Live from College Station: Jimbo Fisher talks about the Ole Miss game
Follow along with Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher as he meets with the media following the Aggies' game against Ole Miss. The team goes to 3-5 on the season and faces SEC East foe Florida next weekend as they move into the final month of the regular season.
Instant Analysis: UNC Rolls to Exhibition Win Despite Missing Pieces
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — As test runs go, North Carolina had things revving and rolling Friday night, even without being fully assembled. The preseason No. 1 Tar Heels sprinted past Johnson C. Smith, 101-40, in exhibition basketball at the Smith Center, as Caleb Love pumped in 20 points and Armando Bacot grabbed 20 rebounds.
PHOTOS: No. 11 Vols gash No. 2 Gonzaga, 99-80
Friday was a strong night for the 11th-ranked Tennessee basketball team, and GoVols247 was on hand to cover the action. And Chris Jones from USA Today was on hand to capture the action on camera. Senior transfer guard and Tennessee native Tyreke Key poured in 26 points off the bench,...
VanSlooten leads the way in Oregon's blowout victory over Carroll College
EUGENE, Ore — Matthew Knight Arena played host to the Ducks' first exhibition game against Carroll College, where Oregon started slow but finished strong to a 72-41 victory. Prior to the game, Oregon announced that starting center Sedona Prince would miss the season after requiring surgery on her left elbow. Prince sat on the bench with the Ducks before addressing the crowd afterward, thanking them for supporting her move to Eugene and the battles with injury.
Business as usual in Tuscaloosa on Nick Saban's 71st birthday
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – As Nick Saban stepped out from behind the lectern at the close of his Monday press conference, a local reporter softly wished him a happy birthday. The Alabama head football coach was born on this day in 1951, but it seemed like just another work day.
Young in-state star impressed by 'amazing atmosphere' at Louisville
North Hardin High School wide receiver Shaun Boykins Jr., one of the state's top prospects in the Class of 2024, was back at the University of Louisville on Saturday. Boykins was at U of L last month for the win over USF and then a few days later was extended a scholarship offer by the staff. On Saturday, Boykins was one of around 80 or so prospects on campus to watch the Cardinals' blowout of No. 10 Wake Forest at Cardinal Stadium.
No. 12 Texas dominates No. 10 Arkansas in charity exhibition, 90-60
AUSTIN, Texas — It was a charity exhibition that won’t count toward the 2022-23 season record, let alone toward a resume for the NCAA Tournament, but No. 12 Texas delivered an emphatic statement to start head coach Chris Beard’s second season on the job by dominating Saturday’s meeting with No. 10 Arkansas in front of 7,271 fans at the Moody Center, 90-60. In the first men's basketball event open to the public at the program’s new state-of-the-art home arena with the proceeds going to a pair of organizations supporting social justice equity and educational opportunities to youth in Central Texas communities, Seedling Foundation and Break the Pipeline, the Longhorns were relentless for 40 minutes, forcing head coach Eric Musselman’s young, talented Razorbacks into committing 23 turnovers, which Texas turned into 26 points at the other end of the floor.
Nick Saban issues statement on death of legendary former Georgia football coach Vince Dooley
Alabama head football coach Nick Saban issued a statement Friday in wake of the death of longtime former Georgia football head coach and athletic director Vince Dooley. Saban, in the statement, described Dooley as "one of my favorite people in the world" as the college football community mourned Dooley's passing.
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 10
Fail to show Saturday. That's how we'll define what happened to several one-loss teams inside the top 15 who went on the road and took beatings in conference play. Wake Forest and Oklahoma State have tumbled in our Week 10 AP Top 25 projection while Ohio State, Georgia and Tennessee each flexed their muscles against quality competition to stay unbeaten ahead of Tuesday's first College Football Playoff rankings.
Jackson State coach Deion Sanders says Travis Hunter can be an NFL first-round pick at two positions
Travis Hunter made his much-anticipated return to Jackson State's lineup in the team's 22-14 win over Campbell last Saturday. The five-star freshman, who plays defensive back and wide receiver, finished with four catches for 24 yards after missing the previous five games with a nagging ankle injury. Hunter, who was the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2022, is playing well beyond his years according to head coach Deion Sanders.
Ex-Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz thinks Syracuse being favored over Irish is a 'mistake'
Syracuse is a 1.5-point favorite, per Caesars Sportsbook, over Notre Dame for the Week 9 matchup between the Orange and Fighting Irish, but Lou Holtz isn't buying that spread. The legendary former Notre Dame coach predicts Notre Dame will not only win outright Saturday at the Carrier Dome, but will do so convincingly to the tune of multiple scores.
College football rankings: Tennessee adds first-place votes in Coaches Poll Top 25 ahead of No. 1 Georgia
The College Football Playoff rankings debut in two days, but until then, the AFCA Coaches Poll top 25 gives fans the best look into where things stand after Week 9. Four different undefeated teams made their pitches on the field to sit at No. 1 in the first rankings to come Tuesday night.
Rece Davis makes early Ohio State vs. Michigan football prediction
The winner of the Big Ten East Division will likely come down to the final regular-season game of the year between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes. Both teams have already beaten the division’s next-best challenger, the Penn State Nittany Lions. During a recent edition of College GameDay Podcast, Rece Davis explained why he thinks Ohio State will end up winning the game.
Ole Miss football: Why RB Zach Evans' return to action through injury was 'huge' as Rebels run past Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Few running back duos in college football have the collective prowess of what Zach Evans and Quinshon Judkins bring to Ole Miss. The nation was perhaps reminded of that Saturday as the duo accounted for more than 300 total yards of offense — that was headlined by 205 yards on the ground by Judkins — as the Rebels hung on for a 31-28 road win against Texas A&M to improve to 8-1 on the season.
Buckeye legacy discusses recent Ohio State visit, OSU offense, Hartline and more
Watch as 2025 wide receiver and Ohio State legacy Jackson Wiley discusses his interest in the Buckeyes and more after Friday night game.
Auburn coaching candidates: Lane Kiffin, Hugh Freeze headline CBS Sports' list
With Bryan Harsin out at Auburn, attention quickly shifted to who would lead the program next. CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd revealed his candidates to take over the program and it starts out with Lane Kiffin. The Ole Miss coach seems to be the top choice, as he was the first mentioned by Dodd. But there are others, including another big name that could make waves across the SEC. For more on Auburn's coaching search, VIP subscribers can check out Auburn Undercover's hot board.
Injury updates on DJ Dale, Jaheim Oatis to begin LSU game week
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Two Alabama defensive linemen will return to practice this week. Crimson Tide nose guards DJ Dale and Jaheim Oatis did not dress out for the Mississippi State game on Oct. 22 but are expected to be back on the practice field on Monday, head coach Nick Saban said, as No. 6 Alabama continues its preparation for its road bout with No. 15 LSU.
John Calipari updates status of Sahvir Wheeler injury
In an otherwise mundane and unexciting 56-38 exhibition win over Division II Missouri Western State, it was an injury to Kentucky starting point guard Sahvir Wheeler that may be the biggest storyline going forward. He landed awkwardly and appeared to hyper-extend his knee on a drive to the basket in...
Alabama at Ole Miss: Week 11 kickoff time, TV channel announced
No. 6-ranked Alabama’s road game against the No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday, Nov. 12, will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday. For the fourth time this season, Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jenny Dell will be on the call.
Game Preview: Duke vs Fayetteville State (Exhibition)
Duke will take part in their first, and only, public facing exhibition game on Wednesday night when the program plays host to Fayetteville State. The game will tipoff at 7PM and be broadcast on ACC Network Extra. Live stats can be followed here. While the matchup between the two in-state...
