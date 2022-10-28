Here's a look at how the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies will line up for game three of the World Series Monday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Lance McCullers Jr. and Noah Syndergaard will each take the mound. First pitch is at 8:03 p.m. ET. After the Astros' 5-2 victory Saturday night, the World Series is tied 1-1. Game three, game four and game five will all be played in Philadelphia Monday through Wednesday. If a game six and/or game seven are necessary, they will be played in Houston Friday and Saturday.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 22 MINUTES AGO