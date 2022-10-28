Read full article on original website
75-pound boa constrictor caught in Florida neighborhood
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - Friday was National First Responders Day, a day to honor law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedics and all public safety officials. And thank goodness for first responders, especially in situations like this. A massive, 10-foot-long boa constrictor was found and captured Friday in a St....
Brackets revealed for NCHSAA football playoffs
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Here are the first-round playoff games involving teams from southeastern North Carolina:. Games will be played on Friday, November 4. To view the full brackets, click here.
Brackets set for men’s high school soccer playoffs
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has released the brackets for the men’s soccer playoffs, which begin Monday, October 31 at schools across the state. The highest-seeded team from southeastern North Carolina is the Hoggard Vikings. Head Coach Dwight Findlay’s team is 20-1-1...
