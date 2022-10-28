Two seasons ago, Bethel Park went winless. Last year, the Black Hawks rebounded and made the playoffs, falling in the first round to Woodland Hills. This year, Bethel Park wasn’t getting a lot of preseason love from the outside, but the Black Hawks and coach Brian DeLallo knew what was coming back and the experience the roster had going into 2022. They knew the expectations in the locker room were big, and the first goal set was to win the program’s seventh conference title.

