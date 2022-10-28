NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers

Related
CBS Sports
LOOK: 49ers' Christian McCaffrey throws deep touchdown pass against Rams
Christian McCaffrey had one career touchdown pass entering Sunday's game against the Rams. The 49ers' new running back added to his tally during the second quarter, when he lofted a 34-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk that tied the score. It was McCaffrey's first touchdown pass since Dec. 17, 2018,...
Jim Polzin gives Packers a C-minus grade against Bills
Wisconsin State Journal columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers’ performance in their 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night at Highmark Stadium. Offense: C Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon led a dominant running game. It took a while for the passing game to get going, but rookies Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure provided a spark in that department. A pair of fourth-down failures — one in...
Packers Bills Football
Packers running back AJ Dillon is taken down by Bills linebacker Matt Milano during the second half on Oct. 30, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans
Sep 25, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) just misses a catch during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur: Chippy Against Bills
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur wasn't happy how the team lost its poise against the Buffalo Bills.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' Message After Loss to Bills
The Green Bay Packers have lost four consecutive games, the latest a 27-17 loss at the Buffalo Bills.
Syndication: The Record
Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick and Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh, share a hug after New England won, 22-17. Sunday, October 30, 2022 Jets Host Patriots
Photos: Packers take on Bills in Buffalo
Green Bay (3-5) lost its fourth straight game, falling 27-17 to Buffalo on Sunday night in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Report: Mark Ingram Expected to Miss Several Weeks
The Saints lost Mark Ingram early on against the Raiders, and it sounds like he'll be out for several weeks due to injury.
NBC Bay Area
Christian McCaffrey's Historic Game Fuels 49ers' Win Over Rams
INGLEWOOD — The 49ers continued their regular-season dominance over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, and it might have saved their season. Running back Christian McCaffrey had a memorable game and showed exactly when the 49ers parted with four draft picks to acquire him. And old standbys Jimmy Garoppolo...
Report: Pats WR DeVante Parker has sprained knee
New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker avoided a major injury and might only miss one game with a sprained knee, NFL Network reported Monday. Parker was injured on the first offensive play Sunday in the Pats' win over the New York Jets. If he misses any games, it's expected he could return after the team's bye in Week 10, per the report. The Pats host Indianapolis in Week 9. Parker, 29, has 15 catches for 321 yards and a touchdown this season, his first in New England. He has played in eight games, starting seven. --Field Level Media
Photos: Bills dominate, sending Packers to 4th straight loss
Green Bay (3-5) lost its fourth straight game, falling 27-17 to Buffalo on Sunday night in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Raiders remain cautious with injured TE Darren Waller
Raiders tight end Darren Waller remains day-to-day but Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels plans to be cautious putting him back on the field. Waller, who didn't play in Sunday's loss, has missed three consecutive games with a hamstring injury. "He practiced in a limited capacity last week," McDaniels said Monday. "We're going to err on the side of caution." ...
Packers vs. Bills Sunday Night Football: Buffalo wins 27-17
Packers vs. Bills Sunday Night Football: Buffalo wins 27-17
Big 12 renews deal with ESPN, Fox
The Big 12 has agreed to a six-year media rights deal with ESPN and Fox Sports worth $2.28 billion, despite the pending departures of marquee members Texas and Oklahoma, multiple outlets reported Sunday. The pact extends the conference's current agreement with the two networks through the 2030-31 academic year. Under the extension, the Big 12 will earn an average of $380 million a year. The current deal, which expires at...
Auburn fires head coach Bryan Harsin
The balloon has finally popped on the Bryan Harsin Era at Auburn. The Tigers’ head coach was fired Sunday after getting blown out at home by Arkansas, ending two tumultuous seasons on The Plains. Harsin, 45, was 9-12 as Auburn’s head coach, finishing his tenure with losing four straight...
SEC TV schedule, kickoff times announced for games on Nov. 12
The SEC has announced the TV schedule and kickoff times for games during the week of Nov. 12, doing so on Monday afternoon. Highlighting the Nov. 12 slate will be the Alabama at Ole Miss contest, which will be featured as the conference game of the week on CBS at 3:30 p.m. ET.
The Minnesota Vikings are in control of the NFC North by a large margin
The Minnesota Vikings beat the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon by a score of 34-26 but the winning for the franchise didn’t stop there. Also on Sunday, the Vikings saw the Chicago Bears lose to the Dallas Cowboys 49-29, the Detroit Lions lose to the Miami Dolphins 31-27 and the Green Bay Packers lose to the Buffalo Bills 27-17.
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
25K+
Post
687K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0