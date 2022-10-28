Read full article on original website
Related
Woman in motorized wheelchair dies after being struck by cement truck near Idaho-Utah border
LOGAN, Utah — A woman in a motorized wheelchair crossing Main Street at the intersection of 200 North was fatally struck by a cement truck on Friday morning. According to a press release from the Logan City Police Department, the accident occurred around 10 a.m. as the adult female was crossing the street in a motorized Jazzy wheelchair. The cement truck turned right from 200 North and hit the vicim. ...
Gephardt Daily
Woods Cross police: ‘Drunk uncle’ takes car with 4-year-old niece inside, flees police at 100+ mph
WOODS CROSS, Utah, Oct. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say an intoxicated driver topped 100 mph Saturday night while fleeing officers in south Davis and Salt Lake counties with his 4-year-old niece in the car. Woods Cross police responded about 9:20 p.m. to an apartment complex on the...
Utah woman shot at Ogden Halloween party
A Utah woman was shot in the lower leg during a Halloween Party in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to the Ogden City Police Department.
kslnewsradio.com
Shooting at Halloween party in Ogden leaves one injured
OGDEN, Utah — An argument escalated to shots fired at a party near 900 N Gramercy Ave. in Ogden early Sunday morning. The victim was an adult female who was hit by a bullet in her lower leg. She was in stable condition. Police have some people of interest...
Woman hit by stray bullet after shooting at Halloween party
One woman was taken to the hospital after an argument at a Halloween party in Ogden led to a shooting early Sunday morning.
KSLTV
I-15 express lanes to start tolling in Davis and Weber Counties
OGDEN, Utah — Tolling will begin on the northbound and southbound express lanes, also known as carpool lanes, on Interstate 15 beginning Oct. 31. Tolling will be on express lanes between Layton Parkway in Layton, Utah, and Riverdale Road in Ogden, Utah. Once tolling begins, the express lanes can...
Police: Man arrested for hit-and-run crash that left bicyclist in critical condition
Police have arrested the suspect in an Oct. 16 hit and run crash near Preston that has left a bicyclist fighting for his life in a Utah hospital. The male bicyclist was left critically injured when struck by a Volkswagen Jetta sedan driven by Christopher James Ward, 33, of Smithfield, Utah, and wasn't found until hours later because Ward drove from the scene and never reported the crash, authorities said. ...
kjzz.com
Bountiful police seeking suspects in two separate incidents
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Bountiful are asking for the public's help identifying suspects in two separate cases. One case they shared on social media on Friday involved a burglary suspect and another involved a porch pirate. Burglary suspect. In the case of the burglary suspect, police shared...
svinews.com
Evanston man identified in fatal ATV accident in Star Valley
An Evanston, Wyoming man lost his life in a four-wheeler accident on Monday, October 24. Lincoln County Sheriff Shane Johnson said the accident occurred in the Cole Canyon area of Star Valley. Sheriff Johnson stated that both the Sheriff’s Office and Lincoln County Search & Rescue responded to the scene...
kjzz.com
Residents terrified as more than dozen shots ring out in northern Utah neighborhood
HOOPER, Utah (KUTV) — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after more than a dozen gunshots rang out in a Hooper neighborhood early Sunday morning. Deputies said it happened around 2:45 a.m. and when they got to the scene, people were seen fleeing the area. Some people were detained according to deputies.
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Massive flag unfurled in North Ogden for annual event honoring veterans
NORTH OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A huge flag was unfurled over Coldwater Canyon in North Ogden by the Major Brent Taylor Foundation in an annual event honoring veterans. Organizers said Sgt. Travis Vandela, a Utah Purple Heart veteran and double amputee, joined the efforts on Saturday as volunteers helped take him up the mountain.
Friends and family honor Soldier Summit crash victim with balloon release, funeral information released
The driver who died in a head-on collision on US-6 at Soldier's Summit over the weekend, has been identified as 18-year-old Lauren Bradshaw of Lehi.
WholesomeCo offers free cannabis delivery service to Utah County
Since the Utah Medical Cannabis Act was enacted in 2018, cannabis has become extremely accessible for Utahns with qualifying conditions. WholesomeCo, a medical cannabis pharmacy located in West Bountiful, now offers same-day delivery to 99 percent of Utah’s population across the state, for free. After following the steps to obtain a medical cannabis card, patients can conveniently receive orders right to their doors. As the first and only licensed pharmacy in Utah to offer free statewide delivery, WholesomeCo strives to make medical cannabis accessible for anyone who needs it.
Gephardt Daily
2 Utah school districts getting new electric buses thanks to EPA grants
WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A dozen new electric buses are coming to Utah thanks to grants from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The Uintah and Tintic school districts are listed among recipients of grants through the EPA’s School Bus Program, which nationwide awarded nearly $1 billion this week for electric buses from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
In-N-Out Burger brings back supersized American flag to city near Idaho-Utah border
LOGAN, Utah — When Macey’s closed its 400 North supermarket in 2019, the giant American flag flown in the store’s parking lot every day also went away. Now it’s back. Who can we thank for this? You can thank In-N-Out Burger. Although the popular fast-food chain doesn’t typically fly supersized American flags at its outlets — as Macey’s stores have for years — the company decided to do so in this instance in response to a special request. ...
Ghost Rider of Clinton receives special FOX 13 Dream Team surprise
The Ghost Rider of Clinton is a hero to people of all ages in his community and the FOX 13 News Dream Team wanted to show support for the man behind the mask, Kelly Hertel.
footballscoop.com
Former Utah State player files explosive lawsuit against school, coach Blake Anderson
A former Utah State football player whose leaked recordings shined a light on the school’s handling of sexual assault and misconduct allegations has filed a lawsuit against both the school and current head coach Blake Anderson. The former player, Patrick Maddox, has alleged that his recordings – the video...
kslnewsradio.com
County clerks in Utah are leaving, one county clerk explains why
SALT LAKE CITY — Election administrators across the country are leaving their jobs in large numbers, according to a new Boston Globe report. Weber County Clerk Ricky Hatch told KSL at Night it’s true here in Utah too. Hatch said part of the reason so many clerks have...
ksl.com
Owner, employees reflect on 39-year run as Bountiful video rental store prepares to close
BOUNTIFUL — Top Hat Video had already beaten a lot of odds by May 2020. The video rental store in Bountiful, which opened back in 1983, had outlasted corporate competitors like Blockbuster and even the shift to streaming services like Netflix. But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, many customers who previously frequented the small store at 521 W. 2600 South finally switched to online streaming due to health and safety concerns. The business was losing money and owners Lee and Lona Earl began preparing to close permanently.
Skull found in Southeast Idaho identified more than 30 years after it was found
In October 1986, a hunter in Oneida County found the skull of an unknown victim 400-500 yards away from where partial remains of two teenage girls from Pocatello were found in 1981. Tina Anderson, 12, and Patricia Campbell, 15, were last seen at Pocatello’s Alameda Park during a 1978 Pioneer Day celebration. This unknown skull was initially identified as a third victim, possibly of mixed-race descent according to experts in...
Comments / 2