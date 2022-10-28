ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Idaho State Journal

Woman in motorized wheelchair dies after being struck by cement truck near Idaho-Utah border

LOGAN, Utah — A woman in a motorized wheelchair crossing Main Street at the intersection of 200 North was fatally struck by a cement truck on Friday morning. According to a press release from the Logan City Police Department, the accident occurred around 10 a.m. as the adult female was crossing the street in a motorized Jazzy wheelchair. The cement truck turned right from 200 North and hit the vicim. ...
LOGAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Shooting at Halloween party in Ogden leaves one injured

OGDEN, Utah — An argument escalated to shots fired at a party near 900 N Gramercy Ave. in Ogden early Sunday morning. The victim was an adult female who was hit by a bullet in her lower leg. She was in stable condition. Police have some people of interest...
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

I-15 express lanes to start tolling in Davis and Weber Counties

OGDEN, Utah — Tolling will begin on the northbound and southbound express lanes, also known as carpool lanes, on Interstate 15 beginning Oct. 31. Tolling will be on express lanes between Layton Parkway in Layton, Utah, and Riverdale Road in Ogden, Utah. Once tolling begins, the express lanes can...
OGDEN, UT
Idaho State Journal

Police: Man arrested for hit-and-run crash that left bicyclist in critical condition

Police have arrested the suspect in an Oct. 16 hit and run crash near Preston that has left a bicyclist fighting for his life in a Utah hospital. The male bicyclist was left critically injured when struck by a Volkswagen Jetta sedan driven by Christopher James Ward, 33, of Smithfield, Utah, and wasn't found until hours later because Ward drove from the scene and never reported the crash, authorities said. ...
SMITHFIELD, UT
kjzz.com

Bountiful police seeking suspects in two separate incidents

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Bountiful are asking for the public's help identifying suspects in two separate cases. One case they shared on social media on Friday involved a burglary suspect and another involved a porch pirate. Burglary suspect. In the case of the burglary suspect, police shared...
BOUNTIFUL, UT
svinews.com

Evanston man identified in fatal ATV accident in Star Valley

An Evanston, Wyoming man lost his life in a four-wheeler accident on Monday, October 24. Lincoln County Sheriff Shane Johnson said the accident occurred in the Cole Canyon area of Star Valley. Sheriff Johnson stated that both the Sheriff’s Office and Lincoln County Search & Rescue responded to the scene...
EVANSTON, WY
Pyramid

WholesomeCo offers free cannabis delivery service to Utah County

Since the Utah Medical Cannabis Act was enacted in 2018, cannabis has become extremely accessible for Utahns with qualifying conditions. WholesomeCo, a medical cannabis pharmacy located in West Bountiful, now offers same-day delivery to 99 percent of Utah’s population across the state, for free. After following the steps to obtain a medical cannabis card, patients can conveniently receive orders right to their doors. As the first and only licensed pharmacy in Utah to offer free statewide delivery, WholesomeCo strives to make medical cannabis accessible for anyone who needs it.
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

2 Utah school districts getting new electric buses thanks to EPA grants

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A dozen new electric buses are coming to Utah thanks to grants from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The Uintah and Tintic school districts are listed among recipients of grants through the EPA’s School Bus Program, which nationwide awarded nearly $1 billion this week for electric buses from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
UTAH STATE
Idaho State Journal

In-N-Out Burger brings back supersized American flag to city near Idaho-Utah border

LOGAN, Utah — When Macey’s closed its 400 North supermarket in 2019, the giant American flag flown in the store’s parking lot every day also went away. Now it’s back. Who can we thank for this? You can thank In-N-Out Burger. Although the popular fast-food chain doesn’t typically fly supersized American flags at its outlets — as Macey’s stores have for years — the company decided to do so in this instance in response to a special request. ...
LOGAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

County clerks in Utah are leaving, one county clerk explains why

SALT LAKE CITY — Election administrators across the country are leaving their jobs in large numbers, according to a new Boston Globe report. Weber County Clerk Ricky Hatch told KSL at Night it’s true here in Utah too. Hatch said part of the reason so many clerks have...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Owner, employees reflect on 39-year run as Bountiful video rental store prepares to close

BOUNTIFUL — Top Hat Video had already beaten a lot of odds by May 2020. The video rental store in Bountiful, which opened back in 1983, had outlasted corporate competitors like Blockbuster and even the shift to streaming services like Netflix. But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, many customers who previously frequented the small store at 521 W. 2600 South finally switched to online streaming due to health and safety concerns. The business was losing money and owners Lee and Lona Earl began preparing to close permanently.
BOUNTIFUL, UT
Idaho State Journal

Skull found in Southeast Idaho identified more than 30 years after it was found

In October 1986, a hunter in Oneida County found the skull of an unknown victim 400-500 yards away from where partial remains of two teenage girls from Pocatello were found in 1981. Tina Anderson, 12, and Patricia Campbell, 15, were last seen at Pocatello’s Alameda Park during a 1978 Pioneer Day celebration. This unknown skull was initially identified as a third victim, possibly of mixed-race descent according to experts in...
POCATELLO, ID

