Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho Goes Full Soviet Before Election Day
Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney wants you to rat out your neighbors. You could call the man a Republican in name only or RINO, but what he proposes smacks of the old Soviet Union. He wants you to report election disinformation, which in turn he’ll turn over to the Department of Homeland Security. In other words, you snitch on the fellow next door, and then Denney will snitch all the way to Alejandro Mayorkas. You know, the DHS guy that threw border patrol agents under the bus for “whipping” illegal immigrants crossing into the United States.
Idaho establishes website to report election misinformation found on social media
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. A new website portal launched by the state will allow Idahoans to report election-based misinformation found on social media. The initiative encourages voters to be aware of election misinformation and to report anything on social media that appears...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho Secretary of State encourages voters to be vigilant of election misinformation
BOISE — Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney launched a new web portal Friday, providing Idahoans with a means to report election-based misinformation. The site encourages Idaho voters to be aware of election misinformation, and to report anything on social media that appears inaccurate or misleading. Examples would include...
One-on-one with Idaho Attorney General Republican candidate Raul Labrador
BOISE, Idaho — The November 8 general election is now just over a week away. Voters across Idaho will head to the polls to decide on who they want to represent them in key federal and state offices. Viewpoint has been focusing on some of the big races this...
KPVI Newschannel 6
In Idaho’s secretary of state race, one candidate has support from both sides
It’s not often that a candidate in an opposing political party, running for the same statewide office, says the state will be fine even if the other guy wins. But that’s what is happening in the race for Idaho’s next secretary of state. The Idaho Secretary of...
uiargonaut.com
Idaho’s abortion act affects UI’s Women’s Center
Lysa Salsbury was working remotely from her daughter’s home in Texas when the University of Idaho’s abortion memo came out. It was at the end of the day Friday, and she was afraid. The Women’s Center acts as a confidential reporting location for sexual assault on campus. However,...
Manweiler and Bedke Spar Over Abortion Rights in Idaho Lieutenant Governor Debate
Abortion rights were among the dominant issues during a lively Idaho lieutenant governor’s debate Friday between Republican Scott Bedke and Democrat Terri Pickens Manweiler. The debate between Bedke — speaker of the Idaho House of Representatives from Oakley — and Pickens Manweiler — a trial attorney, certified mediator and Democrat from Boise — was part of the Idaho Debates series. It took place in a Boise television studio and was broadcast live statewide and streamed online.
26% of registered Washington voters want President Biden to run for re-election, WA Poll finds
SEATTLE — Though 47% of registered Washington voters approve of the job President Joe Biden is doing, 26% believe he should run for re-election in 2024, according to the latest WA Poll. Another 26% said former President Donald Trump should run again in 2024. Of the 719 registered voters...
Post Register
The race for state superintendent: Debbie Critchfield v. Terry Gilbert
CBS2 interviewed both candidates for the state superintendent position. Debbie Critchfield (R) and Terry Gilbert (D) are vying to lead the Idaho Department of Education. CBS2 aired an abridged version of this interview on Oct. 28, 2022.
Chronicle
Gov. Jay Inslee, Lawmakers Aim to Keep Anti-Abortion 'Tentacles' Out of Washington
Gov. Jay Inslee and state Democratic lawmakers revealed details Friday about a push to enact a "shield law" that would protect abortion patients and providers from out-of-state legal action, and announced two more bills in the works designed to ensure to reproductive health care access. One would indemnify Washington-based corporations...
Gov. Little faces four challengers on Nov. 8 ballot
BOISE — Republican Gov. Brad Little is promising more of the same as he seeks reelection – tax cuts, education funding boosts, cutting regulations, and plenty of bashing of the Democratic president. Democratic nominee Stephen Heidt wants to “bring civility and compassion back to the governor’s office,” decriminalize cannabis, oppose extremism, back abortion rights, and grant property and grocery tax relief. Independent Ammon Bundy wants to remake government and the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Idaho leaders grapple with whether to allow impact fees for schools
The last time Kuna residents passed a bond to build a new school was in 2017. Since then, the city’s school district has grown by over 500 students. It’s a common story in the Treasure Valley where districts are struggling to keep pace with the space needed to accommodate an influx of residents and their school-age children. Today, the Kuna School District is in the process of developing a bond that, if passed, would fund additional construction at Swan Falls High School, construction of a new elementary school, and other projects.
Special Session Rebate Of Up To $600 For Idaho Residents
Idaho is looking out for its residents and giving out financial aid. The state has several existing funds to help citizens cope with high inflation. Another program that was on the books received approval in September.
opb.org
Greater Idaho organizers face a new foe: Growing apathy
Your browser does not support the audio element. In the same place where thousands of voters once affirmed one of Greater Idaho’s first electoral victories, Mike McCarter wondered why more people weren’t continuing to show up to voice their support. Two years ago, Union County voters approved a...
Ballots are being returned in Oregon and Washington. Here are the numbers so far
Ballots are out and voters are already returning them in Oregon and Washington, with 13 days to go until Election Day.
Chronicle
Lewis, Thurston and Grays Harbor Counties See Some of State's Highest Home Price Increases, According to Study
A recent study by SmartAsset, a financial technology company, has found which Washington state counties have seen the most home price increases over five years. The study found the top 10 counties that had the highest home price increases in Washington:. Grays Harbor County- 110.53%. Cowlitz County- 87.12%. Spokane County-...
ksl.com
Idaho woman charged with exploiting dying champion speedskater in Utah
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Prosecutors have refiled charges against an Idaho woman accused of getting a champion speed skater in Utah to sign his will over to her while he was dying and unable to comprehend what was going on. Marina Billings, 50, of Pocatello, was charged Thursday in 3rd...
MyNorthwest.com
Gross: Not even Sound Transit respects Inslee’s EV plans
Gov. Jay Inslee signaled a change in August, announcing that Washington will follow California in banning the sale of all new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. But if he’s committed to the electric vehicle cause, why is Sound Transit building a massive new parking lot without a single charging station?
If You Find an Arrowhead in Washington, Can You Keep It?
Washington is home to over 140,000 Indigenous people from 29 different federally-recognized tribes, making up almost 3% of the state's population; good for tenth in the country. Considering that rich history, it is not unlikely that you may find Indigenous artifacts around the state. People like to collect and keep...
eastidahonews.com
Turkey troubles: Idaho farmers explain multiple factors impacting this year’s turkey supply
KUNA (KIVI TV) — Thanksgiving is four weeks away and due to the recent cases of bird flu, plus inflation and weather changes, turkey farmers are left with not as many turkeys as normal. Cabalo’s Orchard and Garden in Kuna is one of the main local farms in the...
Comments / 7