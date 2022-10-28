ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Columbia Missourian

Meet the candidates for Missouri auditor

Boone County voters will help elect a new state auditor on Nov. 8. Incumbent Republican State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is running against Democrat Alan Green and Libertarian John Hartwig Jr.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Students make voice heard at town hall, Rep. Bush takes aim at Missouri gun laws

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Hundreds of community members poured onto the campus of St. Louis Community College - Florissant Valley on Thursday to hear students and area superintendents speak about the cause and prevention of school shootings. The gathering took place days after a gunman killed a student and teacher at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Legalizing cannabis would improve Missouri’s economy; new study finds

KSNF/KODE — Recreational marijuana could be legal in half the country after the November elections. Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota, and South Dakota are all asking voters to legalize recreational marijuana. They would join 19 other states and the District of Columbia that already allow recreational cannabis. Missouri’s amendment would approve cannabis for those 21 […]
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment creating strange political bedfellows

The Missouri Baptist Convention and Pro-Choice Missouri don’t often find themselves on the same team.  Same for the Missouri NAACP and Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys.  But this year, each is part of an ideologically scattershot constellation of organizations and elected officials that have come out of the woodwork in recent weeks to urge Missourians […] The post Opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment creating strange political bedfellows appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri Department of Conservation reports Missouri hunters took eight black bears this season

The Missouri Department of Conservation reports that Missouri hunters harvested eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, Oct. 17–26. More than 5,880 hunters applied during May for 400 permits for the season with the maximum total harvest being 40 bears. Of the 400 hunters selected through a random drawing of all applicants, 350 hunters purchased permits for the season.
MISSOURI STATE
suntimesnews.com

The late Curt Vogel is inducted in the the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame

JEFFERSON CITY – On Friday, October 28, 2022, Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe and the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame inducted the 2022 Class of the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame. The class includes six Missouri veterans, including Curt Vogel of Perryville who was honored posthumously. Curt M. Vogel (posthumous),...
MISSOURI STATE
kcur.org

Northeast Missouri used to vote Democratic — until national politics overwhelmed the local

Making Sense of the 6th — As Missouri has quickly swung from bellwether to deeply and reliably conservative, this series, a collaboration between St. Louis Public Radio, KCUR and the Midwest Newsroom, attempts to hear from voices on the ground in Missouri's 6th Congressional District, which spans the northern third of the state, to understand changes in the political landscape.
MISSOURI STATE
mycouriertribune.com

Missouri’s Minimum Wage Among the Highest in the Nation

With decades-high inflation eroding incomes, families around the country are struggling to make ends meet. The problem is especially pronounced for those in minimum wage jobs, as the federal minimum wage stands at $7.25 an hour - and in 20 states, the minimum wage matches the federal figure. Still, in...
MISSOURI STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Records Reveal External Forces That Aided Soros-Funded Prosecutor in Toppling Missouri GOP Governor

A George Soros-bankrolled prosecutor in St. Louis was fed derogatory information in early 2018 from two opponents of Eric Greitens — a special interest group executive and an estranged husband — before she filed and later withdrew criminal charges that toppled the sitting Republican governor of Missouri, according to documents turned over to Just the News under a court order.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri receives more than $58 million to expand rural broadband

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.) commended the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s announcement that Missouri will receive more than $58 million through the ReConnect Pilot Program to expand rural broadband across the state. A large portion of this funding is from the Blunt-backed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. “This investment...
MISSOURI STATE

