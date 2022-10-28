ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three defensive keys for the CU Buffs’ Homecoming Game vs. ASU

By Tony Cosolo
The Colorado Buffaloes’ defense took a step back last week as they looked overmatched against the Oregon State Beavers. This was coming off their best game of the year in the week prior when they held down the California Golden Bears.

It’s been a tough year for Buffs fans watching this defense considering the expectations were much higher than the level of play the D has displayed.

But, there’s still that Cal game to look at. Was that just a one-game mirage? Or can the Buffaloes’ defense come alive again for Saturday’s Homecoming game against the Arizona State Sun Devils? IF CU’s defense can play a brand of football similar to what it showed in that Cal game, that will go a long way toward securing win No. 2.

Below are three keys on the defensive side of the ball:

Control the line of scrimmage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Ya3c_0iqLR4eG00 Sep 17, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Chance Main (90) reacts after making a tackle against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona State has not been a good offense this season, averaging only 353 yards and 25 points per game. But, the Buffaloes will need to control the game on the defensive side if they want to pick up a win. Arizona State has some players that can get the ground game going, namely running back Xazavian Valladay, although quarterback Emory Jones, who is questionable with an injury, hasn't shown the ability to win games with only his arm. If Colorado can force ASU to pass by controlling the running game, this should create good results.

Get a defensive score

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N4oNH_0iqLR4eG00 Oct 15, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Tyrin Taylor (5) celebrates his interception n the first quarter against the California Golden Bears at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

So far this year, CU hasn't been able to flip a game's momentum by scoring a defensive touchdown. Colorado needs to remedy that this week, either by a pick-six or a big fumble recovery. The Buffaloes need to have a nose for the football and I want them to be greedy and take it to the house.

Swarm to the ball

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FDwYv_0iqLR4eG00 BOULDER, CO - OCTOBER 15: Running back Jaydn Ott #6 of the California Golden Bears carries the ball and is tackled by cornerback Kaylin Moore #0 of the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field on October 15, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

That California game is stuck in my mind, mostly because I just don't remember seeing the Golden Bears' offense being able to pull away from the grasp of Colorado defenders. Any time Cal's offensive players got the ball, especially in the run game, they were greeted by a swarm of black and gold. Colorado needs to rally to the ball and plant the Sun Devils' weapons as soon as they touch the ball. This will allow Colorado to slow down the offense and should create some turnovers with the possibility of a ball being punched loose in a scrum. Playing fast with sound tackling is our final key.

