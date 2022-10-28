ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

247Sports

News & Notes from Mack Brown’s Press Conference to Begin Virginia Week

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina coach Mack Brown met with reporters Monday for his first media availability of the week that leads to Saturday’s game at Virginia. The Tar Heels (7-1 overall, 4-0 ACC) are coming off their 42-24 comeback victory against Pittsburgh, with Drake Maye’s 388 passing yards (a season high) and five touchdown passes leading the rally out of a 24-14 deficit in the third quarter. Antoine Green (10 catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns) and Josh Downs (11 catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns) were Maye’s favorite targets.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

BREAKING: UNC Loses Starters Desmond Evans, Caleb Hood to Season-Ending Injuries

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina defensive end Des Evans and running back Caleb Hood will miss the remainder of the 2022 season, UNC announced on Monday afternoon. Both suffered upper body injuries in UNC's 42-24 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday night. Both were initially ruled out for the coming week, before new information clarified them to be season-ending injuries.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Pittsburgh LB Tylar Wiltz on hitting UNC's Drake Maye: 'If he doesn’t get up, that’s not our problem'

UNC quarterback Drake Maye has been one of college football's biggest surprises this season. Through seven games, the Tar Heel signal caller ranks eighth in the nation in passing yards (2,283), second in passing touchdowns (24) and has only thrown three interceptions while leading the Tar Heels to a 6-1 record. Maye's stellar play has made him a target of Pittsburgh linebacker Tylar Wiltz ahead of Saturday's matchup in Chapel Hill.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Game Preview: Duke vs Fayetteville State (Exhibition)

Duke will take part in their first, and only, public facing exhibition game on Wednesday night when the program plays host to Fayetteville State. The game will tipoff at 7PM and be broadcast on ACC Network Extra. Live stats can be followed here. While the matchup between the two in-state...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Coaching Hotboard, 3.0

Morgantown, West Virginia – Every close source to the West Virginia football program that I’ve spoken to has said the very same thing: “Neal Brown is done at West Virginia at the end of the season, if not before then.” Apparently, Shane Lyons has made his decision to move on, pay at least part of the contract buyout and look to the future of the program.
MORGANTOWN, WV
clemsontigers.com

Tigers Fall to NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. – Sophomore Devan Taylor finished with 19 digs as the Clemson volleyball team (12-11, 3-8 ACC) dropped a three-set match to NC State (12-10, 6-5 ACC) on Friday evening inside Valvano Arena at Reynolds Coliseum. NC State took control of the match early in the first, hitting...
CLEMSON, SC
pittsburghsportsnow.com

2023 3-Star OL Colin Van Rooy De-Commits From Pitt

Prior to tonight’s kickoff, Pitt’s Class of 2023 is minus one member. 3-Star offensive lineman Colin Van Rooy announced on Twitter that he was opening back up his recruitment. “I am announcing my decommitment from the University of Pittsburgh. My recruitment has now reopened.”. The 6’5″, 300-pound offensive...
PITTSBURGH, PA
247Sports

What Neal Brown said after the loss to TCU

West Virginia suffered their fifth defeat of the season on Saturday, falling to No. 7 TCU, 41-31. Emotions ran high on the Mountaineer sidelines, especially with the way the offense rolled in the first half before falling off in the second. Meanwhile, the defense was the exact opposite, allowing four straight touchdowns in the first half, but tightening up after the break.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Photos: 1997 & 1998 UNC Basketball Reunion

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- North Carolina's 1997 and 1998 Final Four teams were back on campus for a weekend reunion. Inside Carolina photographer Jim Hawkins captured the former Tar Heels getting honored at halftime of Friday's exhibition game. Here's the full list of former players in attendance. Scroll down for...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
CBS Sports

Watch North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Current Records: Pittsburgh 4-3; North Carolina 6-1 The North Carolina Tar Heels will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Pittsburgh Panthers at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kenan Memorial Stadium after a week off. UNC should still be feeling good after a victory, while Pitt will be looking to right the ship.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Gino Caesar passes 1,000-yard mark, leads Hempfield past Norwin

Their football playoff aspirations dashed, Hempfield and Norwin entered their 2022 season finales having been reduced to playing for the latest bragging rights in this storied Route 30 rivalry. Norwin came into Hempfield’s Spartan Stadium on Friday night carrying the torch after a decisive victory last season, but the nod...
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
voiceofmotown.com

Another Intriguing Head Coach Possibility at WVU

Morgantown, West Virginia – During my hour-long conversation with YouTube sensation The Gold and Blue Dude last night, we discussed multiple potential replacements for Neal Brown as the new head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. One name that Gold and Blue Dude mentioned was former Texas Longhorns head...
MORGANTOWN, WV
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Thomas Jefferson ends regular season by beating McKeesport

Thomas Jefferson has been a completely different football team over the past few weeks, and it capped off that turnaround by traveling to McKeesport and handing it its first loss in a 20-10 Big 7 Conference matchup Friday night. “Since that loss at Laurel Highlands, we’ve totally regrouped and concentrated...
MCKEESPORT, PA
wtae.com

WPIAL high school football playoff brackets unveiled

PITTSBURGH — Brackets for the 2022 WPIAL high school football playoffs have been unveiled. The top seeds in each class are North Allegheny (6A), Bethel Park (5A), Aliquippa (4A), Belle Vernon (3A), Steel Valley (2A) and Jeannette (1A). Championship games for Class 6A and 5A will be played Saturday,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bethel Park completes breakout regular season with win over rival Peters Township

Two seasons ago, Bethel Park went winless. Last year, the Black Hawks rebounded and made the playoffs, falling in the first round to Woodland Hills. This year, Bethel Park wasn’t getting a lot of preseason love from the outside, but the Black Hawks and coach Brian DeLallo knew what was coming back and the experience the roster had going into 2022. They knew the expectations in the locker room were big, and the first goal set was to win the program’s seventh conference title.
BETHEL PARK, PA
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh's soaring homicide rate leaves officials baffled

Pittsburgh police said Thursday its officers have investigated 59 homicides to date in 2022 — the highest rate in at least seven years and a 25% spike year over year. There have been nearly 700 homicides in Pittsburgh since 2010, county records show. Homicides in Pittsburgh hit 60 in 2015 and 70 in 2014; figures were higher in the early 1990s, a Pittsburgh police spokesperson said, but the department could not cite specific figures.
PITTSBURGH, PA
247Sports

247Sports

