Victoria claims to be honoring Kay Chancellor's legacyCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
4 Great Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Nate, Tucker, and Chelsea must answer tough questionsCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Y&R Spoilers For The Week of October 10: Confrontations and ConfessionsSoap HubGenoa City, WI
Ashley and Esther return to The Young and the RestlessCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
kenosha.com
Day of the Dead returns to downtown Kenosha Saturday
Kenosha Creative Space is a nonprofit organization committed to creating economic opportunities for local artists, musicians, creatives, entrepreneurs and local partner organizations. The partner organizations and individual supporters share the goal of using their collective resources for the mutual benefit of the Kenosha Creative Space, the creative community and the community at large.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Jolly Old Fashioned Cocktail Night
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- As always, there is so much fun going on at the Racine Zoo!. Executive Director, Beth Heidorn and Ryan Retzke, Education Specialist, joined us in studio with Linguini the ferret and to break down some upcoming events. Jolly Old Fashioned Cocktail Night. Wednesday, November 30,...
spectrumnews1.com
Halloween family fun at the Racine Zoo
RACINE, Wis. — Jack-O’-Lantern Nights is underway at the Racine Zoo. It is a family-friendly event that features more than 1,000 carved pumpkins, dazzling lights, music and themed spaces that people can vote on. This is a walking event that is suitable for people of all ages and runs through 10 p.m. Sunday.
americancraftbeer.com
Miller’s Haunted Milwaukee Brewery
Hans is the ghost of Hans Stender, one-time proprietor of the Miller Inn which was built in 1892 on a hillside within the Miller Brewery campus in Milwaukee. According to Beer & Beyond “Hans is one of several specters that allegedly haunt parts of the Miller brewery, spirits so attached that they cannot – or will not – move on.”
Waukesha woman wears Judge Dorow costume for Halloween
For Halloween, one Waukesha woman decided to dress up “like a super hero this year.” The mom of two dressed up as Judge Jennifer Dorow who presided over the Darrell Brooks trial.
kenosha.com
7 useful tips for Kenosha trick-or-treaters
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. A Halloween tradition arrives this weekend — and extends into Monday — as trick-or-treaters prepare to stuff their bags...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Abandoned Haunted House Complex
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Cari Greving from Real Racine joined us to break down a ton of fun!. To learn more about the events and for tickets: click here.
WBAY Green Bay
Milwaukee bars are banning Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween costumes
MILWAUKEE (WISN) - Some Milwaukee bars are banning Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween costumes this weekend. The notorious serial killer took the lives of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991, killing most of his victims in Milwaukee. The bars are trying to educate people who don’t know the trauma Dahmer...
wuwm.com
The legend of the Pfister Hotel ghost
The Pfister Hotel is one of Milwaukee’s most historic and luxurious places to stay. It’s been around for nearly 130 years and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It’s also supposedly haunted. The Pfister opened in 1893 and was known as the 'Grand Hotel...
Spooky Kenosha pumpkin patch raises $50,000 for local charities
Outside on Halloween in Kenosha, the decorations are frightening, featuring werewolves, caskets, and bones. But at the home of Dr. Kris Peterson, pumpkins have taken over the garage.
WISN
Man, boy die in fire in Kenosha
KENOSHA, Wis. — A man and a boy died in an apartment building fire early Sunday morning in Kenosha, according to Kenosha police. It happened in a four-unit building near 36th Avenue and 50th Street just after 1 a.m. "A lot of lights flashing, a lot of commotion, a...
themadent.com
At 90, Local Woman Designs the Eyeglass Cubby
Betty Carter got the idea for a Cubby for eyeglasses when checking out at a store in Brown Deer and needing to get her glasses out of her purse. When she got to the counter she took all of her stuff out of her purse to get to her glasses and then put everything back in, so she thought. As she walked away, the clerk called out to tell her she left her wallet.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
2022 We Energies Cookie Book celebrates hometown favorites, available in Racine and online Nov 1
The holiday season is upon us. Soon greeting cards will be in the mail, stockings will be hung, and cookies will be in the oven. To get a jumpstart on your holiday baking, copies of the 2022 We Energies Cookie Book will be available for pickup on the border of Racine and Kenosha, and online on Nov. 1. Books are free to customers at WE Energies.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha fire: Father and son dead, neighbors say
KENOSHA, Wis. - A Kenosha apartment building fire left two dead – believed to be a father and son – early Sunday morning, Oct. 30. The Kenosha police and fire departments were called to the building near 36th Avenue and 50th Street around 1 a.m. Less than an hour after arrival, the fire was put out.
Glendale couple has fostered 306 cats in 12 years
The Meyers in Glendale has fostered 306 cats in 12 years through the Wisconsin Humane Society. Every pet deserves to have its forever home.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Missing girl possibly in West Bend, WI
October 31, 2022 – Ozaukee Co., WI – Authorities in neighboring Ozaukee County, WI are asking for help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl. The notice below was posted to social media on Sunday evening. *MISSING 14-YEAR-OLD**. Abigail (Abby) Taft last had contact with her family on Friday,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: Sunday shootings wound 6 including teen boys
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Sunday, Oct. 30 responded to at least six separate shootings. Six people, including two 16-year-old boys, were wounded – and in one instance a dog was the shooter's intended target, according to police. Muskego and Becher. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was shot...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Ozaukee County, WI
As part of the Metropolitan Statistical Area, Ozaukee County is a thriving, well-established community in Wisconsin. It was home to many different tribes of Native Americans in the early 19th century. The name “Ozaukee” comes from one of the most prominent communities within the vicinity, the Sauk people.
kenosha.com
Kenosha Eats: Tighty Whitey Sandwich
With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Coopers Uptown, 2401 60th St., is a classic cafe & gift shop featuring local products and delicious,...
Trinity Lutheran Church in Milwaukee has millions more to raise after fire
With the church celebrating its 175th anniversary this week, Peters says he is keeping his faith that one day, everything will be brought back to its glory.
Comments / 2