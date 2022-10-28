Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Manchester United vs. West Ham result, highlights and analysis as Marcus Rashford scores 100th Red Devils goal to seal victory
Marcus Rashford scored his 100th Manchester United goal to secure a 1-0 Premier League win over West Ham on Sunday. A thumping first-half header was enough to secure all three points for the Red Devils and move them above Chelsea into fifth place in the table. Yet United had David...
SB Nation
Everton 0-3 Manchester United: The Reds remain at the top of the table
Manchester United remained at the top of the table in the Super League following a resolute 3-0 win over Everton in Merseyside. Marc Skinner’s side came into the game following a penalty shootout loss to Durham in the FA WSL Cup, but they had tied the game 2-2 in normal time thanks to goals from Jade Moore and Vilde Boe Risa.
SB Nation
Liverpool 1, Leeds United 2- Recap: More Lost Points For Liverpool
Jordan Henderson starts this one on the bench in favor of a midfield trio of Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, and Thiago Alcantara. It’s also good to see Darwin Núñez back in Premier League action starting up front with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino. First Half. Salah nearly starts...
Ryan Hollingshead praises 'special' LAFC supporters after Western Conference Final win
LAFC defender Ryan Hollingshead has heaped praise on the role of the club's supporters in their run to the MLS Cup Playoffs Final. The Black and Gold cruised past Austin FC 3-0 in Sunday's Western Conference Final, setting up one last clash with the Philadelphia Union on Saturday. As Supporters'...
Jonas Eidevall expecting tough challenge for Arsenal from West Ham
Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall discusses West Ham's strengths ahead of WSL clash.
Soccer games today: Upcoming Premier League, MLS, Champions League schedule
Whether you call it soccer or football, the beautiful game is gaining popularity in the United States. Swipe down to
Injury concerns linger as NYCFC face Philadelphia Union in Eastern Conference final
New York City FC is set to take on Philadelphia Union in the Eastern Conference final on Sunday at Subaru Park. The Cityzens are coming off two great victories, defeating Inter Miami 3-0 and CF Montreal 3-1 to reach the coveted final. But interim head coach Nick Cushing voiced concerns...
Jim Curtin gives 'full credit' to his players as Philadelphia Union book MLS Cup spot
Philadelphia Union head coach Jim Curtin has praised his players for their ability to 'grind and fight' their way through the MLS Cup Playoffs. The Union enjoyed another stellar regular season, finishing top of the Eastern Conference and boasting the best offensive and defensive records in the league. Curtin's side finished level on 67 points with LAFC, but lost the Supporters' Shield on games won - Major League Soccer's primary tiebreaker.
NYCFC MLS Cup Playoffs exit all came down to 'two moments', Nick Cushing laments
NYCFC interim head coach Nick Cushing has lamented the 'two moments' that ended his side's MLS Cup title defense, while also addressing his future.
Giorgio Chiellini compares Western Conference final to Champions League game
LAFC will host Austin FC for the Western Conference final on Sunday at Banc of California, and defender Giorgio Chiellini is preparing accordingly. The Italian made the shocking move to LAFC in June, amid the 2022 Major League Soccer campaign. After helping the team to first on the Western Conference table and the Supporters Shield, Chiellini now feels ready to take on his first MLS postseason tournament.
WSL gameweek 5 awards: Player of the week, quote of the week, win of the week & more
90min's WSL awards from gameweek 5, with Jordan Nobbs, Lauren James and Ashleigh Neville all featuring.
Hope Powell resigns as Brighton manager
Hope Powell has resigned as Brighton manager, bringing an end to her five-year spell with the club.
NYCFC's Sean Johnson hoping for a repeat of the 2021 MLS Cup
New York City FC goalkeeper Sean Johnson is looking to achieve back-to-back MLS Cup titles, and form part of the first team to accomplish the feat since LA Galaxy lifted the trophy in 2011 and 2012. NYCFC won their first league title last season, coming in as underdogs before stunning...
Liverpool: Graeme Souness highlights weak spot he feels is holding struggling Reds back
Jurgen Klopp's side suffered their fourth defeat of a miserable season on Saturday night, going down 2-1 at home to Leeds
Leicester vs Man City confirmed line-ups ahead of Premier League fixture today
Manchester City were left sweating on the fitness of Erling Haaland as Pep Guardiola’s side travel to Leicester in the Premier League today.Haaland was brought off at half time on his return to Borussia Dortmund, with the Manchester City manager confirming the striker had a fever and a minor knock on his foot.Although City confirmed top spot in their Champions League group with a 0-0 draw in Germany, it was the third match in a row that Guardiola’s side had failed to score away from home.City will look to put an end to that run against a Leicester side...
Marc Skinner puts Man Utd's flying WSL start down to team togetherness
Marc Skinner reflects on Man Utd's fifth consecutive WSL win and 100% start to the season after beating Everton.
Is Erling Haaland playing today? Latest Man City injury news
Injury news and updates ahead of Manchester City's trip to Leicester in the Premier League on Saturday
Manchester United predicted lineup vs West Ham - Premier League
Manchester United's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with West Ham
Newcastle United vs Aston Villa - Premier League: How to watch on TV & live stream
How to watch Newcastle vs Aston Villa on TV, live stream and match highlights.
Transfer rumours: Bayern Munich eye Kane; Man City & Chelsea monitor Messi
The latest roundup of transfer rumours, including updates on Harry Kane, Lionel Messi, Edson Alvarez, Jorginho & more.
90min
1000
Followers
11K+
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0