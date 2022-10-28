Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
18-year-old shot in north Toledo Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — An 18-year-old was hospitalized after being shot in north Toledo on Saturday. Toledo Police claim around 5 p.m. on Oct. 29, they were dispatched for a walk-in gunshot victim at St. Vincent Medical Center. The victim told officers he was in the area of Tom's Market...
TPD: Fatal central Toledo shooting under investigation
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are investigating a fatal overnight shooting in central Toledo. Police were called to the corner of Elliott Avenue and Grand Avenue just before 4 a.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, they found three victims who had been shot while sitting inside a car. One...
WTOL-TV
Shots fired at west Toledo gas station Sunday afternoon
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police were on scene at a gas station on W. Sylvania Ave. and Talmadge Rd. in west Toledo on Sunday afternoon investigating a possible shooting. The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Police put yellow crime tape up at the Marathon gas station while they...
TPD: Overnight double homicide under investigation
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were killed, and two more were injured, in ashooting in central Toledo on Friday. Toledo Police were called to 742 Junction Ave. where the shooting took place late Friday - just before midnight. At the scene, police identified two adult victims, 67-year-old Gino Highsmith...
Toledo man involved in single-vehicle crash on I-75 in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — A Toledo man required medical treatment after being involved in a crash Friday afternoon. At approximately 2:57 p.m. on October 28, Troopers responded to the area of I-75 Southbound near the Michigan Welcome Center for a single-vehicle crash with unknown injuries. When troopers arrived, they...
Toledo Neighborhood Block Watch volunteer numbers declining
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Neighborhood Block Watch program has been around for years. This year, it needs more volunteers. Program Chair Florence McLennan said she's been with block watch for 14 years and hasn't seen volunteer numbers this low before. They usually have anywhere from 70 to 100 people, but now they only have around 40.
Shots fired at occupied vehicle, residence in south Toledo Wednesday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 17, 2022. Police responded to Brysen Avenue in south Toledo Wednesday night after multiple reports of shots fired came in. According to a Toledo police report, a 24-year-old woman was driving on...
WTOL-TV
Missing adult from Whitehouse, Ohio could be enroute to Colorado, police say
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 12, 2021. Whitehouse PD are looking for Donald Stuchel, who police say is missing and endangered. According to a Facebook post made by Whitehouse police on Friday, Stuchel, is 66 years old,...
West Toledo man hired for roofing job, burglarizes house
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 12, 2022. Toledo police arrested a west Toledo man earlier this week after he allegedly burglarized a residence for which he had been hired to complete a roofing job. According to an...
BGSU to host 'Be the Match' registration drive
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — There are more than 39 million donors registered on the 'Be the Match' transplant list. Bowling Green State University is looking to add to those numbers. On Monday, the university is hosting a registration drive where you could potentially be a life-saving marrow or blood...
Police arrest four after pursuit in Perrysburg, on I-75 Thursday
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Four people are in custody after allegedly stealing from the Walmart by Fremont Pike in Perrysburg Township and leading police on a chase Thursday, police said. The suspects are in jail and facing felony charges, with additional charges of theft pending, police said. According to Perrysburg...
Person shot along Airport Highway early Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 17, 2022. A 35-year-old individual was taken to the hospital early Friday after an unknown suspect shot them several times. Toledo police said the person reported they were shot in the parking...
Man sentenced in 1983 Wood County homicide
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A 68-year-old man was convicted of murder and sentenced to 15 years to life in prison Thursday for the 1983 death of Patricia Ann Heer, according to the Wood County Prosecutor's Office. Kenneth Holmes pled guilty to the single count and confessed to murdering Heer,...
Person shot at Geneva Ave. in south Toledo Thursday afternoon
TOLEDO, Ohio — A woman was shot Thursday afternoon in south Toledo and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Toledo Fire Department. Toledo police arrived on the scene, located in the 800 block of Geneva Avenue, shortly after 3 p.m. Amber Schultz, 31, was found with at least one gunshot wound, according to a police report.
13abc.com
Toledo Correctional Institution hiring for correctional officers
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Correctional Institution is looking to hire more than 70 employees. Those interested in the position can apply online by clicking here. All interviews will be held at 2001 East Central Avenue, Toledo. The position is offering the following benefits:. Starting pay at $21.38 per...
American Federation of Teachers get out the vote bus tour makes stop in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Election day is less than 10 days away and interested organizations are making their final push to get voters to the polls. That includes the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) whose "Get-Out-The-Vote" bus tour stopped in Toledo on Sunday. The tour is traveling through 13 states...
nbc24.com
Two dead, two others hurt following shooting late Friday night
Toledo, Ohio - Toledo Police are investigating after four people were shot in the 700-block of Junction Avenue at 11:53 p.m. Friday. Gino Highsmith, 67 and Dennis Washington, 50, were transported to Toledo Hospital where they later died from their injuries. The other two adult victims, who police have not identified, were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: House engulfed in trees on Stickney Ave in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Stickney Avenue sits a home that cannot be viewed from the street. The property is engulfed by trees, and neighbors are uncomfortable with the landscape imposing on the home’s visibility. " When I sit out back on my deck, I see animals on the...
Two people shot Thursday at south Toledo apartment complex; 17-year-old in critical condition
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people, including a teenager, were shot at the Elmdale Courts Apartment Complex in south Toledo Thursday afternoon, according to a Toledo police detective. Officers found a 17-year-old male on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a police report. He was taken to...
WTOL 11
