Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Hempfield Area HS to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer ResearchAlex's Lemonade StandWestmoreland County, PA
Pennsylvania Elections: 2022Dayana SabatinPennsylvania State
Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Related
News & Notes from Mack Brown’s Press Conference to Begin Virginia Week
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina coach Mack Brown met with reporters Monday for his first media availability of the week that leads to Saturday’s game at Virginia. The Tar Heels (7-1 overall, 4-0 ACC) are coming off their 42-24 comeback victory against Pittsburgh, with Drake Maye’s 388 passing yards (a season high) and five touchdown passes leading the rally out of a 24-14 deficit in the third quarter. Antoine Green (10 catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns) and Josh Downs (11 catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns) were Maye’s favorite targets.
Where UNC Turns Without Defensive Line Starters Noah Taylor & Des Evans
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- Noah Taylor and Des Evans are out for the season. And Kaimon Rucker is questionable this week. That is two starters and a possible third high impact player who could miss the matchup with the Cavaliers on Saturday. Losing both Taylor and Evans is of big...
BREAKING: UNC Loses Starters Desmond Evans, Caleb Hood to Season-Ending Injuries
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina defensive end Des Evans and running back Caleb Hood will miss the remainder of the 2022 season, UNC announced on Monday afternoon. Both suffered upper body injuries in UNC's 42-24 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday night. Both were initially ruled out for the coming week, before new information clarified them to be season-ending injuries.
247Sports
Pittsburgh LB Tylar Wiltz on hitting UNC's Drake Maye: 'If he doesn’t get up, that’s not our problem'
UNC quarterback Drake Maye has been one of college football's biggest surprises this season. Through seven games, the Tar Heel signal caller ranks eighth in the nation in passing yards (2,283), second in passing touchdowns (24) and has only thrown three interceptions while leading the Tar Heels to a 6-1 record. Maye's stellar play has made him a target of Pittsburgh linebacker Tylar Wiltz ahead of Saturday's matchup in Chapel Hill.
Game Preview: Duke vs Fayetteville State (Exhibition)
Duke will take part in their first, and only, public facing exhibition game on Wednesday night when the program plays host to Fayetteville State. The game will tipoff at 7PM and be broadcast on ACC Network Extra. Live stats can be followed here. While the matchup between the two in-state...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Coaching Hotboard, 3.0
Morgantown, West Virginia – Every close source to the West Virginia football program that I’ve spoken to has said the very same thing: “Neal Brown is done at West Virginia at the end of the season, if not before then.” Apparently, Shane Lyons has made his decision to move on, pay at least part of the contract buyout and look to the future of the program.
clemsontigers.com
Tigers Fall to NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. – Sophomore Devan Taylor finished with 19 digs as the Clemson volleyball team (12-11, 3-8 ACC) dropped a three-set match to NC State (12-10, 6-5 ACC) on Friday evening inside Valvano Arena at Reynolds Coliseum. NC State took control of the match early in the first, hitting...
Instant Analysis: UNC Rolls to Exhibition Win Despite Missing Pieces
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — As test runs go, North Carolina had things revving and rolling Friday night, even without being fully assembled. The preseason No. 1 Tar Heels sprinted past Johnson C. Smith, 101-40, in exhibition basketball at the Smith Center, as Caleb Love pumped in 20 points and Armando Bacot grabbed 20 rebounds.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
2023 3-Star OL Colin Van Rooy De-Commits From Pitt
Prior to tonight’s kickoff, Pitt’s Class of 2023 is minus one member. 3-Star offensive lineman Colin Van Rooy announced on Twitter that he was opening back up his recruitment. “I am announcing my decommitment from the University of Pittsburgh. My recruitment has now reopened.”. The 6’5″, 300-pound offensive...
What Neal Brown said after the loss to TCU
West Virginia suffered their fifth defeat of the season on Saturday, falling to No. 7 TCU, 41-31. Emotions ran high on the Mountaineer sidelines, especially with the way the offense rolled in the first half before falling off in the second. Meanwhile, the defense was the exact opposite, allowing four straight touchdowns in the first half, but tightening up after the break.
Photos: 1997 & 1998 UNC Basketball Reunion
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- North Carolina's 1997 and 1998 Final Four teams were back on campus for a weekend reunion. Inside Carolina photographer Jim Hawkins captured the former Tar Heels getting honored at halftime of Friday's exhibition game. Here's the full list of former players in attendance. Scroll down for...
CBS Sports
Watch North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
Current Records: Pittsburgh 4-3; North Carolina 6-1 The North Carolina Tar Heels will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Pittsburgh Panthers at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kenan Memorial Stadium after a week off. UNC should still be feeling good after a victory, while Pitt will be looking to right the ship.
What we learned from UNC basketball’s 101-40 exhibition win over Johnson C. Smith
Tar Heels veteran Caleb Love led the way with 20 points and eight assists, while Armando Bacot had 12 points and 20 rebounds. The Tar Heels played without RJ Davis, Justin McKoy, Puff Johnson and Jalen Washington.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gino Caesar passes 1,000-yard mark, leads Hempfield past Norwin
Their football playoff aspirations dashed, Hempfield and Norwin entered their 2022 season finales having been reduced to playing for the latest bragging rights in this storied Route 30 rivalry. Norwin came into Hempfield’s Spartan Stadium on Friday night carrying the torch after a decisive victory last season, but the nod...
voiceofmotown.com
Another Intriguing Head Coach Possibility at WVU
Morgantown, West Virginia – During my hour-long conversation with YouTube sensation The Gold and Blue Dude last night, we discussed multiple potential replacements for Neal Brown as the new head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. One name that Gold and Blue Dude mentioned was former Texas Longhorns head...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Thomas Jefferson ends regular season by beating McKeesport
Thomas Jefferson has been a completely different football team over the past few weeks, and it capped off that turnaround by traveling to McKeesport and handing it its first loss in a 20-10 Big 7 Conference matchup Friday night. “Since that loss at Laurel Highlands, we’ve totally regrouped and concentrated...
wtae.com
WPIAL high school football playoff brackets unveiled
PITTSBURGH — Brackets for the 2022 WPIAL high school football playoffs have been unveiled. The top seeds in each class are North Allegheny (6A), Bethel Park (5A), Aliquippa (4A), Belle Vernon (3A), Steel Valley (2A) and Jeannette (1A). Championship games for Class 6A and 5A will be played Saturday,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bethel Park completes breakout regular season with win over rival Peters Township
Two seasons ago, Bethel Park went winless. Last year, the Black Hawks rebounded and made the playoffs, falling in the first round to Woodland Hills. This year, Bethel Park wasn’t getting a lot of preseason love from the outside, but the Black Hawks and coach Brian DeLallo knew what was coming back and the experience the roster had going into 2022. They knew the expectations in the locker room were big, and the first goal set was to win the program’s seventh conference title.
Niche ranks Pittsburgh’s hottest neighborhoods for young professionals in 2022
PITTSBURGH — Niche, a Pittsburgh-based data company that analyses, ranks and reviews schools and neighborhoods throughout the country, has ranked the best Pittsburgh-area neighborhoods to live in for young professionals in 2022. The company determined rankings by using U.S. Census data to find a given neighborhood’s average age and...
Pittsburgh's soaring homicide rate leaves officials baffled
Pittsburgh police said Thursday its officers have investigated 59 homicides to date in 2022 — the highest rate in at least seven years and a 25% spike year over year. There have been nearly 700 homicides in Pittsburgh since 2010, county records show. Homicides in Pittsburgh hit 60 in 2015 and 70 in 2014; figures were higher in the early 1990s, a Pittsburgh police spokesperson said, but the department could not cite specific figures.
247Sports
57K+
Followers
389K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0