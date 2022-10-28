It’s a Little Spirited, Studio STL Crew Tours the Lemp Mansion

ST. LOUIS — Who you gonna call? Studio STL ghost busting crew!

Not really, but the show’s photographer and producer joined Chelsea for the original ghost hunting tour of the Lemp Mansion.

Betsy Belanger is a famous psychic and Lemp expert, and she gave us a tour along with the whole history of the four suicides that occurred inside the Lemp Mansion.

Now, at the end of our tour, something happened in each of the pictures with our photographer. It looks like his eyes roll back.

He claims nothing out of the ordinary happened, but did it? You be the judge.

LempMansion.com

