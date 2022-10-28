Read full article on original website
Services set for Macoupin County toddler killed last week
CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Funeral services have been set for a 3-year-old central Illinois boy who was killed last week. Hunter Lee Drew died on October 20 in Macoupin County. According to Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl, a report was made to a Litchfield fire station about a child...
Food drive held at Central Illinois Foodbank
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Central Illinois Foodbank held a drive-thru food distribution on Friday. People received a variety of healthy and fresh produce. The food given out was purchased through a grant from the Arby's Foundation. The food bank says that they've seen an increase in people using their...
St. John's Breadline providing soup to go
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — St. John's Breadline is serving up soup to go. Soup will be served from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, or until soup is sold out at the Catholic Pastoral Center circle driveway, 1615 W. Washington St., Springfield, Illinois. There will be...
2 dead after fiery multi-vehicle crash on I-55
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — One person is dead after a crash on I-55 Sunday night. Three vehicles crashed around 9 p.m. near exit 82 on southbound I-55. Illinois State Police (ISP) say a truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling northbound when it cross the median area just south of the bridge over Route 104.
Sangamon County Department of Public Health getting upgrade
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A big expansion project is in the works for the Sangamon County Department of Public Health building. County officials want to add nearly 1100 square feet to the building on south grand avenue east. The extra space will allow more community programs like housing assistance...
Deputy forces collision due to medical emergency
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WLDS) — A Morgan County Sheriff's Deputy had to force a crash in order to help another driver having a medical episode. According to our media partner WLDS, it happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Sandusky Road. Prior to the crash, deputies had...
IHSA football playoffs first round highlights + scores
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - The IHSA football first round match ups continued Saturday!. Maroa-Forsyth 69, Chicago (North Lawndale Charter) 8.
Elementary students receive free shoes
Elementary school students from Springfield will go shoe shopping on Friday. Students from Matheny-Withrow and Jane Addams Elementary got to pick out one pair of shoes from Shoe Carnival. "Many of them have not even had a new pair of shoes, said Julie Weichert," Share the Spirt board member. "Maybe...
District 186 report card shows improvements in school statuses
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — The state report card is out. It shows improvements in the Springfield District 186 school system. One of those improvements is school status. District 186 Superintendent Jennifer Gill said she's proud of the progress made by some District 186 schools, but there's still work to be done.
IHSA Playoffs: football first round action + Glenwood boys soccer wins Sectional
Chatham, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - The high school football postseason began Friday night. Only a few of the 256 teams competed with the majority of games slated for Saturday. CLASS 4A: SACRED HEART-GRIFFIN 55, SPRING VALLEY 6. CLASS 5A: MAHOMET-SEYMOUR 40, OTTAWA 14. CLASS 6A: QUINCY 49, GLENWOOD 42. GLENWOOD BOYS...
