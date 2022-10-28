Read full article on original website
Walking to lose weight? New study reveals exactly how many steps you should take
So how many steps should you be walking daily if you want to lose weight? 8,600 is the magic number, according to new research. A recent study by the US's National Institutes of Health followed more than 6,000 patients over four years and the results showed that walking at least 8,600 steps a day helps prevent weight gain in adults.
Diabetes drug, Ozempic, causes controversy as people clamber to use it for weight loss side effect
Ozempic, a drug traditionally reserved to help diabetic people lower their blood sugar and control long-term weight management has become the topic of controversy in recent weeks when it went viral on social media due to it's weight loss side effect — causing people to clamber for a prescription, even without the disease.
Weight loss pills for obesity: New guidelines rank best drugs
Researchers conducted a meta-analysis of different FDA-approved anti-obesity drugs. They recommended four drugs alongside lifestyle changes to treat obesity when lifestyle interventions alone are insufficient. Expert commentators note that access due to cost remains a hurdle for these drugs becoming mainstream. The prevalence of obesity in the United States increased...
Got back pain? It could be caused by arthritis. Here's how to tell
Back pain impacts up to 80% of people at some point in their lives. But, while it's common, it's not exactly comfortable to live with. Back pain can range from annoying to disabling, making it something most people want to fix ASAP. Finding the right treatment for your back pain...
How this woman lost 50 pounds by walking and eating a 70/30 diet
Welcome to the Start TODAY Walking Challenge sponsored by Easy Spirit. Sign up for our free Start TODAY newsletter to join the challenge with Al Roker and receive daily inspiration sent to your inbox. Then, join us on the Start TODAY Facebook group for tips and motivation, to connect with others following the plan — and to get real-time advice from trainer Stephanie Mansour!
I’m the friend who had kids first. Here’s what I wish my other friends had known
I was the first of my friends to have a baby—and that period of my life was filled with an excruciating loneliness and various hardships that I felt none of my childfree friends could understand. In no way am I blaming them. In hindsight, I realize that I too...
21 Surprising Confessions From Women Who Earn "Significantly More" Money Than Their Partners
"I make more. In my opinion, it all depends on the ego of your husband. My husband has always been my number-one supporter, but I have been SHOCKED at how my coworkers talk about my husband not making as much as I do. It makes me sad that there are so many husbands that feel the need to suppress their partner for their own egos."
I’m a preemie mom—5 things I wish I knew before my shocking delivery
When I was 34 weeks pregnant, my water broke. I was a first-time mom and didn’t know it was my water. So I dallied for a few days before calling my doctor, thinking that the leaking amniotic fluid was just third-trimester discharge. When it became clear that what I was experiencing was outside the realm of normal, I left work and went to labor and delivery to be checked.
My daughter has Down syndrome, and her siblings are better for it
People often ask me what it is like having a sibling with Down syndrome for our two younger children, Marilee and William. Is having their 16-year-old sister, Penny, in their lives different than having a typical sibling? Is her presence better? Worse?. They are impossible questions to answer, because Penny...
The Best Morning Habits To Beat Bloating And Inflammation, According To Doctors
How you start your morning makes all the difference in how you feel throughout the day. Whether you’re meditating for a greater sense of calm, eating a nutritious breakfast for lasting energy, or taking a morning jog to get your blood moving, your morning routine can make or break your day—especially if you struggle with digestive issues and inflammation. Luckily, there are a few simple habits you can practice each morning in order to kick these problems to the curb.
Study reveals link between chemical hair straighteners and uterine cancer
The news has not been a very comforting source for style and beauty lovers as of late. And while there are still plenty of editor-approved beauty hacks and products that are safe and can make your life easier, it’s reports like the one that found sports bras may contain high levels of BPA and a new study that connects uterine cancer to the use of chemical hair straightening products, also known as relaxers, that have women thinking twice about their once commonplace routines.
8 tips to keep you sane while traveling with kids this Thanksgiving
I love Thanksgiving—the constant snacking, no pressure to buy gifts, the kick-off to the holiday season, all of it. What I don't love, especially when my kids were young, are the Thanksgiving travel hassles. Traveling with young kids can be difficult under the best of circumstances; add the holiday rush and I’m sweating just thinking about it. But there are ways to ease the stress and challenges, and we've gathered up some of the best Thanksgiving travel tips for families with young kids.
How to incorporate joy into your child’s daily routine
One of the many essential jobs that we have as parents is understanding how to increase a child's joy. Upon noticing the declining enthusiasm of my nine-year-old daughter, I realized that she needed something to look forward to that wasn’t necessarily structured into her day-to-day. So I brainstormed some ways to incorporate a little more joy into my children’s life—and hope these tips are a great start to help others, too.
How The Longevity Diet Works
It can be hard to keep up with all the weight loss diets. Luckily, the longevity diet may do more than just help you drop a couple of pounds.
When does parenting get less exhausting?
No one told me that my child would be nine years old and I'd still be facing sleepless nights and struggling with extreme sleep deprivation. Lest a new parent read this and panic, however, I'll level the playing field by telling you my daughter has a cough, so we're getting as much sleep as we can between doses of all-natural, organic cough remedies (ahem, that was just to make it sound better than it is).
How to get the whole family to help with vacation prep
When I was a kid, whenever someone would ask my mom if she was excited about an upcoming family vacation, she’d answer, “I’ll be excited when I get there.” Now that I’m a mom, I get it. The planning and preparation for a family vacation is A LOT. And let's be honest, most of it falls on the shoulders of moms. With all the family vacation preparation and planning we have to do, it’s hard to get excited about an upcoming family vacation because it just feels like so much work.
I travel internationally with my kids because it provides lifelong benefits
This past summer, our family took a bucket list vacation to South Africa and Zimbabwe. The trip had been booked for 2020, but… well, we all know how that turned out so it was bumped two years. As we prepared for international travel with kids, there were plenty of times when my husband and I wondered whether taking the trip was worth the time, expense and scheduling inconveniences it involved. At 12 and 15 years old, our kids’ schedules had filled up in ways they weren’t just a couple of years ago. Was taking them on a trip to the other side of the world (literally) worth it?
Why I give my kids mental health days
Long ago and far away, before the pandemic, prior to remote learning and certainly before our kids had to skip school due to a possible Covid exposure, there were a few ways to legitimately miss a school day. Physical health and the weather led the list. As a parent, I...
Jazmyn Simon on navigating different stages of motherhood and raising kids to love themselves
In this episode, Liz talks with actress Jazmyn Simon about all stages of motherhood, from her experience with hyperemesis gravidarum during pregnancy, to seeing her daughter off to college. They also discuss what inspired her to write her new children’s book, "Most Perfect You."
It’s OK to be ‘that’ mom
I’m “that” mom this morning. The mom who mixed up her kids' lunch boxes and didn't realize it until we were at our second stop and half an hour from home. This wouldn't be a problem, except that my firstborn has lunch at elementary school and only needs snacks, and my youngest goes to preschool/daycare so we have to provide his lunch. And though I packed both lunch bags the night before and put them in the backpacks, I put them in the wrong ones.
