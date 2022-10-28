Read full article on original website
Vicksburg Post
Hill named Vicksburg Convention Center sales manager
The Vicksburg Convention Center recently announced the hiring of Don Hill as sales manager, replacing Carson Berch. “We couldn’t be more excited to have a talented person like Don come knocking on our door after Carson announced he was moving,” said VCC Executive Director Erin Southard. “I think his youthful vigor and previous experiences in sales and marketing will help keep the positive momentum going at the VCC.”
WDAM-TV
Army Corps of Engineers doing dredging work on Mississippi River
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is continuing a dredging operation to assist with vessels traveling down the low Mississippi River. They are temporarily closing navigation near Rosedale through October 29. While it’s closed, the corps will work to clear the channel. Additional closures may...
Mississippi governor extends Jackson water emergency order
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has extended the state of emergency over the water crisis in the capital city of Jackson. On the same day the emergency declaration was set to expire, Reeves said the state of emergency he declared on Aug. 30 would remain in place until Nov. 22.
WLBT
Vicksburg native receives $25,000 grant from ‘Shark Tank’ investor
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Recently, eight Black business owners from around the country took home a $25,000 grant and some exclusive mentorship from entrepreneur, businessman, and Shark Tank investor Daymond John during the Black Entrepreneurs Day 2022 live stream Thursday. One of those business owners is from the Magnolia State.
WLBT
Hinds Co. supervisors could determine future of 182-acre housing project next month
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The future of a 182-acre housing development known as Tinnin Estates could be determined at Hinds County Board of Supervisors meeting early next month. District 2 Supervisor David Archie said the board will likely take up a request to rezone the property along Clinton-Tinnin Road from agricultural to R-1A residential estates at its first meeting in November.
A Century of Service: Mississippi accounting firm credits dedication to clients for 100 years of success
What began as a one-man auditing company has grown over the last 100 years to more than 35 employees representing clients in more than 35 states. In 1922, Vicksburg resident James D. Pond started the James D. Pond Auditing Company. Little did Pond know, his business, now known as May & Company, a Certified Public Accountant firm, would continue to thrive and in October celebrate its centennial.
Vicksburg Post
VOLUNTEERS OF THE WEEK: Supper on the Sip Committee loves their community
This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteers of the Week are the United Way of West Central Mississippi’s Supper on the Sip committee. The committee members are Ali Hopson, Jill Pierce, Susan Upshaw, Donna Ingram, Stacy Teller, Tammy Boolos, Jennifer Grey, Herman Smith, Lynn Foley and the staff of United Way of West Central Mississippi.
WLBT
Briefings filed in case that could determine Jackson mayor’s veto powers
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Briefings have been submitted in the supreme court case that could determine whether Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba can veto a negative vote of the city council. Attorneys for the mayor submitted their briefings on October 10. The council’s briefings were filed on October 26, according...
Vicksburg Post
FACES OF THE FLOODS: 91-year-old South Delta man reflects on lifetime of running from water
When Fitler native Percy Chocolate is asked how many floods he’s lived through in the South Mississippi Delta, his answer is, “All of them.”. Born in 1931 and now a healthy 91 years old, he’s not far off from the truth. The only flood he missed is the Great Mississippi Flood of 1927. What floods he didn’t see with his own eyes, now clouded with age, his parents and grandparents — and great-grandparents — saw in their lifetimes on the same plot of land where Chocolate was born and raised.
WAPT
Law enforcement agencies prepare for influx of JSU fans
JACKSON, Miss. — A big weekend ahead as thousands of people come to the Capitol City to watch Jackson State takes on Southern University Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium. "I'm quite sure there's going to be upwards of around 70,000, maybe even 80,000, including those that will be outside...
Vicksburg Post
Heavy rain floods Pemberton shopping center parking lot
Flash flooding caused by poor drainage on Pemberton Square Boulevard put high water in the Pemberton Square Shopping Center parking lot Saturday, flooding some cars and forcing some businesses in the shopping center to close. The flooding came as a frontal system packing heavy rains passed through Warren County. The...
Heavy rains swamp Mississippi shopping center parking lot, flooding cars and businesses
Heavy rains, associated with a storm system moving across Mississippi Saturday, left shoppers at one Mississippi shopping center stranded when they found their cars flooded in the parking lot. Flash flooding caused by poor drainage on Pemberton Square Boulevard in Vicksburg put high water in the Pemberton Square Shopping Center...
WLBT
Jackson city councilman says he and local pastor resolved slander suit
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson city councilman says he’s resolved a lawsuit with a local pastor that sued him for defamation. “Despite the process of litigation, we met as brothers in Christ and have resolved our differences, without the exchange of money,” Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks said in a statement released Friday morning.
WTOK-TV
Former member of Choctaw Tribal Council sentenced to federal prison
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A former tribal council member for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians was sentenced to 84 months in prison for embezzlement, perjury and suborning perjury. The announcement was made Friday by U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Vicksburg Post
OUTLOOK: Let’s Go Ghouls — Vicksburg’s homes go all-out for Halloween
It’s a tell-tell sign from the displays in yards, Vicksburg has a lot of “spirits.”. Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”
Mississippi Farmers Market hosts first Halloween event
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For the first time, the Mississippi Farmers Market hosted a Halloween extravaganza. The event featured food, live music and over 30 vendors. Kids were able to get their faces painted and could participate in a costume contest. A variety of items were sold, so there was something for everyone. “We’ve had […]
WAPT
Jackson firefighters battle overnight blaze
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson firefighters were called to a house fire early Monday. A house on Charleston Drive near Marydale Drive went up in flames just before 4 a.m. Several firetrucks and investigators were at the scene. Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon said the house had burned in the...
Vicksburg Post
Shooting leaves driver dead in Warren County
One person is dead following a vehicle crash and suspected shooting early Sunday morning. Vicksburg-Warren E911 received a call reporting a motor vehicle crash at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Blossom Lane just after 1 a.m. on Sunday morning, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
NO BONES ABOUT IT: Mississippi couple turns 12-foot skeleton into neighborhood icon
In one Mississippi neighborhood, there is a sight so grotesque and surprising that it’s stirred up quite the polarized public opinion over the last year. Owned by Vicksburg residents Rob and Teresa Barnett, the 12-foot Home Depot skeleton, Skelly, with his custom holiday wardrobe has been on display in their front yard for the last 12 months for a simple reason.
WLBT
Greyhound says it left Jackson due ‘to poor conditions’ and ‘lack of improvement’ at the bus station
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Greyhound Buses won’t be rolling up, in, or out of the capital city for the time being. This comes after the company said the Jackson Redevelopment Authority sent a notice of termination. On Monday, JRA filed a lawsuit against Greyhound Lines Inc., and its parent...
