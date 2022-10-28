ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

UNDER THE LIGHTS: Troup downs Winona 50-6

TROUP, Texas — The Winona Wildcats went head-to-head with the Troup Tigers in the 10th week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Troup came away with the win, defeating Winona, 50-6. Click the video above for the highlights.
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Atlanta defeats Gladewater 42-21

GLADEWATER, Texas — The Atlanta Rabbits went head-to-head with the Gladewater Bears in the 10th week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Atlanta came away with the win, defeating Gladewater, 42-21. Click the video above for the highlights.
