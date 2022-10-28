Read full article on original website
KFOR
Oklahoma severe weather chances increasing
A big area of low pressure , and increasing Gulf moisture will combine to bring severe weather chances to the Sooner state by the end of the work week!. First off, Halloween looks to be great with highs in the low 70s, and trick or treating temps will be in the 60s with clear skies. Temps will be in the 70s most of the week as the storm system approaches.
kswo.com
First Alert Forecast (10/31 AM)
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! A mix of sun and clouds through most of the day, eventually clearing out by the time we enter the nighttime hours. More clouds will be present south of the Red River as we will have more chances for sunshine here in Southwest Oklahoma. Temperatures will warm into the low/mid 70s this afternoon with light southerly winds at 5-10 mph. For Halloween evening, temperatures will fall from the upper 60s to lower 60s between 6-9pm, so make sure to dress appropriately when celebrating any holiday festivities.
First Significant Storm of the Season Arriving Tuesday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After a dry Halloween, a winterlike storm will impact Northern California with much-needed rain and snow. Rain will reach the Sacramento/San Joaquin region Tuesday morning, spreading east into the foothills. The steadiest rain is forecast to fall between late Tuesday morning and early that afternoon. Scattered showers behind the initial front are possible […]
These Two Winter Weather Predictions for Texas Are Complete Opposites
Okay, there are two sources of wisdom here when it comes to predicting the winter weather for 2022 through 2023 in Texas. The first one is my favorite the Old Farmers Almanac which I've trusted for a good many years and the second is the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration or NOAA as many might know it the National Weather Service.
weather5280.com
Colorado weather: Strong system to spread powerful impacts across the region this week
In this week's State of the Atmosphere, I'll focus on a system that will spread a variety of powerful impacts across the Western and Central U.S. into next weekend. If you prefer a visual version of this, here you go:. Here is an animation showing the trough that will spread...
4Warn Storm Team attends National Weather Festival
A large storm of weather fans and Oklahomans curious about meteorology converged on the National Weather Center in Norman for the National Weather Festival.
Winter Weather Outlook: What to expect this season
Leaves are falling and the winter is just around the corner, but what can we expect here in Northeast Ohio? FOX 8's meteorologists are breaking down the winter weather outlook.
KFOR
Heads up Oklahoma! Tracking our next potential big storm system down the road!
Looking down the road…the jet stream is showing another strong upper low developing to the west later this week. If this forms there might be another big storm system for Oklahoma next weekend! It all depends on the exact track of the upper low. This is still many days out and things will change but the pattern is favorable. Watching!
KOCO
TIMELINE: Rain with the threat of severe storms return Thursday
Rain chances with a threat of severe storms return Thursday night to Oklahoma. A marginal severe weather risk was issued for southwestern Oklahoma. KOCO 5 meteorologist Jonathan Conder says those storms could produce 1-inch hail and 60 mph winds. Isolated showers also are expected to move through the state Thursday...
KFOR
Tracking Oklahoma’s next storm system. It’s taking a southern path! What does this mean?
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Tracking our next storm system for late tonight, Friday into Saturday. It’s taking a southern path across north Texas. This means heaviest rain south and east with much less rain northwest. The OKC Metro on the northern edge! Should clear out for Sunday and...
KFOR
Tracking our next storm system for later this week and into the first part of the weekend!
Good Morning! Here’s the latest on our next storm system late Thu, Fri, Sat for Oklahoma. The storm seems to be taking a southern track with the heaviest rainfall southern, eastern and central Oklahoma. Folks in NW OK may miss out again. Right now it looks like it clears out just in time for Sunday and Monday Halloween time!! Watching the track!
Neighbors claim $50k in road repairs fall flat
A metro neighborhood calls In Your Corner, claiming $50,000 in road repairs have fallen flat in a matter of months.
ksl.com
7 of Utah's all-time weirdest weather events
This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. No one ever thought a tornado would wreak havoc on Salt Lake City. Summer campers never predicted they'd be shivering from snowfall. And you'd never guess that one little Utah town was the site of the costliest landslide in U.S. history. But...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Thunderstorms Unleash a Destructive Tornado in a Texas Town
Severe thunderstorms packed with strong winds and heavy rain struck Texas earlier this week, leaving thousands of residents without power overnight from Monday to Tuesday, October 24 to October 25. US meteorologists said the series of severe storms was fueled by a fast-moving cold front, which also prompted the issuance...
One injured in overnight stabbing in Oklahoma City
One person was rushed to a local hospital following an overnight stabbing in Oklahoma City.
News On 6
Severe Storms Produce Brief Tornado In Central Oklahoma
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down Monday morning near Mustang. It was a tornado shown live on News 9 This Morning as it moved eastward across the Oklahoma City metro area. The tornado and the storms associated with it caused damage like downed power lines and...
KOCO
Picher: The rise and fall of Oklahoma’s toxic ghost town
PICHER, Okla. — The small former mining community of Picher sits in the northeastern corner of Oklahoma, just a short distance from the Oklahoma-Kansas border. All that remains are the abandoned buildings standing among the overgrown grass and piles of toxic waste. It’s quiet now. The inhabitants left years ago, taking their belongings and their secrets with them.
okcfox.com
Halloween in full swing at Scissortail Park with Treat Trail event
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Halloween festivities were in full swing at Scissortail Park on Saturday. The park held a Treat Tail event ahead of Halloween on Saturday. The event featured special activities, roller skating at the Sky Rink, and live music. There were also candy stations, face painting, cookie...
KOCO
Four river otters back swimming in Canadian River after months of rehab with Oklahoma group
NOBLE, Okla. — After months of rehabilitation, four river otters are back on their feet and swimming in the Canadian River thanks to an Oklahoma wildlife group. WildCare Oklahoma works with all kinds of animals in need, most recently a group of otters whose mother died and another who needed a family.
KOCO
Oklahoma small businesses offer tricks, treats and fun for Halloween weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY — Halloween is full of frights and fun for Oklahomans, but this weekend can also be a big deal for small business owners. "We got a lot of new shows scheduled, new talent coming in for the midway. Lot more actors coming in," said John Pagonis, who owns the Halloween attraction Guthrie Haunts.
