Albany business owner David Sampson makes turn into politics to seek District 153 seat
ALBANY — As a political newcomer at the age of 62, David Sampson says he considers the move another chapter in his life that has included one major change in direction prior to his tossing his hat into the ring. Sampson is the Democratic candidate in the Nov. 8...
Albany firefighter Tracy Taylor makes case for votes in state House District 153
ALBANY — With an endorsement from U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker behind him, Tracy Taylor said he is excited about his run in the Georgia House District 153 contest. The city of Albany firefighter has several prior campaigns behind him, but though he has not been successful, the Republican candidate, who chairs the Dougherty County Republican Party, said he is hoping that his conservative message will resonate with voters.
WALB 10
Anthony Bateman Youth Center now open in Tifton
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Anthony Batman Youth Center in Tifton is officially open. City leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday to kick off the new addition. The building was named after Anthony Bateman, a coach at Tift County Schools who was well-known in the community for his positive influence on children in Tift County.
Americus Times-Recorder
SCPRD Named Agency of the Year
COLUMBUS – The Georgia Recreation and Park Association (GRPA) District 3 Banquet was held on Wednesday, October 26 at the Comer Recreation Center in Columbus, GA. At that banquet, the Sumter County Parks and Recreation Department (SCPRD) was named the 2022 Agency of the Year. This was the second time in the past four years that the agency has received this prestigious award.
WALB 10
Gerald Green, John Hayes battle for state house district 154 Seat
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Democratic Nominee John Hayes and Incumbent Republican Gerald Greene are in a heated race for State House for District 154. The district spans nine counties from the Alabama-Georgia Line to parts of Albany. Greene believes it’s his experience that makes him the right candidate for the...
WALB 10
The Southwest Georgia Regional Fairs begins in Albany
From one Ram to another, Dr. Mark McKelvin spoke with Worth County High School students about his journey from a student to a principal engineer. Protective glass saves Albany bus driver's life from attempted stabbing. Updated: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT. A suspect in the attempted stabbing has...
wfxl.com
Fall enrollment jumps up nearly 9% in 2022 at Albany Technical College
Albany Technical College (ATC) confirmed enrollment growth of 8.8% for the fall semester of 2022 over the fall semester of 2021. The total number of enrolled ATC students for the fall semester is 2,579. This year also marks a 6.7% increase in the total number of credit hours for registered students at the college.
WTVM
INTERVIEW: Fountain City Classic returns for its 32nd year
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fall is here, and many traditional events are happening in the Chattahoochee Valley, including the Fountain City Classic (FCC). Fort Valley State University and Albany State University are going against each other on Saturday, November 5, at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium. A member of the FCC...
Albany commissioners defend salary increase votes
ALBANY — There are two actions that elected officials can take that are sure to get the notice of voters: raising taxes and increasing their own salaries. The Dougherty County Commission did the former two months ago, and on Tuesday the Albany City Commission approved a pay increase for commission members.
WALB 10
Southwest Georgia Regional Fair returns for the first time since 2019
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you’re looking for a family-friendly event to end October with, an Albany tradition is back for its 74th year. The Southwest Georgia Fair is going on during the last weekend of October in Albany. Unfortunately, the fair was canceled in both 2020 and 2021...
WALB 10
Family in Albany builds Halloween trick-or-treat experience
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you’re looking for a good scare and lots of laughs, an Albany family is inviting you to their home on Halloween night. Wayne and Tonie Allen live in the Doublegate community in Albany. Their address is 2609 East Doublegate Drive. The Allen family has...
southgatv.com
FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL FEVER – EPISODE 11
LEESBURG, GA – South Georgia Television presents Friday Night Football Fever, featuring two games that were covered on 10/28. (Game of the Week) – Thomas County Central 39, Lee County 30. Colquitt County 24, Valdosta 6. Stay tuned for next week’s coverage on South Georgia Television News!
wfxl.com
Albany Police Department release new mobile app
The Albany Police Department announced the release of a custom smartphone application Wednesday. This app will serve as a new way for the police department to connect with Albany residents and visitors, providing information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone. On Wednesday, October 26, the Albany Police Department...
wfxl.com
Injuries reported in accident at intersection of Stuart & Palmyra, in Albany
Traffic has resumed Friday afternoon after an accident just before noon. Albany police, fire and Dougherty County EMS responded to a multi-vehicle accident at the intersection of Stuart and Palmyra around 11:15 a.m. Friday. On scene, FOX 31 reporters say two vehicles, a small, silver/grey sports car and a charcoal...
fox5atlanta.com
Mail truck potentially carrying absentee ballots 'burned to a crisp' in south Georgia, officials say
BAKER COUNTY, Ga. - A mail truck potentially carrying absentee ballots in south Georgia caught fire on Monday. Photos shared by the Baker County Sheriff’s Office shows the Jeep fully engulfed in flames along a rural roadway about ten miles southwest of Albany. The mail carrier was not injured.
WALB 10
Tift Co. High senior killed in crash, 3 others injured
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Tift County High School senior was killed in a Wednesday night crash and three others, including a baby, were injured after they were ejected from the vehicle. Letitia Barnes, 18, was killed in the crash that happened on Eldorado Road. Tandria Johnson, Barnes’ mother, said...
WALB 10
Tribute to Otis Redding set for December
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Music Association (GMA) is coming together to host a tribute to Singer Otis Redding within the next few weeks. Born in Dawson, Redding is considered one of the greatest in soul music and rhythm and blues. The Georgia Music Association is all about bringing...
WALB 10
Thomasville haunted house shuts down after 13 years
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A popular haunted house in the Rose City is being shut down this year. The Woodrow Manor Haunted House has been open for 13 years. After four months of preparation for this year’s 22-room haunted house, the owner said he’s devastated the Halloween tradition has to come to an end.
WALB 10
Missing Dooly Co. woman found safe
VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - The Dooly County Sheriff’s Office was asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 92-year-old woman. The sheriff’s office said Majorie Moore was found safe.
a-z-animals.com
Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?
Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?. That’s the question that 11Alive News in Atlanta, Georgia tried to answer when they featured an amazing photo of an alligator caught in Cordele, Georgia. The photo shows a man kneeling next to an alligator that is at least...
