Read full article on original website
Related
The Extra Point Game of the Week: Rehobeth vs. G.W. Long
SKIPPERVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — In a matchup between two teams of the same name the Rehobeth Rebels visited the G.W. Long Rebels for the Extra Point Game of the Week. G.W. Long entered the night riding a four game win streak looking for momentum ahead of next week’s home playoff game. Rehobeth competing in its […]
wtvy.com
New Brockton @ Northside Methodist (WTVY.com/MeTV GAME OF THE WEEK) | 2022 Week 10
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of WTVY.com and MeTV’s 2022 Week 10 Game of the Week, as New Brockton takes on Northside Methodist. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Geneva, October 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Geneva County High School basketball team will have a game with Geneva High School on October 31, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Chipley Bugle
Chipley hosts Excel Panthers in Undefeated Showdown
The Chipley Tigers (8-0) hosted the Excel Panthers (9-0) Thursday night in an undefeated showdown at Phillip Roundtree Stadium. Not very much was known about the opponent from Alabama except they were undefeated and region champions. Being the last home game of the regular season, it was Senior night for the Chipley Tigers.
Sneads comes from behind to beat Holmes County
SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) — The Sneads football team earned their second win over Holmes County this season, 40-30 at home in the SSAC matchup. The Pirates improved to 9-0 and will visit Freeport on Friday, November 4. The Blue Devils fell to 5-4 and will host Destin on Friday, November 4.
wtvy.com
Rehobeth @ GW Long | 2022 Week 10
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 10 matchup, as Rehobeth takes on GW Long. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
Grantham crowned 50th Miss Troy University
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Abigail Grantham, a junior studying education, was crowned the 50th Miss Troy University Saturday. Gratham and seven other contestants competed for the crown which includes: a year of college paid, $7,500 in scholarship funds and the chance to compete at Miss Alabama, something Gratham has been hoping for.
wtvy.com
Kinston @ Houston County | 2022 Week 10
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 10 matchup, as Kinston takes on Houston County. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
Wiregrass Wonders: CornDodgers Farm
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - No one thought CornDodgers Farm would turn into the hot commodity it is. Not even owner Amanda Knight. “There are days that I sit out here and look around and think 14 years ago I never saw this,” said Knight. “Even after we started the first couple of years.”
wtvy.com
Red Level @ Samson | 2022 Week 10
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 10 matchup, as Red Level takes on Samson. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
Houston Academy @ Pike County | 2022 Week 10
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 10 matchup, as Houston Academy takes on Pike County. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wdhn.com
Dothan hosts Southern Fall on Foster
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)— Yesterday afternoon, Downtown Dothan hosted Southern Fall on Foster. The event featured inflatables, games, face painting for kids, and costume contests for kids and even pets. The porter park section featured a makers market, where vendors set up stalls and sold hand-crafted goods. With nearly 20...
wtvy.com
Wicksburg @ Dadeville | 2022 Week 10
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 10 matchup, as Wicksburg takes on Dadeville. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
Enterprise @ Lee-Montgomery | 2022 Week 10
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 10 matchup, as Enterprise takes on Lee-Montgomery. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Andalusia Star News
Local businesses named finalists for Alabama Business of Year
Andalusia’s Town and Country Boutique and Taylor Linen Services have each been named finalists in the Alabama Small Business of the Year Awards. Finalists were selected from nominations made by local Alabama chambers of commerce. Alabama chambers had the opportunity to nominate one member small business for each award category. Awards will be presented in the following categories: emerging business (in business fewer than 5 years), small business 1-10 employees, small business 11-50 employees, or small business 51-100 employees.
wtvy.com
Ozark City Schools delay buses
Robert Blount reportedly used the slur during a phone conversation with his girlfriend and because her speaker was on, others overheard. Douglas is expected to make a court appearance in Montana before being extradited to Jackson County, Florida on a later date. Daleville schools remote due to high number of...
wtvy.com
Marianna man apprehended for 2018 murder
Robert Blount reportedly used the slur during a phone conversation with his girlfriend and because her speaker was on, others overheard. They thank everyone for their patience and understanding as they makes these adjustments. Daleville schools remote due to high number of flu cases. Updated: 6 hours ago. They are...
wtvy.com
Daleville schools remote due to high number of flu cases
Robert Blount reportedly used the slur during a phone conversation with his girlfriend and because her speaker was on, others overheard. Douglas is expected to make a court appearance in Montana before being extradited to Jackson County, Florida on a later date. Ozark City Schools delay buses. Updated: 6 hours...
wtvy.com
UAB health officials caution of Flu outbreak in Alabama schools
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama is a hot zone for flu activity, the CDC map shows the state currently at a high level. That activity is being seen right here in the Wiregrass with Daleville City schools having a remote learning day on Friday and Ozark City Schools working through potential delays with their bus routes due to the virus.
wtvy.com
Samson teen dies in Walton County crash
WALTON COUNT, Fla. (WTVY) - A Samson teen is dead and two others are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Walton County Friday night. Law enforcement tells News4 that the 18-year-old teen, whose name has not been identified, was turning onto State Road 83 when he collided with a pickup truck.
Comments / 0