North Carolina State

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers

By Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
 2 days ago

Oct 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) on the sidelines in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Jim Polzin gives Packers a C-minus grade against Bills

Wisconsin State Journal columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers’ performance in their 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night at Highmark Stadium. Offense: C Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon led a dominant running game. It took a while for the passing game to get going, but rookies Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure provided a spark in that department. A pair of fourth-down failures — one in...
GREEN BAY, WI
Syndication: The Record

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick and Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh, share a hug after New England won, 22-17. Sunday, October 30, 2022 Jets Host Patriots
NBC Bay Area

Christian McCaffrey's Historic Game Fuels 49ers' Win Over Rams

INGLEWOOD — The 49ers continued their regular-season dominance over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, and it might have saved their season. Running back Christian McCaffrey had a memorable game and showed exactly when the 49ers parted with four draft picks to acquire him. And old standbys Jimmy Garoppolo...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Report: Pats WR DeVante Parker has sprained knee

New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker avoided a major injury and might only miss one game with a sprained knee, NFL Network reported Monday. Parker was injured on the first offensive play Sunday in the Pats' win over the New York Jets. If he misses any games, it's expected he could return after the team's bye in Week 10, per the report. The Pats host Indianapolis in Week 9. Parker, 29, has 15 catches for 321 yards and a touchdown this season, his first in New England. He has played in eight games, starting seven. --Field Level Media
NEW YORK STATE
Raiders remain cautious with injured TE Darren Waller

Raiders tight end Darren Waller remains day-to-day but Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels plans to be cautious putting him back on the field. Waller, who didn't play in Sunday's loss, has missed three consecutive games with a hamstring injury. "He practiced in a limited capacity last week," McDaniels said Monday. "We're going to err on the side of caution." ...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Big 12 renews deal with ESPN, Fox

The Big 12 has agreed to a six-year media rights deal with ESPN and Fox Sports worth $2.28 billion, despite the pending departures of marquee members Texas and Oklahoma, multiple outlets reported Sunday. The pact extends the conference's current agreement with the two networks through the 2030-31 academic year. Under the extension, the Big 12 will earn an average of $380 million a year. The current deal, which expires at...
TEXAS STATE
On3.com

Auburn fires head coach Bryan Harsin

The balloon has finally popped on the Bryan Harsin Era at Auburn. The Tigers’ head coach was fired Sunday after getting blown out at home by Arkansas, ending two tumultuous seasons on The Plains. Harsin, 45, was 9-12 as Auburn’s head coach, finishing his tenure with losing four straight...
AUBURN, AL
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

