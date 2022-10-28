ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gisele Bündchen Appears To Hint At Cause Of Split From Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen seems to have hinted at a cause for her and Tom Brady’s marital troubles on Instagram. Gisele Bündchen may have shared a hint as to what caused the downfall of her relationship with Tom Brady on Instagram, earlier this week. Bündchen commented on a post from author Jay Shetty, featuring a quote about relationships.
hotnewhiphop.com

Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Hit Tom Brady With An Ultimatum

Tom and Gisele are in the midst of a divorce. If you have been paying attention to the gossip headlines, then you would know that Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are in the midst of a divorce. At the start of the NFL season, it was revealed that Brady would miss over a week of training camp due to a personal matter. It eventually became apparent that he was having marital problems, and with both seeking out divorce lawyers, it is obvious what was going on.
Glamour

Here’s Why Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Are Getting Divorced, According to Gisele

After months of speculation, Gisele Bündchen announced her divorce from Tom Brady on October 28. In an Instagram Stories statement, the supermodel explained that the couple had “grown apart” after 13 years of marriage. The exes wed in 2009 and share two children: 12-year-old Benjamin and nine-year-old Vivian. He also shares a 15-year-old son named Jack with his ex Bridget Moynahan.
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Seen In 1st Photos Since Divorcing Gisele With Kids Vivian, 9, & Benjamin, 12, At Movie

Tom Brady put on a brave face as he was seen for the first time in public after he and his wife Gisele Bündchen announced they have officially divorced. The NFL legendary quarterback was spotted treating the former couple’s two children, Ben, 12, and Violet, 9, to a movie in Florida on Friday night, Oct. 28, as seen in photos here. Rocking a casual ensemble of a hoodie and baseball cap, Tom kept a low profile as he helped to distract his adorable kids from the heartbreaking news.
FLORIDA STATE
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
Athlon Sports

NFL World Is Praying For Tom Brady This Friday

The NFL world feels awful for longtime quarterback Tom Brady this week.  Brady and the Bucs fell to 3-5 with a tough loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.  Now less than 24 hours later Brady and his now ex-wife, Gisele, have officially announced their divorce.  Fans feel ...
RadarOnline

'Not Worth The Risk': Gisele Bündchen Feared Tom Brady Would Have Long-Term Brain Damage From NFL Career Ahead Of Unretiring, Divorce Rumors

Gisele Bündchen made "desperate pleas" to her husband Tom Brady to hang up his cleats as she feared the NFL legend would suffer long-term brain damage from the brutal sport, insiders claimed ahead of reports on their troubled marriage. "Tom has played in the league longer than any other non-kicker and has absorbed more hits than almost anyone else," a well-placed source said back in February, RadarOnline.com has learned, noting the thought certainly crossed Bündchen's mind."It would be a miracle if he didn't suffer long-lasting negative effects," added the source. Insiders said the Brazilian bombshell was "first in line"...
TAMPA, FL
Page Six

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen took ‘family stabilization’ course before divorce

Putting the children first. Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen each completed a “Parent Education and Family Stabilization” course before finalizing their divorce on Friday. According to court documents obtained by Page Six on Friday, the NFL star, 45, finished the four-hour course on Oct. 25 and his supermodel ex, 42, completed it on Oct. 26. Bündchen’s certificate notes that the class was “required.” Per Florida law, separating and divorcing parents must take this course as it’s designed to educate, train, and assist parents in regards to the impact divorce can have on parents and children. Brady and Bündchen share two biological kids: 12-year-old Benjamin and...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Next Girlfriend News

The legendary quarterback and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, finalized their divorce earlier this week. Brady and Bundchen called it quits after more than a decade of marriage, which included having two kids together. Now that Brady, 45, is back on the open market, betting odds have been released on...
RadarOnline

Construction HALTED At Gisele Bundchen & Tom Brady’s Florida Mansion As Divorce Grows Imminent

Construction on Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady’s Florida mansion has been halted as the speculation that a divorce is coming soon grows, RadarOnline.com has learned. In the wake of rebuilding efforts following the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, construction has come to a stop at the super couple’s dream Miami beach mansion. Gisele and Tom are battling their own natural disaster, as allegations of explosive flights, time spent apart, absent wedding rings on fingers, and acquiring divorce attorneys emerge, signaling the end is near for their marriage. Tom and Gisele originally bought the land for $17 million at...
FLORIDA STATE
People

Tom Brady Calls Divorce from Gisele Bündchen 'Painful and Difficult'

Brady and Bündchen will file for divorce in Florida on Friday morning, PEOPLE has confirmed Tom Brady is speaking out about his and wife Gisele Bündchen's decision to file for divorce. PEOPLE confirmed that the couple, who had been married for 13 years, were filing for divorce Friday morning in Florida. Brady, 45, posted a statement to his Instagram story shortly after. "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady wrote. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for...
FLORIDA STATE
People

Gisele Bündchen Explains Decision for Tom Brady Divorce: 'We Have Grown Apart'

Bündchen and Brady said that they made the decision to divorce "amicably," and will "continue to co-parent" their children Gisele Bündchen is explaining the reasoning behind her and Tom Brady's divorce. The couple, who have been married for 13 years, were filing for divorce on Friday morning, sources confirmed to PEOPLE. Bündchen, 42, later shared an Instagram Story addressing the split. "With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all...
