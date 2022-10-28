David Depape ID’d as hammer-wielding intruder who attacked Paul Pelosi

The man who allegedly attacked Paul Pelosi has been named as David Depape by the San Francisco Police Department.

The 42-year-old is believed to have entered the Pelosi home through its rear and shouted “Where’s Nancy?” looking for the Democratic speaker of the House, who was in Washington, DC, at the time.

San Francisco Police Chief William “Bill” Scott said at a press conference officers were dispatched to the Pelosi residence at 2:27 a.m. Friday regarding a wellbeing check.

He said they encountered the suspect and Paul, who both appeared to be holding a hammer.

The suspect then “pulled the hammer away from Paul and violently attacked him with it,” Scott said.

Nancy Pelosi and Paul Pelosi AP

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott Reuters

Depape is believed to have entered the Pelosi home through its rear after pictures showed an open window leading into the house. ABC7

Scott also said Depape has been booked on charges of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary, and “several other additional felonies.”

Pelosi and Depape were both taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and NBC reported Pelosi was undergoing brain surgery.

Pictures of the Pelosi residence showed an open window a the back of the house with smashed panes, indicating that was how the intruder gained entry to the residence.

Sources told The Post the Pelosis are security conscious and have cameras and various other measures to keep their home safe.

Locals news station KRON talked to a neighbor who said the Pelosis have “tons of security” when Nancy is in town, but much less when she is away.

A local website published a photo of a man named David Depape in December 2013 in which he was described as a friend of a “nudity activist” planning a naked wedding in Berkley, Calif.

The man pictured was huddled under a blanket, had long greasy hair and wore a hoodie.

An online blog named frenlyfrens.com was started in August of this year by a person with the screen name DavidDepape, which featured a number of disturbing conspiracy-led posts and rants.

Headings on the blog included Climate Hysteria, COVID, Immigrants, Pedo Gate and Communism.