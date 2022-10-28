Three defensive keys for the CU Buffs’ Homecoming Game vs. ASU
The Colorado Buffaloes’ defense took a step back last week as they looked overmatched against the Oregon State Beavers. This was coming off their best game of the year in the week prior when they held down the California Golden Bears.
It’s been a tough year for Buffs fans watching this defense considering the expectations were much higher than the level of play the D has displayed.
But, there’s still that Cal game to look at. Was that just a one-game mirage? Or can the Buffaloes’ defense come alive again for Saturday’s Homecoming game against the Arizona State Sun Devils? IF CU’s defense can play a brand of football similar to what it showed in that Cal game, that will go a long way toward securing win No. 2.
Below are three keys on the defensive side of the ball:
Control the line of scrimmageArizona State has not been a good offense this season, averaging only 353 yards and 25 points per game. But, the Buffaloes will need to control the game on the defensive side if they want to pick up a win. Arizona State has some players that can get the ground game going, namely running back Xazavian Valladay, although quarterback Emory Jones, who is questionable with an injury, hasn't shown the ability to win games with only his arm. If Colorado can force ASU to pass by controlling the running game, this should create good results.
Get a defensive scoreSo far this year, CU hasn't been able to flip a game's momentum by scoring a defensive touchdown. Colorado needs to remedy that this week, either by a pick-six or a big fumble recovery. The Buffaloes need to have a nose for the football and I want them to be greedy and take it to the house.
Swarm to the ballThat California game is stuck in my mind, mostly because I just don't remember seeing the Golden Bears' offense being able to pull away from the grasp of Colorado defenders. Any time Cal's offensive players got the ball, especially in the run game, they were greeted by a swarm of black and gold. Colorado needs to rally to the ball and plant the Sun Devils' weapons as soon as they touch the ball. This will allow Colorado to slow down the offense and should create some turnovers with the possibility of a ball being punched loose in a scrum. Playing fast with sound tackling is our final key.
