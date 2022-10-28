GREENFIELD, Calif. — On Saturday morning, the Greenfield police department made a homicide arrest. According to investigators, officers responded to calls about a person being shot on 4th Street at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. On scene, they found 20-year-old Ramiro Silva Martin suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Natividad Medical Center in Salinas and was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived.

GREENFIELD, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO