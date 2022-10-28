Manchester City were left sweating on the fitness of Erling Haaland as Pep Guardiola’s side travel to Leicester in the Premier League today.Haaland was brought off at half time on his return to Borussia Dortmund, with the Manchester City manager confirming the striker had a fever and a minor knock on his foot.Although City confirmed top spot in their Champions League group with a 0-0 draw in Germany, it was the third match in a row that Guardiola’s side had failed to score away from home.City will look to put an end to that run against a Leicester side...

2 DAYS AGO