Tuscaloosa, AL

247Sports

Brian Kelly describes what LSU must do to compete with Alabama

There’s an understanding within this LSU program about the significance of this matchup. Without diving too much into the past, Brian Kelly himself understands that how he’s graded in the short term at least, will be partly how his team looks in this particular game. Because it’s easy to look back and see that LSU just hasn’t had the success against this program that it has with so many other teams in the SEC.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU moves up in latest AP Top 25 poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers moved up a few spots in the AP Top 25 poll that was released on Sunday, Oct. 30. The Tigers moved up to No. 15 from the No. 18 spot, despite having the week off. Below is the full list of rankings...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

ASU and AAMU fans gather in Birmingham for 81st Magic City Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The festivities all week lead up to the big game for the Magic City Classic. The Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets battled it out Saturday afternoon at Legion Field. Tens of thousands came together to watch and celebrate, no matter their age or Classic experience.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
siusalukis.com

Salukis Come Up Short at No. 20 Alabama in Charity Exhibition

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Southern Illinois men's basketball fell on the road to No. 20 Alabama 74-63 Saturday afternoon in a charity exhibition game inside Foster Auditorium. "Today's game was a great experience for our team," head coach Bryan Mullins said. "It will provide us with a lot of benefits as the season begins. I can't wait for the season opener on November 7 in the Banterra Center."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Central Alabama residents anticipate $825 million Powerball jackpot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Numbers for the $825 million Powerball jackpot were drawn on Saturday night. The winning numbers are 19, 31, 40, 46, 57. The Powerball is 23. "I could use $800 million," Birmingham resident Tiffany Escott said. "I could. That would be so awesome." Escott says she's made...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
altoday.com

Libertarian candidate for Governor, Jimmy Blake, discusses issues

On Wednesday, Libertarian nominee for Governor, Dr. James “Jimmy” Blake, addressed voters online in a forum hosted by the Jefferson County Libertarian Party at the Mountain Brook Library. Blake said he had recently attended the “Break the Chains” rally organized by the families of prisoners of the Alabama...
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

247Sports

