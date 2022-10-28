ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everton 0-3 Manchester United: The Reds remain at the top of the table

Manchester United remained at the top of the table in the Super League following a resolute 3-0 win over Everton in Merseyside. Marc Skinner’s side came into the game following a penalty shootout loss to Durham in the FA WSL Cup, but they had tied the game 2-2 in normal time thanks to goals from Jade Moore and Vilde Boe Risa.
Liverpool 1, Leeds United 2- Recap: More Lost Points For Liverpool

Jordan Henderson starts this one on the bench in favor of a midfield trio of Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, and Thiago Alcantara. It’s also good to see Darwin Núñez back in Premier League action starting up front with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino. First Half. Salah nearly starts...
Jim Curtin gives 'full credit' to his players as Philadelphia Union book MLS Cup spot

Philadelphia Union head coach Jim Curtin has praised his players for their ability to 'grind and fight' their way through the MLS Cup Playoffs. The Union enjoyed another stellar regular season, finishing top of the Eastern Conference and boasting the best offensive and defensive records in the league. Curtin's side finished level on 67 points with LAFC, but lost the Supporters' Shield on games won - Major League Soccer's primary tiebreaker.
Giorgio Chiellini compares Western Conference final to Champions League game

LAFC will host Austin FC for the Western Conference final on Sunday at Banc of California, and defender Giorgio Chiellini is preparing accordingly. The Italian made the shocking move to LAFC in June, amid the 2022 Major League Soccer campaign. After helping the team to first on the Western Conference table and the Supporters Shield, Chiellini now feels ready to take on his first MLS postseason tournament.
Leicester vs Man City confirmed line-ups ahead of Premier League fixture today

Manchester City were left sweating on the fitness of Erling Haaland as Pep Guardiola’s side travel to Leicester in the Premier League today.Haaland was brought off at half time on his return to Borussia Dortmund, with the Manchester City manager confirming the striker had a fever and a minor knock on his foot.Although City confirmed top spot in their Champions League group with a 0-0 draw in Germany, it was the third match in a row that Guardiola’s side had failed to score away from home.City will look to put an end to that run against a Leicester side...
