ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brockton, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WDHN

The Extra Point Game of the Week: Rehobeth vs. G.W. Long

SKIPPERVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — In a matchup between two teams of the same name the Rehobeth Rebels visited the G.W. Long Rebels for the Extra Point Game of the Week. G.W. Long entered the night riding a four game win streak looking for momentum ahead of next week’s home playoff game. Rehobeth competing in its […]
REHOBETH, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Geneva, October 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Geneva County High School basketball team will have a game with Geneva High School on October 31, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
GENEVA, AL
Chipley Bugle

Chipley hosts Excel Panthers in Undefeated Showdown

The Chipley Tigers (8-0) hosted the Excel Panthers (9-0) Thursday night in an undefeated showdown at Phillip Roundtree Stadium. Not very much was known about the opponent from Alabama except they were undefeated and region champions. Being the last home game of the regular season, it was Senior night for the Chipley Tigers.
CHIPLEY, FL
WMBB

Sneads comes from behind to beat Holmes County

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) — The Sneads football team earned their second win over Holmes County this season, 40-30 at home in the SSAC matchup. The Pirates improved to 9-0 and will visit Freeport on Friday, November 4. The Blue Devils fell to 5-4 and will host Destin on Friday, November 4.
SNEADS, FL
wtvy.com

Rehobeth @ GW Long | 2022 Week 10

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 10 matchup, as Rehobeth takes on GW Long. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
REHOBETH, AL
wtvy.com

Grantham crowned 50th Miss Troy University

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Abigail Grantham, a junior studying education, was crowned the 50th Miss Troy University Saturday. Gratham and seven other contestants competed for the crown which includes: a year of college paid, $7,500 in scholarship funds and the chance to compete at Miss Alabama, something Gratham has been hoping for.
TROY, AL
wtvy.com

Kinston @ Houston County | 2022 Week 10

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 10 matchup, as Kinston takes on Houston County. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Wiregrass Wonders: CornDodgers Farm

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - No one thought CornDodgers Farm would turn into the hot commodity it is. Not even owner Amanda Knight. “There are days that I sit out here and look around and think 14 years ago I never saw this,” said Knight. “Even after we started the first couple of years.”
HEADLAND, AL
wtvy.com

Red Level @ Samson | 2022 Week 10

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 10 matchup, as Red Level takes on Samson. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
SAMSON, AL
wtvy.com

Houston Academy @ Pike County | 2022 Week 10

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 10 matchup, as Houston Academy takes on Pike County. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan hosts Southern Fall on Foster

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)— Yesterday afternoon, Downtown Dothan hosted Southern Fall on Foster. The event featured inflatables, games, face painting for kids, and costume contests for kids and even pets. The porter park section featured a makers market, where vendors set up stalls and sold hand-crafted goods. With nearly 20...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Wicksburg @ Dadeville | 2022 Week 10

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 10 matchup, as Wicksburg takes on Dadeville. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
DADEVILLE, AL
wtvy.com

Enterprise @ Lee-Montgomery | 2022 Week 10

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 10 matchup, as Enterprise takes on Lee-Montgomery. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
ENTERPRISE, AL
Andalusia Star News

Local businesses named finalists for Alabama Business of Year

Andalusia’s Town and Country Boutique and Taylor Linen Services have each been named finalists in the Alabama Small Business of the Year Awards. Finalists were selected from nominations made by local Alabama chambers of commerce. Alabama chambers had the opportunity to nominate one member small business for each award category. Awards will be presented in the following categories: emerging business (in business fewer than 5 years), small business 1-10 employees, small business 11-50 employees, or small business 51-100 employees.
ANDALUSIA, AL
wtvy.com

Ozark City Schools delay buses

Robert Blount reportedly used the slur during a phone conversation with his girlfriend and because her speaker was on, others overheard. Douglas is expected to make a court appearance in Montana before being extradited to Jackson County, Florida on a later date. Daleville schools remote due to high number of...
OZARK, AL
wtvy.com

Marianna man apprehended for 2018 murder

Robert Blount reportedly used the slur during a phone conversation with his girlfriend and because her speaker was on, others overheard. They thank everyone for their patience and understanding as they makes these adjustments. Daleville schools remote due to high number of flu cases. Updated: 6 hours ago. They are...
MARIANNA, FL
wtvy.com

Daleville schools remote due to high number of flu cases

Robert Blount reportedly used the slur during a phone conversation with his girlfriend and because her speaker was on, others overheard. Douglas is expected to make a court appearance in Montana before being extradited to Jackson County, Florida on a later date. Ozark City Schools delay buses. Updated: 6 hours...
DALEVILLE, AL
wtvy.com

UAB health officials caution of Flu outbreak in Alabama schools

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama is a hot zone for flu activity, the CDC map shows the state currently at a high level. That activity is being seen right here in the Wiregrass with Daleville City schools having a remote learning day on Friday and Ozark City Schools working through potential delays with their bus routes due to the virus.
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Samson teen dies in Walton County crash

WALTON COUNT, Fla. (WTVY) - A Samson teen is dead and two others are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Walton County Friday night. Law enforcement tells News4 that the 18-year-old teen, whose name has not been identified, was turning onto State Road 83 when he collided with a pickup truck.
WALTON COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy