NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman, Cowboys News

Troy Aikman Has Major Trade Suggestion For Dallas Cowboys

If Troy Aikman was in charge of the Dallas Cowboys, he'd be making a significant trade before the NFL's trade deadline. In a recent interview with TMZ, the ESPN analyst suggested the team needs to trade for a wide receiver. He brought up the likes of Brandin Cooks, Chase Claypool and D.J. Moore as possible targets for the team.
Cowboys Trade of Amari Cooper: 'No Regrets,' says Jerry Jones

The Dallas Cowboys and starting quarterback Dak Prescott could benefit from a top-notch wide receiver, in the opinion of many. A top-notch wide receiver like ... Amari Cooper. "Do we want to factor in that we didn't have Dak for all but two games?'' said Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Friday when asked by 105.3 The Fan if he harbors any "regrets'' about the offseason trade-dump of Cooper to Cleveland. "I think we should (factor that in). That (Dak's injury absence) would have mitigated some of your WR production, without question. ..."
Jerry Jones makes clear statement about potential big moves

The Dallas Cowboys’ 6-2 start to the season has owner Jerry Jones thinking big. The Cowboys beat the Chicago Bears 49-29 on Sunday to continue their strong start to the season. After the game, Jones made clear that he was ready to go all-in on improving the roster, with future draft picks potentially available.

