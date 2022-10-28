ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

Road closures happening the week of Oct. 30th through Nov. 5th

EL PASO, TX (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lanes closure from Zaragoza POE to Alameda Avenue. Tuesday, November 1 through Thursday November 3. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lanes...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Portion of Rojas blocked near Lomaland Drive for police investigation

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons unit are responding to a “reported suicide”. As the investigation is taking place traffic is currently being blocked at Rojas Drive near Lomaland Drive. EPPD responded to the call at 7:35 a.m. at 11160...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Combined Search and Rescue called out to northeast park

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Combined Search and Rescue was called out to Chuck Heinrich Memorial Park on the northeast El Paso. The call came in at 12:30 p.m. Chuck Heinrich is located at 11055 Officer Andrew Barcena Drive, El Paso, Texas. No further details are available. Please continue...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Canutillo ISD Board Trustee Blanca Trout bitten by district police K-9

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Canutillo Independent School District School Board Trustee Blanca Trout was bitten by a CISD Police Department K-9 Friday morning, the school district confirmed. Trout, who is the Republican candidate in the El Paso County Commissioners Court Precinct Four race, was bitten by the K-9...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Las Cruces firefighters to hand out free glow sticks for Halloween

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces firefighters will be helping children celebrate Halloween safely by handing out free glow sticks. Families who will be trick-or-treating can go to the following Las Cruces fire stations to get a glow stick:. Station 1 – 201 E. Picacho Ave. Station...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Police investigate pedestrian hit by vehicle in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso police are investigating a pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle Friday night in west El Paso. The crash happened at the 5400 Block of N. Mesa Street, police said. Our crew at the scene said a body was laying on the...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso County Sheriff's Office most wanted for Oct. 29

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
cbs4local.com

1 person seriously injured in early morning Halloween crash

El Paso, TX (KFOX/CBS4) — El Paso Police are investigating a crash in west El Paso. The crash happened on 1700 block of Hawthorne, right by the Highland Apartments near UTEP. Police say the crash happened just after 2 a.m. Monday. One person was taken to the hospital with...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso Police look for suspect involved in deadly shooting on I-10

Multiple vehicle crash closes portion of Global Reach — The El Paso Police Department needs your help catching a person involved in a shooting on Interstate 10. 32-year-old, Israel Corral, was shot and killed while driving on I-10 in East El Paso. The shooting happened on Saturday, September 10th...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Canutillo ISD cafeterias compete in menudo cook-off

CANUTILLO, Texas — The best menudo makers in the Canutillo Independent School District gathered on Friday to determine once and for all which cafeteria makes the best bowl of tripe goodness. The first Canutillo ISD menudo cook-off happened at 9 a.m. at Canutillo High School. The event featured menudo...
CANUTILLO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Dorado brothers connect for a touchdown run

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Week ten of high school football's Flex of the Night went to El Dorado's Quincy and Ryan Estrada. Quincy made the screen pass to his brother Ryan out on the sidelines. Ryan then ran it in for the touchdown. You can send your content...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Dachshunds stampede for good cause

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — St. Luke’s Episcopal Church held its 38th annual Country Fair Saturday morning. Locals from El Paso, Las Cruces, and neighboring counties could attend with an entry fee of a canned good that will go to a local food bank. Among the many events...
EL PASO, TX

