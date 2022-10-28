Read full article on original website
Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Odell Beckham Jr. Very Clear
As wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. gets closer to a return from the torn ACL he suffered during the Super Bowl, all eyes around the NFL will be on which team can land him for the stretch run this season. One of the contenders might be the Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones just added some ...
NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman, Cowboys News
Earlier this week, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman told TMZ that his former team needs to make a trade for a wide receiver. "I do know you better have some offense in today's NFL if you're gonna win games," the Hall of Fame QB told TMZ. "The way you have offense is you have weapons and you gotta have more than one or two."
Troy Aikman Has Major Trade Suggestion For Dallas Cowboys
If Troy Aikman was in charge of the Dallas Cowboys, he'd be making a significant trade before the NFL's trade deadline. In a recent interview with TMZ, the ESPN analyst suggested the team needs to trade for a wide receiver. He brought up the likes of Brandin Cooks, Chase Claypool and D.J. Moore as possible targets for the team.
Cowboys Trade for New WR Needed, Troy Aikman Says
Troy Aikman is not naming names to help the 5-2 Cowboys, but he thinks is a receiver trade is needed.
Deion Sanders or not, Jerry Jones ready to risk it all to put Dallas Cowboys back in Super Bowl
“We got the cap room. We got the draft picks. I will give up some future currency to go for it,” Jones vowed.
Yardbarker
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones: Odell Beckham Jr. 'a player that I admire a lot'
Add the Dallas Cowboys to the growing list of teams linked with free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. this fall. Per Ryan Morik of Fox News, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones spoke highly of Beckham during a Friday appearance on Dallas sports radio station 105.3 The Fan. "He...
Look: LeBron James Explains Why He's No Longer A Dallas Cowboys Fans
LeBron James can't support one NFL team because of the way ownership controls their players. In a recent Instagram Live conversation, James explained that he stopped being a Dallas fan after members of the Cowboys' organization prevented players from kneeling during the National Anthem. ...
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones willing to give up 'future currency' to go for it at trade deadline
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confirmed after Sunday’s win over the Bears he is willing to do what it takes to put the team in position for a Super Bowl run.
Cowboys WR Trade: Does Jerry Jones Agree with Troy Aikman & Michael Irvin?
"We'll just see,'' Jerry Jones said after Sunday's 49-29 win over Chicago regarding a trade for a receiver. "My point is, we don't have to do anything. But if it raises its head, and it's right, then we'll do something."
Michael Irvin Gives Bold Prediction for Justin Jefferson, DeAndre Hopkins
On the set of NFL GameDay Morning, Michael Irvin gave quite the bold prediction for Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins and Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Trade of Amari Cooper: 'No Regrets,' says Jerry Jones
The Dallas Cowboys and starting quarterback Dak Prescott could benefit from a top-notch wide receiver, in the opinion of many. A top-notch wide receiver like ... Amari Cooper. "Do we want to factor in that we didn't have Dak for all but two games?'' said Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Friday when asked by 105.3 The Fan if he harbors any "regrets'' about the offseason trade-dump of Cooper to Cleveland. "I think we should (factor that in). That (Dak's injury absence) would have mitigated some of your WR production, without question. ..."
Report: Mark Ingram Expected to Miss Several Weeks
The Saints lost Mark Ingram early on against the Raiders, and it sounds like he'll be out for several weeks due to injury.
LOOK: 4-star Texas CB commit Malik Muhammad visits Texas A&M
One of the biggest recruiting visits in the country over the weekend happened in College Station as four-star Dallas (Texas) South Oak Cliff cornerback and Texas commit Malik Muhammad officially visited Texas A&M. The No. 38 overall prospect in the 2023 On300 rankings has long been a target of the...
6abc Action News
VOTE: Will the Philadelphia Phillies defeat the Houston Astros in Game 3?
Just how confident are you in the Phillies as they host Game 3 of the World Series tonight at Citizens Bank Park? Let us know.
Dallas Cowboys’ Jerry Jones reveals new approach to NFL trade deadline after Week 8 win
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sparked frustration a few weeks ago when he downplayed any speculation that the franchise would
Sporting News
LeBron James disavows Cowboys fandom due to moral concerns, announces he now roots for the Deshaun Watson-led Browns
LeBron James has a morality clause for his fandom. The Lakers star has long been been one of the Cowboys' highest-profile supporters, attending numerous Dallas games and publicly declaring his fandom for the team on numerous occasions. However, James isn't rooting for the team anymore. In a recent Instagram Live...
Jerry Jones makes clear statement about potential big moves
The Dallas Cowboys’ 6-2 start to the season has owner Jerry Jones thinking big. The Cowboys beat the Chicago Bears 49-29 on Sunday to continue their strong start to the season. After the game, Jones made clear that he was ready to go all-in on improving the roster, with future draft picks potentially available.
