Homicide arrest made in Greenfield on Saturday
GREENFIELD, Calif. — On Saturday morning, the Greenfield police department made a homicide arrest. According to investigators, officers responded to calls about a person being shot on 4th Street at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. On scene, they found 20-year-old Ramiro Silva Martin suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Natividad Medical Center in Salinas and was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived.
Sheriff's deputies re-arrest north county teacher
SALINAS, Calif. — The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has arrested Sergio Marquez, 58, a teacher at North Monterey County High School for the second time this month. The Sheriff's Office says new victims have surfaced including a former student who is accusing Marquez of sexually assaulting them 10 years ago.
Monterey County now has a dedicated noise complaint hotline
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — People who live in unincorporated areas of Monterey County will now have a dedicated noise complaint hotline. According to the County of Monterey Housing and Community Development Department, the hotline service could slowly be increased over time to be county-wide. The HCDD says weekend hours...
Prescription Drug Take Back Day events planned across the Central Coast on Saturday
SALINAS, Calif. — National Prescription Drug Take Back Day returns on Saturday, with drop-off locations scheduled around the Central Coast. The event is part of a national effort to reduce drug overdoses and deaths. During the event, anyone can dispose of any type of prescription drug. Law enforcement has...
Weekend in-person voting now available in Santa Cruz County
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Three additional vote centers opened Saturday in Santa Cruz County. It was the first time in-person voting was available on a weekend during this election cycle. The county currently has five vote centers available but come Nov. 5, an additional 13 will open offering voters...
Thousands turn out to trick-or-treat in Pacific Grove
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — The streets of Pacific Grove were a sea of costume-clad little ones Saturday morning for the annual daylight trick-or-treat event. The family-friendly event is hosted by the Pacific Grove Chamber of Commerce and the City of Pacific Grove. More than 65 businesses participated in handing out candy and treats to children.
High School Playbook Blitz 2022: Week10!
SALINAS, Calif. — Soquel defeats Monte Vista Christian, 35-10 The Knights secure a perfect league record and the Mission Division title with this victory over the visiting Mustangs. Soquel will now have a bye week and prepare for the start of the CCS Playoffs in the second week of November. Monte Vista Christian falls to 1-4 in league play.
Construction continues on new agriculture research technology center in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture continued construction on a new agriculture research technology center in east Salinas. The center will research the sustainable production of crops. It will be run by the Agricultural Research Service. The ARS is the USDA's research agency. The ARS estimated that...
