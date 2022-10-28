Read full article on original website
EW.com
Jerry Lee Lewis is alive after being erroneously reported dead at 87, rep confirms
There was a whole lotta shaking going on in the music world Wednesday when Jerry Lee Lewis was reported dead at 87 — but that turned out to be incorrect. "He's alive," Lee's publicist Zach Farnum confirmed to EW in a statement. He added that the initial report was made "erroneously off of an anonymous tip."
Jerry Lee Lewis obituary
Founding father of rock’n’roll who took the world by storm with Great Balls of Fire and Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On
Rock ‘n’ roll great Jerry Lee Lewis dies aged 87
Rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis has died aged 87.The American musician, whose hits included Great Balls of Fire and Whole Lot of Shakin’ Going On, was one of the last survivors of rock ‘n’ roll’s golden age which included Elvis Presley and Little Richard.Nicknamed “The Killer”, Lee Lewis was as well known for his controversial private life as his music.He died at his home in Desoto County, Mississippi, south of Memphis with his wife Judith by his side.His publicist Zach Farnum said: “Lewis, perhaps the last true, great icon of the birth of rock ‘n’ roll, whose marriage...
Rock and Roll Pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis Still Alive Despite Reports He Was Dead at Age 87
Rock and roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis is still alive, his rep confirms to Closer, despite reports that the “Great Balls of Fire” icon died in Memphis on Wednesday, October 26, at the age of 87. Jerry Lee was part of rock’s birth with his 1957 debut single,...
Jerry Lee Lewis Through the Years [Pictures]
Rock 'n' roll and country music legend Jerry Lee Lewis — otherwise known as "The Killer" — died on Friday, Oct. 28 ,2022, at the age of 87 at his home in Mississippi. According to his publicity team, the singer had recently been dealing with a bout of the flu, which forced him to miss his Country Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Nashville earlier this month.
France 24
Pioneering US rock and roll musician Jerry Lee Lewis dies at 87
Jerry Lee Lewis, a kingpin of 1950s American rock and roll who played a pivotal role in shaping the genre's nascent sound, has died. He was 87 years old. Famous for his flowing blond locks, rowdy piano beats and outrageous stage presence, the star best known for his classic "Great Balls of Fire" died of natural causes, his publicist told AFP on Friday.
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame remembers its last inaugural inductee Jerry Lee Lewis
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has paid tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis and his “rock and roll swagger” after losing its last inaugural inductee.Lewis was part of the Hall of Fame’s first class in 1986, and was inducted alongside other groundbreaking performers including Chuck Berry, James Brown, Buddy Holly, Little Richard and Elvis Presley.The US musician, nicknamed The Killer, was as well known for his controversial private life as his music.His hits “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On” and “Great Balls of Fire” served as a foundation of the sound and spirit of youth culture. Jerry Lee was a...
15 of Jerry Lee Lewis’ Greatest and Most ‘Breathless’ Musical Moments
Elvis Presley might have been the King, but Jerry Lee Lewis — the controversial American singer, songwriter and pianist who passed away Friday at his Mississippi home at the age of 87 — was something far more dangerous: the Killer. With that sobriquet, the wildest of O.G. rock and rollers could attack the eighty-eights with a passionate abandon, whether through the hilly traditions of honky-tonk or the fury of the then-bourgeoning field of rockabilly. As for his handsomely expressive vocals, they could be yelping, hot and incendiary or icily distant, whether it was his slowest of songs or his rapier-fast...
Bob Dylan Pays Tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis with Cover of Late Rock Pioneer’s Country Hit “I Can’t Seem to Say Goodbye”
Closing out his show at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England on Oct. 28, Bob Dylan encored with a tribute to the late rock and roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis, who died at the age of 87 earlier that day, with a rendition of Lewis’ 1970 country single “I Can’t Seem to Say Goodbye.”
