New York City, NY

Suspects accused of punching 78-year-old man on 1 train

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dfXyI_0iqLQ1tS00

Suspects wanted for attacking 78-year-old on 1 train 00:27

NEW YORK - Police are looking for a pair of suspects accused of attacking a 78-year-old man on a 1 train approaching 96th Street on Thursday afternoon.

According to investigators, the victim asked a man playing music on a speaker to lower the volume. Investigators said the man and a woman he was with punched the victim several times.

The victim was left with cuts and bruises. He got off at 96th Street and was taken to the hospital.

Police believe the suspects got off at 34th Street.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

CBS New York

Police: Suspects wanted to stealing cab drivers' cellphones

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a pair of suspects accused of robbing cab drivers in Brooklyn. They say the duo struck at least three times this month, stealing drivers' iPhones. The latest incident happened around 2:30 a.m. last Friday on New Lots Avenue in East New York. Investigators say the suspect have stolen nearly $4,000 worth of items. Anyone with information about the robbery spree is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Police: Man exposed himself to 7-year-old girl in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police are trying to track down a man they say exposed himself to a 7-year-old girl in Brooklyn. Investigators said he also offered her money to perform a sex act. The disturbing incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday on 38th Street near 13th Avenue in Borough Park. Police said the man lured the girl into a building, but she was able to run away. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Brazen criminal shot cashier door at New York City convenience store, robbed cashier

NEW YORK, NY – A brazen criminal forced his way into the protected cashier’s booth at a New York City convenience store on October 16th. In a video released by the NYPD today, the video shows the suspect approaching the cashier’s window. Police said after the video, the man pulled a gun and shot at the door to the cashier’s booth, forcing it open. Once inside he went into an area where the employee went to hide, forcing him back to the cashier booth where he robbed the store and clerk. The incident happened at around 5:55 pm at 531 The post Brazen criminal shot cashier door at New York City convenience store, robbed cashier appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Authorities identify 4 family members killed in Bronx fire

NEW YORK - We now know the names of the man and three children killed in a house fire Sunday in the Bronx. Meanwhile, investigators are still on the scene trying to determine the cause. As CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported Monday, the community is shifting from shock to how they can support the surviving family members. "Heartbroken, because I'm a mother of four. I'm a mother of four, and just to hear that a 10-month-old, 10, 12, it's heartbreaking," neighbor Norma Rivera told Duddridge. Neighbors stopped to pay their respects at a memorial outside the home, where four candles honor the lives lost. Police identified...
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Deadly Halloween Party: 1 Killed in Brooklyn Double Shooting

A Halloween party came to a deadly end in Brooklyn overnight after police said gunfire killed one person and left a second injured. Officers responded to a commercial building off Atlantic Avenue in Crown Heights just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting, NYPD officials said. A 28-year-old...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

3 Shot at Busy NYC Intersection in Middle of Afternoon

A corner store in Queens is at the center of a police investigation after three people were shot Sunday afternoon. The sound of gunfire erupted at the busy Jamaica intersection, in proximity to a number of transit stops for the subway, Long Island Rail Road and AirTrain that services John F. Kennedy Airport.
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: 3 shot at intersection in Jamaica, Queens

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a triple shooting in Jamaica, Queens.It happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Sunday on Sutphin Boulevard near 91st Avenue.Police said a 29-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, a 24-year-old man was shot in the abdomen, and a 21-year-old woman was shot in the back.All three victims were taken to Jamaica Hospital and are expected to survive."I was arriving from early voting. I went to early voting and it was a chaotic scene," witness Andy Quito told CBS2's Lisa Rozner. "It was just chaotic. They were put into the stretcher and into the ambulance...
QUEENS, NY
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Another Person Shot

On October 30, 2022, at approximately 4:20 am Bridgeport Police responded to the area of Harral Avenue and Highland Avenue on a ShotSpotter activation (7 rounds). ShotSpotter is a gunshot detection system. Once gunshots are fired in an area covered by this service, police receive a notification within one minute directing them to the exact location of the gunfire. Upon arrival officers located a 26-year-old Bridgeport man in the 100 block of Highland Avenue suffering from an injury to the left side of his face and to his back. Medics were called to the scene and the victim was transported to Bridgeport Hospital where he was treated for cuts to his face and a gunshot wound (graze) to the back. All non-life-threatening injuries.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
CBS New York

Man stabbed in unprovoked attack at Harlem subway station

NEW YORK - Police say a man was stabbed in the back in an unprovoked attack at a subway station in Harlem. It happened around 4:30 a.m. Friday on the southbound platform at the 125th Street and St. Nicholas station.The victim, who is in his 20s, was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police have not released a description of his attacker. Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Police Looking for Five Suspects in Subway Mugging Queens

Police are looking for five suspects they say beat up and robbed a 15-year-old girl in the Elmhurst section of Queens on Thursday. Investigators say it was around 3:10p.m. on October 27 in the Woodhaven Boulevard 'R' line train station, when five unknown individuals pushed the 15-year-old to the ground, beat her up, and then took her wallet before running away.
QUEENS, NY
