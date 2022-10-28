Read full article on original website
UPMATTERS
Report released by AG Nessel documenting alleged abuse at Marquette Catholic Diocese
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A report from the Department of the Attorney General was released on Thursday by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel documenting allegations of sexual abuse that took place in the Marquette Catholic Diocese. “The list includes 44 priests across Michigan, 38 of whom were employed or...
WLUC
Gwinn club commemorates snowmobiles on unique day
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Saturday was “Snowmobile Day” and a Marquette County club is celebrating the day with various activities. This the first time the Forsyth Snowmobile and ATV Club are participating for the special day. Vintage snowmobiles and a large groomer from the Michigan DNR were on display.
WLUC
Queen City Running Company holds annual Trick or Trot race
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Queen City running company held its annual Trick or Trot 5K in Marquette on Saturday. This race is meant to raise awareness for victims of child abuse. Many of the runners were also wearing costumes while running. Trick or Trot runner Stacy Bolf says this event...
WLUC
Tacomo Dog Training holds puppy trick-or-treat event
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Dogs in Marquette Township sported their Halloween costumes a day early for a puppy trick-or-treating event. Tacomo Dog Training in Marquette held its first-ever doggy trick-or-treat. Dogs were able to come in with a costume and even take a picture at a Harry Potter-themed photobooth.
WLUC
10-29-22: NMU, MTU hockey win at home; Gladstone HS victorious in first playoff FB game; NMU, MTU football lose
North Central Football prepares for second round playoff matchup against Lake Linden-Hubbell, 2nd round HS Football playoff pairings. Negaunee's Kai Lacar scores on a 36 yard run in the first quarter against Houghton. Updated: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:59 AM UTC. This is a recording of the TV6 Late News.
wnmufm.org
Marquette Township crash injures 14-year-old girl
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, MI— One person suffered minor injuries in a Marquette Township roundabout crash Saturday. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched around 5:45 p.m. to US-41 and County Road HQ. Deputies say a vehicle that was southbound on HQ entered the roundabout and failed to yield to a westbound vehicle.
WLUC
Marquette brewery celebrates fall season with family fun
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Families gathered at a Marquette brewery to celebrate the fall season on Sunday. Drifa Brewing Company hosted a fall fun event. Tickets were available ahead of time or at the door on a first come, first serve basis. Participants carved pumpkins and decorated cookies. The general...
WLUC
Marquette man runs away from officers, arrested for outstanding warrants
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette man is in jail after Marquette police arrested him for outstanding warrants and uncovered a stolen motorcycle in his possession. The Marquette Police Department says its officers were dispatched Wednesday to the 2000 block of Longyear Avenue after reports of a suspicious subject in the area.
WLUC
Three dead, three injured in Dickinson County crash
DICKINSON, Mich. (WLUC) - Three people are dead and three are injured following a crash in Dickinson County Sunday. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s office responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Oct. 30 at 3:07 p.m. According to the Sheriff’s office, A 2013 Ford Taurus was traveling north on...
WLUC
DAHA Iron Kings play Iron River Ice Hawks in fundraiser hockey game
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. bantam hockey teams played a cancer fundraiser game this weekend. The Dickinson Amateur Hockey Association Iron Kings faced off against the Iron River Ice Hawks Saturday. The event was the brainchild of Seth Greenleaf, an Iron Kings player. He came up with the idea less than two months ago, but community members stepped in to make sure the game happened this weekend.
WLUC
Downtown Iron Mountain hosts new Pumpkin Walk
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority is getting into the Halloween spirit this weekend. Downtown Iron Mountain hosted a new Pumpkin Walk on Saturday. There were costume contests, trick or treating, and a window decorating contest. The Dickinson County Library also hosted Ghouly Glowing Golfing and a Spooky Story Stroll through downtown.
WLUC
Shunk Furniture consolidating with Marquette building sale
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Shunk Furniture store building in Marquette is in the process of being sold. But the Owner of Shunk Furniture Store, Karl Shunk emphasizes the business is still going strong. The stores on U.S. Highway 41 in Negaunee Township will remain open. “Well, we’re just going...
WLUC
UP Fun With Friends to host grand opening this weekend
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A fun venue will open in Negaunee this weekend. U.P. Fun With Friends’ grand opening will be this Saturday and Sunday. It is a place for families and friends to get together for a good time. The family fun center includes a mini golf course, a bounce house and a climbing wall. There will be a costume contest, pumpkin painting, and free play all day Sunday.
UPMATTERS
Marquette man arrested on multiple charges, found in possession of stolen motorcycle
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Marquette man is facing multiple charges after he was arrested by officers from the Marquette Police Department (MPD) on Wednesday night. According to a release from the department, MPD officers were dispatched to the 2000 Block of Longyear Avenue in Marquette for reports of a suspicious person in the area.
WLUC
Pine Mountain hosts Ski Swap
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s almost time to dust off those skis and hit the slopes. Pine Mountain held a Ski Swap this weekend to kick off the season. Skiers sold and swapped new and used skiing and snowboarding equipment. Skiers could find everything from downhill skis and snowboards to helmets and clothing. A portion of the event’s proceeds went to ski teams in the area.
WLUC
Lakers handle the Huskies on the road
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Accurate passing and strong defense propelled No. 1 ranked Grand Valley State to a 42-7 win over Michigan Tech in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference football Saturday afternoon at Kearly Stadium. The Huskies dropped to 3-6 overall and 2-3 in conference matchups this season while the Lakers stayed undefeated at 9-0, 4-0. “Grand Valley State is a very good football team,” said head coach Steve Olson. “We knew going in it would be a challenge. They gave us some formations we had not seen and it was hard to match up and get the fits we needed in the run game. I tip my hat to their receivers. I felt we had good coverage for the most part but they went up and made some plays and we didn’t.”
WLUC
Northern Michigan volleyball sweeps past Saginaw Valley State
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Volleyball team traveled to Saginaw Valley State University for a match with the Cardinals. The Wildcats came away with a win in three sets over the Cardinals. The scoring got started with an attack error by the Cardinals on a Lauren Van...
WLUC
Wildcat football falls against the #7 Bulldogs
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Football team welcomed the defending National Champion and #7 team in the nation, the Ferris State University Bulldogs to town. The Bulldogs led from start to finish in a 56-20 win over the Wildcats. The Bulldogs won the toss and deferred to...
