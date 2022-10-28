VAN, Texas — The Carthage Bulldogs went head-to-head with the Van Vandals in the 10th week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Carthage came away with the win, defeating Van, 41-15. This earned Carthage head coach Scott Surratt his 200th win. Click the video above for the highlights.

CARTHAGE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO