New Orleans, LA

Hard In The Paint: The Gawd's Second Coming

By David Grubb
 2 days ago

Pelicans Scoop's David Grubb also hosts the podcast Hard In The Paint. In this episode, David speaks with Boot Krewe Media's Lito The Gawd about the Pelicans' fast start, and just how ready they are to make noise in the NBA.

The New Orleans Pelicans are off to a 3-1 start with one of the deepest and most talented rosters in the NBA. But, do the Pelicans have everything they need for a deep journey into the playoffs? Lito the Gawd of Boot Krewe Media returns to HITP to discuss what there is to like about the start and what potential potholes could be on the road ahead. We talk talent vs. expected roles, and dig in on the mindset of championship teams.

You can also listen and subscribe to Hard In The Paint on Apple , Spotify , or wherever you enjoy your podcasts.

New Orleans, LA
In-depth coverage of the New Orleans Pelicans

