MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Accurate passing and strong defense propelled No. 1 ranked Grand Valley State to a 42-7 win over Michigan Tech in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference football Saturday afternoon at Kearly Stadium. The Huskies dropped to 3-6 overall and 2-3 in conference matchups this season while the Lakers stayed undefeated at 9-0, 4-0. “Grand Valley State is a very good football team,” said head coach Steve Olson. “We knew going in it would be a challenge. They gave us some formations we had not seen and it was hard to match up and get the fits we needed in the run game. I tip my hat to their receivers. I felt we had good coverage for the most part but they went up and made some plays and we didn’t.”

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO