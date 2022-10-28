ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
97.5 KMOD

Iggy Pop Recruits Chad Smith And Duff McKagan For New Single 'Frenzy'

By Katrina Nattress
97.5 KMOD
97.5 KMOD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IrOhw_0iqLPrIq00
Photo: Getty Images North America

Iggy Pop is back with an "unadulterated primal rock" single aptly titled "Frenzy." The new song was released via Atlantic and Gold Tooth Records, the label of producer Andrew Watt , and was backed by an all-star band that features Watt on guitar, Guns N’ Roses Duff McKagan on bass and Red Hot Chili Peppers Chad Smith on drums.

In addition to the single, Watt also produced Iggy Pop's upcoming album, which will be the follow up to 2019's Free. “I’m the guy with no shirt who rocks; Andrew and Gold Tooth get that, and we made a record together the old-fashioned way,” the rock legend said in a recent statement. “The players are guys I’ve known since they were kids and the music will beat the s**t out of you. Have a great day.”

As for the song, Iggy had this to say: “Being stalked by a socio is a great way to fire up the blood.” Details about the upcoming have yet to be revealed. For now, get a taste of Iggy's new era with "Frenzy" below.

Watt first made a name for himself by working with pop stars like Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus and Post Malone , but the producer is becoming well known in the rock world too and has worked with the likes of Ozzy Osbourne and Pearl Jam . He also backed Eddie Vedder on his solo tour as part of his Earthlings band.

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Don Unconventional ‘Stranger Things’ Couple Costume for Halloween

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White took a trip to Hawkins for the spooky season. The couple shared their coordinated costumes for Halloween today. They dressed as characters from Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” with Dobrev going as Venca and White going as Max. They even recreated the infamous scene in season 4, which came out this summer, when Vecna attempted to possess Max while she listened to Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) For her costume, Dobrev wore a flesh onesie and a Vecna mask that covered her entire head and shoulders....
97.5 KMOD

Animal Hospital 'Starstruck' When Tony Iommi Arrived With Injured Dove

Tony Iommi might still be close friends with Ozzy Osbourne, but the two Black Sabbath cofounders have radically different histories when it comes to their treatment of birds. While Ozzy is infamous for biting the heads off several doves during a record label meeting in 1981, Iommi shocked the staff of a local animal hospital in Tewkesbury, United Kingdom, earlier this year when he and his wife Maria Sjoholm showed up for help with an injured dove.
97.5 KMOD

97.5 KMOD

Tulsa, OK
789
Followers
155
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

Tulsa's Rock Station

 https://kmod.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy