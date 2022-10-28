ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Phillies fans stay up all night to celebrate their team at home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Phillies fans are riding high on Saturday morning after the team's big win in Houston. The Fightin Phils beat the Astros in Game 1 of the World Series. While the team was in Houston completing an epic comeback in Game 1, thousands of Phillies fans wore their red and cheered on the team while watching at home or a local bar. CBS3 bumped into a few fans dropping by the Liberty Bell Diner for a celebratory late-night snack.Not only are they looking forward to Game 2, they feel like this team is destined to win the World Series."Take care...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanNation Fastball

Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies Announce World Series Game 3 Starting Lineups

Here's a look at how the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies will line up for game three of the World Series Monday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Lance McCullers Jr. and Noah Syndergaard will each take the mound. First pitch is at 8:03 p.m. ET. After the Astros' 5-2 victory Saturday night, the World Series is tied 1-1. Game three, game four and game five will all be played in Philadelphia Monday through Wednesday. If a game six and/or game seven are necessary, they will be played in Houston Friday and Saturday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philly is getting ready for Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Phillies are chasing a World Series title and hoping to do it in front of a home crowd. The series is tied and fans are awaiting Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park on Monday night.We are called the Fightin' Phils for a reason and Monday, as we head into Game 3, fans say we need the home-field advantage to come out with a win.  Philadelphia sports fans are repping all the teams.  CBS3 met some Philadelphia sports fans on Sunday who told us why they chose to do so. "It is a very popular trend right now,"...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAL

Series wager between Texas and Pennsylvania

The Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros are playing in the 2022 World Series, and whichever club clinches the best-of-seven series stands to win their respective state chamber both bragging rights and a celebratory feast thanks to a friendly wager placed between the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry and the Texas Association of Business (TAB).
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy