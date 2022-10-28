ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YAM Medical Group Travels to Iraq to Help Those in Pain here in St. Louis

By Stephanie Knight
ST. LOUIS — Dr. Hassan Jafri went on a medical mission trip to Iraq. There is relief for so many people’s pain with the Deep Tissue Laser Therapy that is used at his YAM Medical Group here in St. Louis.

Dr. Jafri says this revolutionary treatment gave immediate relief to those in Iraq. Back here at home, YAM Medical Group is offering a free complimentary consultation. For the first 15 callers, they will receive 50% off the Deep Tissue Laser Treatment. Call now because spots are limited.

Call YAM Medical Group at 314-499-6060

