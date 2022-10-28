LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! A mix of sun and clouds through most of the day, eventually clearing out by the time we enter the nighttime hours. More clouds will be present south of the Red River as we will have more chances for sunshine here in Southwest Oklahoma. Temperatures will warm into the low/mid 70s this afternoon with light southerly winds at 5-10 mph. For Halloween evening, temperatures will fall from the upper 60s to lower 60s between 6-9pm, so make sure to dress appropriately when celebrating any holiday festivities.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO