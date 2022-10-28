ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

It’s a Little Spirited, Studio STL Crew Tours the Lemp Mansion

By Stephanie Knight
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RcsDf_0iqLNUYT00

ST. LOUIS — Who you gonna call? Studio STL ghost busting crew!

Not really, but the show’s photographer and producer joined Chelsea for the original ghost hunting tour of the Lemp Mansion.

Betsy Belanger is a famous psychic and Lemp expert, and she gave us a tour along with the whole history of the four suicides that occurred inside the Lemp Mansion.

Now, at the end of our tour, something happened in each of the pictures with our photographer. It looks like his eyes roll back.

He claims nothing out of the ordinary happened, but did it? You be the judge.

LempMansion.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSDK

The story behind the haunted McPike Mansion in Alton, IL.

Alton, Illinois was ranked as one of the country's most haunted towns. So, I had to pay a visit to one of their spookiest landmarks. And I had one question. Can you show me the spirits?. In the summer of 1994, Sharyn Luedke came across an auction for McPike mansion.
ALTON, IL
stlmag.com

Casa de Tres Reyes opens Tuesday in Des Peres

Derek Deaver wants you to know one thing right up front about his latest restaurant, Casa de Tres Reyes, which opens Tuesday, November 1, in Des Peres. “This food is seriously good,” Deaver says. “I think that when people come in here, they might not be expecting it to be as impressive as it is, but they are going to eat this food and think that they are at an upscale restaurant even though it does not have that price point. I want people to think, ‘Woah. This is way better than I thought it would be.’”
DES PERES, MO
FOX 2

Refreshed $2M Tower Grove Park creek to begin flowing Wednesday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A year-long Tower Grove Park project to restore a creek buried in 1913 will be completed Wednesday. The water will begin flowing in the creek after a grand opening event at 10 am. It will be attended by representatives of the Osage Nation, St. Louis City leaders, and people representing the […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Clayton News Daily

This Mama Dog Just Wanted Her Freezing Pups To Be Warm | The Dodo

Watch Stray Rescue St. Louis save this mama and her four freezing puppies from an abandoned house!. To help save more dogs, you can support Stray Rescue of St. Louis: thedo.do/stlouis. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

105th Alton Halloween Parade winners

The 105th Alton Halloween Parade was held on Monday night and here are the winners as chosen by the judges through the East End Improvement Association.
ALTON, IL
laduenews.com

Friends of St. Louis Children’s Hospital’s Table Top

The Friends of St. Louis Children’s Hospital held its annual Table Tops event at the Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis, in Downtown Clayton. Featuring 40 tables by 39 designers in an array of themes, plus ten boutiques with clothing, soaps and jewelry, guests had plenty to see and do. This year’s event lends support to the St. Louis Children’s Hospital’s Child Health Advocacy and Outreach Services, consisting of school-based health programs and a virtual behavioral health program. Every year the table top designers outdo themselves with inspired ideas and stellar execution.
CLAYTON, MO
FOX 2

Thai restaurant ‘The King and I’ is moving from South Grand

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Another South Grand restaurant is closing its doors. For the last 29-years The King & I have been serving Thai food to patrons at their location in south St. Louis. They just announced plans to relocate to Richmond Heights. The new location will be in former Blaze Pizza storefront on Dale […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

47K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy