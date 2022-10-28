ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
whdh.com

Lynn Police involved in standoff situation

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Officers with the Lynn Police Department have been responding to a reported standoff situation. 7NEWS sources said the incident started after a suspect allegedly fired shots outside of a home on Chase Street Tuesday afternoon, missing his intended target before running back into the house. No...
LYNN, MA
whdh.com

UPDATE: Missing Worcester teen found, police say

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - UPDATE: Daniel Walker-White has been found. Worcester Police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing teen boy, Daniel Walker-White. Walker-White, 14, left his home on Eureka Street sometime after 11 p.m. Monday. He is 5’7″ with a slim build, and his hair is in dreadlocks. He was also last seen wearing sweatpants.
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Teen appears in court following gun incident that caused a South Boston school to go into safe mode

BOSTON (WHDH) - An 18-year-old student was in court on Monday, days after he was arrested in connection with a gun found near Excel High School in South Boston. Jamari Searcy, also of South Boston, appeared in court on Monday, following his arrest on firearms charges. On Friday, Oct. 28, police said they received reports of a person with a gun near the high school.
BOSTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts State Police pull over speeding minivan, seize 14lbs of narcotics

“At 10:01 a.m. on Thursday, October 27, Trooper Michael Barrera of the Troop C Community Action Team, was patrolling Route 84 eastbound in Sturbridge. While on traversing the “S” curve prior to exit 6A, Trooper Barrera saw a black Toyota Sienna minivan and determined it to be traveling almost 20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit.Trooper Barrera stopped the vehicle.
STURBRIDGE, MA
whdh.com

Standoff situation in Lynn comes to an end

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A standoff in the City of Lynn ended Tuesday evening after police were unable to find a suspect in the building they were monitoring. 7NEWS sources said it all started after a suspect allegedly fired shots outside of a home on Chase Street, missing his intended target before running back into the house.
LYNN, MA
whdh.com

Alleged shoplifter stabs clerk in confrontation in North Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A person described as a shoplifter by police stabbed a store clerk in the shoulder Saturday night. MBTA Transit Police said a store clerk from a business on Causeway Street followed the alleged shoplifter into North Station at 10:30 p.m. When confronted, the person stabbed the clerk in the shoulder.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

FBI Identifies ‘Lady of the Dunes,' Oldest Mass. Unidentified Murder Victim

Authorities have identified the oldest, unidentified murder victim in Massachusetts, known as the “Lady of the Dunes, Boston Division of the FBI announced Monday. Ruth Marie Terry was found dead about a mile east of Race Point Ranger Station on July 26, 1974, in Provincetown, the FBI announced, in the biggest update in the cold case in 48 years. Terry was 37 years old when she was killed and from Tennessee.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
WBUR

After an officer allegedly assaulted a dispatcher, Natick kept it secret

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Oct. 31. Tiziana Dearing is our host. A Natick police officer was accused of sexual assault and, initially, the police department shrugged off the allegations. For two years, the town has fought to keep records about how it responded secret. WBUR's Ally Jarmanning joins us "From the Newsroom" to tell us what her and Todd Wallack's reporting has uncovered.
NATICK, MA
NECN

Man Arrested After String of ‘Peeping Tom' Incidents in Brighton

A man was arrested late Saturday night following a string of "peeping Tom" incidents and ongoing suspicious activity in Brighton, Massachusetts, police said. Boston police were called to Strathmore and Lothian roads around 10:20 p.m. for another report of a suspicious person in the area and found a man matching the given description. He was later identified as Oqueli Pascual-Hernadez, who is also known as Pascual Oqueli according to police.
BRIGHTON, MA
NECN

Man Charged in Shooting in Nashua, NH

A local man faces charges in a shooting in downtown Nashua, New Hampshire over the weekend. Brennan Bergerson, 22, was arrested Monday. He is accused of shooting another man four times at a business in Railroad Square around 1:15 a.m. Sunday. The victim's condition was not released. Bergerson faces charges...
NASHUA, NH
nbcboston.com

Boston Police Officer Arrested Following Domestic Violence Incident

A Boston police officer was arrested overnight after she allegedly destroyed personal property and made threats during a domestic violence incident involving a family member, the department said Sunday. Roselyn LaCroix, who has been an officer since 2006, was taken into custody at 2:41 a.m., according to a statement from...
BOSTON, MA

