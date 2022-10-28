Report: Chelsea 'Have Not Given Up' On Arsen Zakharyan

Chelsea still reportedly hold an interest in Dynamo Moscow midfielder Arsen Zakharyan.

We are still a ways away from the opening of the January transfer window but that has not stopped rumors regarding Chelsea targets from circulating. The latest are surrounding Dynamo Moscow midfielder Arsen Zakharyan .

Under their new ownership spearheaded by Todd Boehly, the Blues have taken to targeting more youth prospects, including Zakharyan himself over the summer. According to Ben Jacobs , there is still interest in the Russian.

Jacobs states that the Blues have not given up in their pursuit of the midfielder and are now prepared to pay his release clause to secure his signature. Despite this willingness, some things are holding up a transfer.

FIFA and UEFA rules state that, due to the current conflict in Ukraine, Chelsea and other clubs cannot pay a transfer fee to any Russian club. This plus issues securing a work permit in England are casting doubt on the 19-year-old making a move to Stamford Bridge.

There has not been any recent progress regarding a January transfer. Chelsea have explored all possible options, such as having Zakharyan change his citizenship to Armenia, but none so far have come off, again casting doubt on the feasibility of this transfer in the near future.

