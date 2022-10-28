The Dallas Cowboys and starting quarterback Dak Prescott could benefit from a top-notch wide receiver, in the opinion of many. A top-notch wide receiver like ... Amari Cooper. "Do we want to factor in that we didn't have Dak for all but two games?'' said Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Friday when asked by 105.3 The Fan if he harbors any "regrets'' about the offseason trade-dump of Cooper to Cleveland. "I think we should (factor that in). That (Dak's injury absence) would have mitigated some of your WR production, without question. ..."

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO