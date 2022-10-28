Read full article on original website
The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
Somerville gathers for annual domestic violence vigil, Ballantyne, advocates call for community actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Howard Woolf announces retirement from ExCollege after 40 yearsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Solomont Speaker Series panel explores impact of Dobbs decision on reproductive and other rightsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
Police: Multiple arrests made after woman and small children egged at MBTA Station, knife shown
BOSTON — Authorities arrested two teens and a Mattapan man after a woman and her small children were allegedly egged at an MBTA station Monday night. Transit Police say they responded to Ashmont Station around 9:30 p.m., where a woman told officers a group of teens threw eggs at her and her three young children.
whdh.com
Lynn Police involved in standoff situation
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Officers with the Lynn Police Department have been responding to a reported standoff situation. 7NEWS sources said the incident started after a suspect allegedly fired shots outside of a home on Chase Street Tuesday afternoon, missing his intended target before running back into the house. No...
Police: DUI suspect fled from robbery before deadly crash
Jonathan Santiago, 29, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of driving under the influence, driving to endanger resulting in death, and first-degree robbery.
whdh.com
UPDATE: Missing Worcester teen found, police say
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - UPDATE: Daniel Walker-White has been found. Worcester Police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing teen boy, Daniel Walker-White. Walker-White, 14, left his home on Eureka Street sometime after 11 p.m. Monday. He is 5’7″ with a slim build, and his hair is in dreadlocks. He was also last seen wearing sweatpants.
whdh.com
Teen appears in court following gun incident that caused a South Boston school to go into safe mode
BOSTON (WHDH) - An 18-year-old student was in court on Monday, days after he was arrested in connection with a gun found near Excel High School in South Boston. Jamari Searcy, also of South Boston, appeared in court on Monday, following his arrest on firearms charges. On Friday, Oct. 28, police said they received reports of a person with a gun near the high school.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police pull over speeding minivan, seize 14lbs of narcotics
“At 10:01 a.m. on Thursday, October 27, Trooper Michael Barrera of the Troop C Community Action Team, was patrolling Route 84 eastbound in Sturbridge. While on traversing the “S” curve prior to exit 6A, Trooper Barrera saw a black Toyota Sienna minivan and determined it to be traveling almost 20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit.Trooper Barrera stopped the vehicle.
whdh.com
Standoff situation in Lynn comes to an end
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A standoff in the City of Lynn ended Tuesday evening after police were unable to find a suspect in the building they were monitoring. 7NEWS sources said it all started after a suspect allegedly fired shots outside of a home on Chase Street, missing his intended target before running back into the house.
Customers treated on scene after pepper spray incident, robbery at TJ Maxx in Brookline
BROOKLINE, Mass. — Two people were sent to the hospital and several customers and employees of a TJ Maxx in Brookline were treated for respiratory complaints after a robbery suspect sprayed pepper spray in the store, police said. Several police officers responded to the TJ Maxx at 525 Harvard...
Lynn police investigating after man falls to his death
LYNN, Mass. — Police in Lynn are investigating after a man fell to his death on Sunday night. Officers responding to a report of a medical emergency at 33 Elm Street around 7 p.m. found a man who fell from the second floor of a home, according to the Lynn Police Department.
DA: Boston woman held on $5,000 bail after attempting to set people on fire at Downtown Crossing
A Boston woman was arraigned on charges including assault with a deadly weapon and was held on $5000 bail Friday after allegedly attempting to light people on fire outside a Downtown Crossing grocery store last week. Syretta Copeland, 42, was charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon,...
whdh.com
Alleged shoplifter stabs clerk in confrontation in North Station
BOSTON (WHDH) - A person described as a shoplifter by police stabbed a store clerk in the shoulder Saturday night. MBTA Transit Police said a store clerk from a business on Causeway Street followed the alleged shoplifter into North Station at 10:30 p.m. When confronted, the person stabbed the clerk in the shoulder.
NECN
FBI Identifies ‘Lady of the Dunes,' Oldest Mass. Unidentified Murder Victim
Authorities have identified the oldest, unidentified murder victim in Massachusetts, known as the “Lady of the Dunes, Boston Division of the FBI announced Monday. Ruth Marie Terry was found dead about a mile east of Race Point Ranger Station on July 26, 1974, in Provincetown, the FBI announced, in the biggest update in the cold case in 48 years. Terry was 37 years old when she was killed and from Tennessee.
WCVB
Massachusetts man arrested for breaking into apartments of female college students
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges in connection with break-ins that happened at a North Andover apartment complex that houses a number of Merrimack College students. North Andover police said 26-year-old Adam Auditore, of Medford, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of attempted breaking-and-entering...
WBUR
After an officer allegedly assaulted a dispatcher, Natick kept it secret
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Oct. 31. Tiziana Dearing is our host. A Natick police officer was accused of sexual assault and, initially, the police department shrugged off the allegations. For two years, the town has fought to keep records about how it responded secret. WBUR's Ally Jarmanning joins us "From the Newsroom" to tell us what her and Todd Wallack's reporting has uncovered.
Worcester police investigating shooting after victim walks into hospital
Worcester police are investigating the scene of a shooting after the apparent victim walked into a hospital. According a Worcester Police spokesperson, officers responded to the scene on Cutler Street at approximately 2:20 p.m. Shortly, after the victim walked into a local hospital to be treated for his non-life threatening injuries.
NECN
Man Arrested After String of ‘Peeping Tom' Incidents in Brighton
A man was arrested late Saturday night following a string of "peeping Tom" incidents and ongoing suspicious activity in Brighton, Massachusetts, police said. Boston police were called to Strathmore and Lothian roads around 10:20 p.m. for another report of a suspicious person in the area and found a man matching the given description. He was later identified as Oqueli Pascual-Hernadez, who is also known as Pascual Oqueli according to police.
NECN
Man Charged in Shooting in Nashua, NH
A local man faces charges in a shooting in downtown Nashua, New Hampshire over the weekend. Brennan Bergerson, 22, was arrested Monday. He is accused of shooting another man four times at a business in Railroad Square around 1:15 a.m. Sunday. The victim's condition was not released. Bergerson faces charges...
nbcboston.com
Boston Police Officer Arrested Following Domestic Violence Incident
A Boston police officer was arrested overnight after she allegedly destroyed personal property and made threats during a domestic violence incident involving a family member, the department said Sunday. Roselyn LaCroix, who has been an officer since 2006, was taken into custody at 2:41 a.m., according to a statement from...
Shots fired in East Boston as trick-or-treaters walked the streets
Boston police responded to a report of shots fired in an East Boston neighborhood on Halloween night. Several evidence markers for shell casings surrounded a couple parked cars on Sumner Street. Meanwhile families were still walking by with their children trick -or-treating for Halloween. A second area nearby was also...
Boston Police identify man killed in Dorchester shooting
BOSTON — Police have identified a man who was shot and killed in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood earlier this month. Christian Berryman, 19, of Dorchester, was found suffering from fatal gunshot wounds in the area of 38 Westville Street in the early morning of Oct. 4. Officers responding...
