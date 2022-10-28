ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

A possibly soggy Halloween: Forecasters see chance of rain for Burlington

By Lilly St. Angelo, Burlington Free Press
 2 days ago
Trick-or-treaters may need an umbrella Monday as they set off on their quest for candy, but won't need a winter coat.

Forecasts posted Friday from the National Weather Service say there is a 30% chance of rain after 2 p.m. on Halloween and a 50% chance for rain Halloween night. Temperatures will in the 50s and low 60s with a high of 61 during the day and a low of 52 at night. Winds will blow around 10 miles per hour Monday night.

The temperatures for Halloween and preceding weekend are warmer than usual for late October in Vermont. Burlington saw the latest freeze since 1920 this year, with temperatures reaching freezing only just this past Friday.

Halloween movies:Add a little Vermont to your scary-movie viewing this Halloween with these 6 films

Halloween events:Have a ghoulishly good time with family-friendly Halloween events and experiences in Vermont

Contact Urban Change Reporter Lilly St. Angelo at lstangelo@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter: @lilly_st_ang

