Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man allegedly pointed AK47 replica at police
A Cedar Rapids man allegedly pointed a replica AK-47 at officers responding to a burglary call and threatened to kill them. The Gazette reports that 38-year-old Jeremy Haines lives on the southeast side of Cdar Rapids, and the victim lives at the same house number. Saturday, Haines reportedly ripped a Ring doorbell off the man’s home, kicked in the dead-bolted door and kicked the victim in the face.
KCJJ
Davenport woman arrested after allegedly bringing meth into North Liberty Police Department
Dropping a bag of meth while being interviewed by North Liberty Police led to the arrest of a Davenport woman. According to the arrest report, 30-year-old Brianna Moss was at the station on Cherry Street Sunday morning for an unspecified interview. During the course of the interview, Moss allegedly removed her sweatshirt, and a bag of methamphetamine either fell out or was tossed out onto the ground. The bag was reportedly found underneath the seat Moss was sitting in.
KCJJ
Iowa man arrested after reportedly being found with stolen vehicle
An Iowa man has been arrested after a welfare check discovered he was driving a stolen vehicle. North Liberty Police received a welfare check call on 40-year-old Brandon Proctor of Aurora Iowa Sunday morning. They found him in the parking lot at Casey’s on Kansas Avenue, and ran the license plate on the Chevy truck he was operating. Officers discovered that the plate had been reported stolen, and didn’t match the vehicle. Once the vehicle was run, it was discovered that it too had been reported stolen.
KCJJ
Police pursuit leads to fatality in Linn County
A motorist died early Monday while being pursued by State Police in Linn County. According to the State Patrol, Cedar Rapids Police were pursuing a 2003 Chevy Tahoe fleeing on I380 South at approximately 2:18 am. The vehicle took the westbound Highway 30 ramp, lost control and rolled several times, causing fatal injuries to the driver.
KCJJ
Two men arrested in connection with Ped Mall beating that left victim hospitalized
Two men have been arrested for their alleged part in a vicious beating on the Ped Mall that left one man hospitalized. Iowa City Police were called to the area in front of Brothers just after 10pm Saturday for an assault requiring emergency medical treatment. Investigators say 27-year-old Omar Barajas of Oakland, California and 23-year-old Carlos Garcia, address unknown, were involved in a fight with the alleged victim when they knocked him to the ground. The two men reportedly kicked the alleged victim while he was helpless on the ground, leading to serious injuries to the man’s jaw that required immediate treatment at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
KCJJ
Central Iowa man faces felony child endangerment charge after incident at Coralville Reservoir
A central Iowa man faces a felony child endangerment charge after a reported incident near the dam at the Coralville Reservoir. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says it received a request for a welfare check on the ten-year-old son of 37-year-old William Backer of Adel. The boy was reportedly inside a car with his father, who had been drinking.
KCRG.com
Former Clarke University student pleaded guilty to terrorism charge
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A former student at Clarke University in Dubuque pleaded guilty to a terrorism charge for violent threats he made against the school. Court documents show Rashaud Colbert entered the guilty plea, and both prosecutors and attorneys will recommend a deferred judgment of two to five years of probation. His sentencing is set for December 5th.
Daily Iowan
Iowa City man sentenced to federal prison for 2021 shooting
An Iowa City man was sentenced to 72 months in prison in connection with a 2021 shooting, according to a press release from the Iowa City Police Department. Sean White Hood, 32, of Iowa City, had been charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm. He was sentenced on Tuesday in Davenport.
KCRG.com
UPDATE: Name released in Cedar Rapids police chase and fatal crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UPDATE (8:45 a.m.) Cedar Rapids Police released the name of the man killed in a crash following a brief chase with Cedar Rapids Police Officers. Police say at 2:06 a.m. Monday, officers tried to stop a black Chevy Tahoe for various traffic violations on 33rd Avenue southwest. But they say 38-year-old Jamie Hill took off, starting a chase.
Daily Iowan
City of Iowa City files petition to reduce H-Bar hours after fatal shooting
The City of Iowa City issued an abatement petition for H-Bar following a fatal shooting on Oct. 23. The petition centers around the H-Bar, which will request the bar be closed between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. daily. H-Bar originally listed its hours from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. on Google.
KCJJ
Iowa City man who reportedly fled the scene of an accident charged with 3rd OWI
An Iowa City man was arrested earlier this week after allegedly leaving the scene of an accident while intoxicated. Police say the incident occurred Tuesday at approximately 8:20pm on Highway 6 East. According to the arrest report, 51-year-old Jason Northam of Dover Street was involved in a motor vehicle accident and fled the scene. He was found within 100 yards of the vehicle with a key to the vehicle in his pocket. Upon contact, Northam reportedly had the odor of ingested alcohol and performed poorly on field tests.
Missing Four-Year-Old Found Dead In Northeast Iowa Pond
On Friday evening the search began to find a missing four-year-old who had gone missing. Unfortunately, the search did not end with the news the family was hoping for. At around 5 pm Friday evening, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s office received a 911 call about a missing four-year-old in Fairbank. He had been last seen at around 3:45 that afternoon in his front yard.
KCRG.com
Iowa City man killed in crash between car and semi
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State Patrol says a man died when his vehicle hit a semi that was making a U-Turn on a highway. Troopers responded to the crash around 2:15 a.m. Saturday at Iowa Highway 1 and 280th Street in rural Iowa City. They say 22-year-old Riley...
KCJJ
OWI suspect accused of soiling himself upon arrest near Hills
Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies say a drunk driving suspect soiled himself upon being pulled over. Arrest records indicate an officer stopped a 2017 Lexus R35 for speeding on southbound Highway 218 near the Hills exit just before 10:15 last Sunday night. The driver, identified as 46-year-old Van Hung Tran of Des Moines, allegedly showed signs of intoxication, admitted to drinking three or four Bud Lights, and registered a breath alcohol level above the legal limit for driving. Only one field sobriety test was conducted due to a language barrier, but Tran reportedly performed poorly on the single test.
iheart.com
Southeastern Iowa Man Faces Multiple Domestic Abuse Charges
(Keota, IA) -- A Keota, Iowa man now faces multiple charges after being accused of abusing his wife. The Washington County Attorney's Office filed more charges Thursday, including kidnapping, after 39 Christopher Wulf. Investigators say he repeatedly abused his wife after forcing her into a large machine shed on their property and beating her on multiple occasions.
Sioux City Journal
Teen charged in fatal 2020 crash in Waterloo, then deported before trial
WATERLOO — Immigration officials deported a Waterloo teen before he could be tried for charges that he killed an elderly man in an alleged drunk driving crash. Now officials are trying to return him to the United States. Robert Kenneth Chambers, 67, who was legally blind and residing at...
DMPD releases name of victim in weekend shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department has released the name of the victim who was shot over the weekend and later died from his injuries. Dok Nyok Akol Dok, 22, passed away overnight at an Iowa City hospital, the police said. On Saturday at around 11:21 a.m. DMPD officers responded to a […]
1650thefan.com
Explosion and Fire Destroys Waterloo Eatery
An explosion and fire destroyed a historic Waterloo restaurant Sunday morning. The Hickory House on Park Road, one of the oldest dining places in the city, went up in flames after an explosion shortly after 9:00AM. Witnesses said that a car hit the building’s gas meter and then drove away from the scene. Smoke from the fire could be seen for several city blocks. The building is a total loss and the owners say they do hope to rebuild. One firefighter was injured when the explosion occurred, but officials say his injuries were minor. Waterloo Police and MidAmerican Energy also responded to the fire. An investigation is continuing.
Savage Cedar Falls Murderer Dies in Prison 40 Years After Killing
Steve Lee Davidson of Cedar Falls was admitted to a mental institution due to paranoid schizophrenia beginning in 1976 when he was just 18 years old. Considering the acts he perpetrated just years later, he should have stayed there permanently. According to the Waterloo/Cedar Falls Courier, "On Feb. 23, 1981,...
Waterloo Incident Proves Deer Are The Dumbest Animals of All Time
It's officially time to change the phrase "dumb as a brick" to "dumb as a deer." If you were driving around Waterloo Thursday evening, you probably spotted a very strange sight. According to KWWL, at around 3:45 PM on Wednesday, October 26th right near University Avenue a strange deer encounter took place.
Comments / 1