ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOL 11

18-year-old shot in north Toledo Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio — An 18-year-old was hospitalized after being shot in north Toledo on Saturday. Toledo Police claim around 5 p.m. on Oct. 29, they were dispatched for a walk-in gunshot victim at St. Vincent Medical Center. The victim told officers he was in the area of Tom's Market...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

TPD: Fatal central Toledo shooting under investigation

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are investigating a fatal overnight shooting in central Toledo. Police were called to the corner of Elliott Avenue and Grand Avenue just before 4 a.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, they found three victims who had been shot while sitting inside a car. One...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

Shots fired at west Toledo gas station Sunday afternoon

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police were on scene at a gas station on W. Sylvania Ave. and Talmadge Rd. in west Toledo on Sunday afternoon investigating a possible shooting. The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Police put yellow crime tape up at the Marathon gas station while they...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

TPD: Overnight double homicide under investigation

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were killed, and two more were injured, in ashooting in central Toledo on Friday. Toledo Police were called to 742 Junction Ave. where the shooting took place late Friday - just before midnight. At the scene, police identified two adult victims, 67-year-old Gino Highsmith...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo man involved in single-vehicle crash on I-75 in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — A Toledo man required medical treatment after being involved in a crash Friday afternoon. At approximately 2:57 p.m. on October 28, Troopers responded to the area of I-75 Southbound near the Michigan Welcome Center for a single-vehicle crash with unknown injuries. When troopers arrived, they...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo Neighborhood Block Watch volunteer numbers declining

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Neighborhood Block Watch program has been around for years. This year, it needs more volunteers. Program Chair Florence McLennan said she's been with block watch for 14 years and hasn't seen volunteer numbers this low before. They usually have anywhere from 70 to 100 people, but now they only have around 40.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

West Toledo man hired for roofing job, burglarizes house

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 12, 2022. Toledo police arrested a west Toledo man earlier this week after he allegedly burglarized a residence for which he had been hired to complete a roofing job. According to an...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

BGSU to host 'Be the Match' registration drive

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — There are more than 39 million donors registered on the 'Be the Match' transplant list. Bowling Green State University is looking to add to those numbers. On Monday, the university is hosting a registration drive where you could potentially be a life-saving marrow or blood...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

Person shot along Airport Highway early Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 17, 2022. A 35-year-old individual was taken to the hospital early Friday after an unknown suspect shot them several times. Toledo police said the person reported they were shot in the parking...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Man sentenced in 1983 Wood County homicide

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A 68-year-old man was convicted of murder and sentenced to 15 years to life in prison Thursday for the 1983 death of Patricia Ann Heer, according to the Wood County Prosecutor's Office. Kenneth Holmes pled guilty to the single count and confessed to murdering Heer,...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Person shot at Geneva Ave. in south Toledo Thursday afternoon

TOLEDO, Ohio — A woman was shot Thursday afternoon in south Toledo and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Toledo Fire Department. Toledo police arrived on the scene, located in the 800 block of Geneva Avenue, shortly after 3 p.m. Amber Schultz, 31, was found with at least one gunshot wound, according to a police report.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Correctional Institution hiring for correctional officers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Correctional Institution is looking to hire more than 70 employees. Those interested in the position can apply online by clicking here. All interviews will be held at 2001 East Central Avenue, Toledo. The position is offering the following benefits:. Starting pay at $21.38 per...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Two dead, two others hurt following shooting late Friday night

Toledo, Ohio - Toledo Police are investigating after four people were shot in the 700-block of Junction Avenue at 11:53 p.m. Friday. Gino Highsmith, 67 and Dennis Washington, 50, were transported to Toledo Hospital where they later died from their injuries. The other two adult victims, who police have not identified, were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Northwest Ohio local news

 https://www.wtol.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy