the Democratic president. Democratic nominee Stephen Heidt wants to “bring civility and compassion back to the governor’s office,” decriminalize cannabis, oppose extremism, back abortion rights, and grant property and grocery tax relief. Independent Ammon Bundy wants to remake government and the...
Idaho leaders grapple with whether to allow impact fees for schools

The last time Kuna residents passed a bond to build a new school was in 2017. Since then, the city’s school district has grown by over 500 students. It’s a common story in the Treasure Valley where districts are struggling to keep pace with the space needed to accommodate an influx of residents and their school-age children. Today, the Kuna School District is in the process of developing a bond that, if passed, would fund additional construction at Swan Falls High School, construction of a new elementary school, and other projects.
Greater Idaho organizers face a new foe: Growing apathy

Your browser does not support the audio element. In the same place where thousands of voters once affirmed one of Greater Idaho’s first electoral victories, Mike McCarter wondered why more people weren’t continuing to show up to voice their support. Two years ago, Union County voters approved a...
Gross: Not even Sound Transit respects Inslee’s EV plans

Gov. Jay Inslee signaled a change in August, announcing that Washington will follow California in banning the sale of all new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. But if he’s committed to the electric vehicle cause, why is Sound Transit building a massive new parking lot without a single charging station?
If You Find an Arrowhead in Washington, Can You Keep It?

Washington is home to over 140,000 Indigenous people from 29 different federally-recognized tribes, making up almost 3% of the state's population; good for tenth in the country. Considering that rich history, it is not unlikely that you may find Indigenous artifacts around the state. People like to collect and keep...
