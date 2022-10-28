Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
El Paso is in the Red for $2 Million From Supporting the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso May Sue Former President Trump On a Debt He Owes The CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Mayor Adams Said There Won't Be Any More Buses From Texas Carrying MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
cbs4local.com
Road closures happening the week of Oct. 30th through Nov. 5th
EL PASO, TX (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lanes closure from Zaragoza POE to Alameda Avenue. Tuesday, November 1 through Thursday November 3. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lanes...
cbs4local.com
Portion of Rojas blocked near Lomaland Drive for police investigation
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons unit are responding to a “reported suicide”. As the investigation is taking place traffic is currently being blocked at Rojas Drive near Lomaland Drive. EPPD responded to the call at 7:35 a.m. at 11160...
cbs4local.com
Combined Search and Rescue called out to northeast park
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Combined Search and Rescue was called out to Chuck Heinrich Memorial Park on the northeast El Paso. The call came in at 12:30 p.m. Chuck Heinrich is located at 11055 Officer Andrew Barcena Drive, El Paso, Texas. No further details are available. Please continue...
cbs4local.com
Canutillo ISD Board Trustee Blanca Trout bitten by district police K-9
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Canutillo Independent School District School Board Trustee Blanca Trout was bitten by a CISD Police Department K-9 Friday morning, the school district confirmed. Trout, who is the Republican candidate in the El Paso County Commissioners Court Precinct Four race, was bitten by the K-9...
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces firefighters to hand out free glow sticks for Halloween
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces firefighters will be helping children celebrate Halloween safely by handing out free glow sticks. Families who will be trick-or-treating can go to the following Las Cruces fire stations to get a glow stick:. Station 1 – 201 E. Picacho Ave. Station...
cbs4local.com
The El Paso County Sheriff's Department unlocks new fears at Haunted House
The El Paso County Sheriff Department will be putting on a haunted house for local area residents this Halloween. El Paso children and families can visit the haunted house at the Sherriff’s Office Headquarters located on 3850 Justice Drive. The entry is fee is ten dollars and all proceeds...
cbs4local.com
The Bath Riots: Historians hope El Paso's dark history will help with future border issues
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The rich history of the Borderland can be seen through murals, the food we eat and the people that live here. But, what lingers in the shadows for some, is a dark story that locals say has been hidden. In the early 1900s, it...
cbs4local.com
The Upper Valley Farmers and Artist Market held its 5th Annual Halloween event
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — People looking to shop local this weekend had a chance do so while in their best Halloween get-ups as the Upper Valley Artist and Farmers Market held their 5th Annual Halloween event. Natalie Viramontes owner of Valley Farms New Mexico was just one of...
cbs4local.com
Police investigate pedestrian hit by vehicle in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso police are investigating a pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle Friday night in west El Paso. The crash happened at the 5400 Block of N. Mesa Street, police said. Our crew at the scene said a body was laying on the...
cbs4local.com
Police identify driver who struck a pedestrian crossing Mesa Street in West El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 49-year-old male was killed Friday evening after being struck by a vehicle in West El Paso. Police responded to the incident at 8:41 p.m. at 5700 North Mesa. According to Special Traffic Investigators the pedestrian was running across Mesa and not using a...
cbs4local.com
Academy Sports + Outdoors donates $2,000 shopping spree to 20 El Paso deputies
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Academy Sports + Outdoors gave El Paso County Sheriff's Office deputies a $2,000 shopping spree to celebrate National First Responders Day on Friday. A total of 20 deputies were given a $100 Academy gift card and a chance to shop at the 201 S...
cbs4local.com
El Paso police investigate Lower Valley shooting that sent one to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Lower Valley Friday, according to the El Paso Police Department. Police said one male was shot at the 7500 block of Acapulco Ave. Crime scene tape was placed and blocked off Acapulco...
cbs4local.com
El Paso County Sheriff's Office most wanted for Oct. 29
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Police investigating a suspicious death in South Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — The Crimes Against Persons unit is investigating a suspicious death in South Central El Paso. A person was found at the 5600 block of Webster, according to El Paso Police. Police say a spokesmen is heading to the scene to provide an update. We...
cbs4local.com
1 person seriously injured in early morning Halloween crash
El Paso, TX (KFOX/CBS4) — El Paso Police are investigating a crash in west El Paso. The crash happened on 1700 block of Hawthorne, right by the Highland Apartments near UTEP. Police say the crash happened just after 2 a.m. Monday. One person was taken to the hospital with...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Police look for suspect involved in deadly shooting on I-10
Multiple vehicle crash closes portion of Global Reach — The El Paso Police Department needs your help catching a person involved in a shooting on Interstate 10. 32-year-old, Israel Corral, was shot and killed while driving on I-10 in East El Paso. The shooting happened on Saturday, September 10th...
cbs4local.com
Canutillo ISD cafeterias compete in menudo cook-off
CANUTILLO, Texas — The best menudo makers in the Canutillo Independent School District gathered on Friday to determine once and for all which cafeteria makes the best bowl of tripe goodness. The first Canutillo ISD menudo cook-off happened at 9 a.m. at Canutillo High School. The event featured menudo...
cbs4local.com
Wife of NMSU chancellor has battery against household member charge dismissed
DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The wife of New Mexico State University Chancellor Dr. Dan Arvizu had a criminal charge against her dismissed, according to court documents. Sheryl Arvizu, 58, was arrested by the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office in May and was charged with battery against a...
cbs4local.com
El Dorado brothers connect for a touchdown run
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Week ten of high school football's Flex of the Night went to El Dorado's Quincy and Ryan Estrada. Quincy made the screen pass to his brother Ryan out on the sidelines. Ryan then ran it in for the touchdown. You can send your content...
cbs4local.com
Dachshunds stampede for good cause
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — St. Luke’s Episcopal Church held its 38th annual Country Fair Saturday morning. Locals from El Paso, Las Cruces, and neighboring counties could attend with an entry fee of a canned good that will go to a local food bank. Among the many events...
Comments / 0