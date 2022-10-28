ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KFOR

Oklahoma severe weather chances increasing

A big area of low pressure , and increasing Gulf moisture will combine to bring severe weather chances to the Sooner state by the end of the work week!. First off, Halloween looks to be great with highs in the low 70s, and trick or treating temps will be in the 60s with clear skies. Temps will be in the 70s most of the week as the storm system approaches.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kswo.com

First Alert Forecast (10/31 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! A mix of sun and clouds through most of the day, eventually clearing out by the time we enter the nighttime hours. More clouds will be present south of the Red River as we will have more chances for sunshine here in Southwest Oklahoma. Temperatures will warm into the low/mid 70s this afternoon with light southerly winds at 5-10 mph. For Halloween evening, temperatures will fall from the upper 60s to lower 60s between 6-9pm, so make sure to dress appropriately when celebrating any holiday festivities.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX40

First Significant Storm of the Season Arriving Tuesday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After a dry Halloween, a winterlike storm will impact Northern California with much-needed rain and snow. Rain will reach the Sacramento/San Joaquin region Tuesday morning, spreading east into the foothills. The steadiest rain is forecast to fall between late Tuesday morning and early that afternoon. Scattered showers behind the initial front are possible […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
US105

These Two Winter Weather Predictions for Texas Are Complete Opposites

Okay, there are two sources of wisdom here when it comes to predicting the winter weather for 2022 through 2023 in Texas. The first one is my favorite the Old Farmers Almanac which I've trusted for a good many years and the second is the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration or NOAA as many might know it the National Weather Service.
TEXAS STATE
KOCO

TIMELINE: Rain with the threat of severe storms return Thursday

Rain chances with a threat of severe storms return Thursday night to Oklahoma. A marginal severe weather risk was issued for southwestern Oklahoma. KOCO 5 meteorologist Jonathan Conder says those storms could produce 1-inch hail and 60 mph winds. Isolated showers also are expected to move through the state Thursday...
OKLAHOMA STATE
ksl.com

7 of Utah's all-time weirdest weather events

This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. No one ever thought a tornado would wreak havoc on Salt Lake City. Summer campers never predicted they'd be shivering from snowfall. And you'd never guess that one little Utah town was the site of the costliest landslide in U.S. history. But...
UTAH STATE
natureworldnews.com

Severe Thunderstorms Unleash a Destructive Tornado in a Texas Town

Severe thunderstorms packed with strong winds and heavy rain struck Texas earlier this week, leaving thousands of residents without power overnight from Monday to Tuesday, October 24 to October 25. US meteorologists said the series of severe storms was fueled by a fast-moving cold front, which also prompted the issuance...
JARRELL, TX
News On 6

Severe Storms Produce Brief Tornado In Central Oklahoma

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down Monday morning near Mustang. It was a tornado shown live on News 9 This Morning as it moved eastward across the Oklahoma City metro area. The tornado and the storms associated with it caused damage like downed power lines and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Picher: The rise and fall of Oklahoma’s toxic ghost town

PICHER, Okla. — The small former mining community of Picher sits in the northeastern corner of Oklahoma, just a short distance from the Oklahoma-Kansas border. All that remains are the abandoned buildings standing among the overgrown grass and piles of toxic waste. It’s quiet now. The inhabitants left years ago, taking their belongings and their secrets with them.
PICHER, OK
okcfox.com

Halloween in full swing at Scissortail Park with Treat Trail event

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Halloween festivities were in full swing at Scissortail Park on Saturday. The park held a Treat Tail event ahead of Halloween on Saturday. The event featured special activities, roller skating at the Sky Rink, and live music. There were also candy stations, face painting, cookie...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

